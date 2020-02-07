Compare electricity-only energy deals

Run an energy comparison and save an average of £120*
*You could save an average of £120: Between 1 July 2020 and 31 December 2020, people who switched energy supplier for electricity only with Uswitch saved an average of £120.
If you're coming to the end of your electricity contract, moving home, or looking to split your fuels after years on a dual-fuel plan, now is the perfect time to compare electricity prices and switch to a new electricity tariff to help save money.
John W on TrustPilot is a regular electricity-only switcher:
"This is the second year I've switched my electricity provider. The process was quick and easy, just plug in a few details and review the results. Choose the supplier you want to go with and fill out a few details. The whole process takes just a few minutes."
John W, TrustPilot
As its name suggests, an electricity-only plan is an energy tariff that covers only electricity and not gas. That means that unlike dual fuel tariffs where your gas and electricity are combined into a single bill, you’ll only be charged for electricity. If you needed one, you would have to source your gas plan separately.
Electricity-only plans are technically designed for those who only use electricity, so you’re not paying a standing charge for gas you’d never use. Nevertheless, if you use both fuels you can still get single fuel tariffs for each type of energy if you wish. This might be because sourcing both fuels separately works out cheaper, or perhaps you want to sign up to a certain provider for a certain fuel type.
No savvy shopper goes for the first deal they see, it always pays to shop around and compare electricity rates. But this can often be time-consuming and tedious. Money.co.uk saves you the fuss and lets you see all the best prices in one place, so in just a few clicks you can find almost every electricity price currently available and pick the cheapest electricity supplier for you.
Most suppliers will happily offer you a single fuel tariff, so you’re not missing out if you choose to go this way. Electricity-only providers include:
British Gas
Shell Energy
E.ON
Green Network Energy
EDF
Yes - smart meter usage is both possible and encouraged whatever type of tariff you’re on. They help you see where you’re using the most energy and make it easy to target the changes to your lifestyle required to reduce consumption and bring down your energy bills. In addition, they send regular meter readings automatically to ensure accurate bills and payments.
Absolutely. Green electricity is fast becoming the norm for many suppliers, you don’t even need to search for specialist providers like Green Energy UK. Below are just some of the providers that offer green electricity as standard, with many more offering optional green energy tariffs:
Bulb
E.ON
Shell Energy
Ecotricity
Octopus
No, not usually. Prepayment meters are generally priced higher even than variable tariffs because they are designed to ensure you don’t fall into energy debt by paying for your electricity in advance, so value for money isn’t a priority.
The main reason to have two separate plans is to help you find the best deal – but this isn’t guaranteed, as you’ll often find dual fuel deals offer the best value anyway. That’s not the only reason to consider dual fuel tariffs for your gas and electricity: there’s also the convenience of having one consolidated bill, one direct debit and a single supplier’s helpline to contact when things go wrong.
You can switch electricity supplier at any time, but energy contract exit fees may apply. Some suppliers, like Octopus, will help cover any exit fees if it means gaining a new customer, so be sure to investigate this if you’re tempted to switch, but worried about the cost of exiting your previous deal. If you’re on a variable plan or within the last 49 days of your fixed energy plan, then you can switch without penalty.
Of course, you can. If you plan to switch to the cheapest electricity provider, though, look out for those pesky exit fees if you’re currently on a fixed rate plan, and ensure you’re not in debt to your current supplier.
Economy 7 is a type of electricity-only plan that charges you less for usage in certain hours. It’s a multi-rate tariff where the day is split into peak and off-peak hours and, if you’re able to move your usage to those cheaper-rate hours, you can make significant savings. It’s definitely worth looking into this option, but only if the hours work for you and you’re looking for an electricity-only plan. Economy 10 plans extend this to ten hours of off-peak energy.
If your plan doesn’t have any exit plans and you aren’t in debt, then you can switch every 28 days.