Six world-famous landmarks reimagined as green energy hubs

With global warming on the rise, we have reimagined six of the world’s most famous landmarks as green energy hubs using renewable energy — and the final results are stunning.

From the Eiffel Tower in Paris to the Taj Mahal in India, these new pictures show how harnessing renewable energy into these buildings can slow climate change, and help cause less pollution.

Global warming is having an increasingly noticeable effect on our planet and scientists warn that there will be irreversible damage to our environment if we don’t take action now to reduce carbon emissions.

Many famous landmarks have already embraced renewable energy or switched to more energy-efficient technology in an attempt to reduce their carbon footprint and help the environment. If you're considering switching to a renewable tariff, you may want to compare green energy deals.

We wanted to see if we could utilise existing spaces, and reimagine some of the world's most famous landmarks as green energy hubs using renewable energy.

Famous landmarks reimaged as green energy hubs