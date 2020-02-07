Why should I compare dual fuel energy deals?

Most energy customers in the UK are on dual fuel plans, which are offered by the vast majority of energy providers. To save money and make sure you’re on the best deal, it’s important to compare dual energy deals on a regular basis and make the switch whenever you find something better than your current plan. You can do so by entering your postcode above, which will take you into the Uswitch energy experience and allow you to compare the fixed energy deals currently available.

On TrustPilot, Anthony Shopland described his experience:

"Dual fuel energy tariff ending with Scottish power. Had a really bizarre quotation increasing my monthly DD by £30+ a month based on my actual usage. Rang them to try and get some clarity, 47 minutes on hold - eventually saved £240 a year by going with Shell." Anthony Shopland, TrustPilot

What is dual fuel energy?

Dual fuel tariffs provide your home with gas and electricity from a single supplier in one combined package. Most UK households can be put on a dual fuel plan.

Why pick a dual energy deal?

First, and foremost, dual energy plans are convenient. Instead of having to deal with two suppliers with separate tariffs, bills and payments for electricity and gas, you consolidate them into one, with the added bonus of having a single point of contact for all your energy needs.

In addition, suppliers usually offer incentives that make dual fuel tariffs better value than getting your gas and electric separately – but this is not always the case. These incentives can include:

Cashback

Discount on your bill for taking two fuels on one plan

Cheaper energy unit rates

Lower daily standing charge

Note, however, that there may be times when sourcing gas and electricity from different suppliers works out cheaper. You can also compare electricity-only plans and gas-only plans to see if this is currently the case.

What’s the cheapest dual fuel deal?

The cheapest dual fuel tariffs will be different for everyone - there’s no one-size-fits-all option. To make sure you’re getting the best gas and electricity deals, you should run an energy comparison on both dual fuel and single fuel tariffs using the information about your current usage to get the most accurate results.

Who is the cheapest dual fuel supplier?

Again, there’s no definitive answer as prices will vary by tariff, where you live, and time of year. Energy suppliers are constantly reviewing their prices, and this includes keeping an eye on their competitors to ensure they’re offering competitive deals. The cheapest dual fuel supplier for you today may be different tomorrow. To find out who is offering the cheapest dual fuel deals right now, enter your postcode into the box above and click ‘Compare energy deals’.

How much could I save with a dual fuel tariff?

That will depend on your individual circumstances, including the current tariff you’re on – which is why it’s important to compare both dual fuel and single-fuel plans when looking to save money and potentially switch supplier.

If you’re currently on your supplier’s default variable rate tariff, then switching to a dual fuel, fixed-rate tariff will in most cases save you money. If you’re currently on a fixed-rate tariff that’s about to end, then beware ending that tariff without finding another – Ofgem recently increased the energy price cap by £96, and standard variable tariffs are more expensive than before. In April 2021, Uswitch revealed that 1.3 million households faced price rises of up to £319 a year if they didn’t switch after their current fixed-rate deals came to an end.

What are the best dual fuel deals for pensioners?

There are no specific dual fuel deals for those of retirement age, but you can save money by looking at fixed-rate tariffs, which guarantee the price of your energy for a set period. Other ways to save money on your energy tariff is to choose a dual fuel deal, which tends to be cheaper, and to pay by monthly direct debit as suppliers usually offer discounts for this type of payment plan.

You can also receive assistance with paying bills during the colder winter months depending on your circumstances – check out our guides to the Winter Fuel Payment, Warm Home Discount and Cold Weather Payment schemes to see if you’re eligible.

Which suppliers offer dual energy deals?

The vast majority of suppliers – 48 out of 55 in September 2020, according to Ofgem – offer dual fuel plans, including the big six energy providers.

Note: many of these suppliers also offer gas-only and electric-only plans too, which is why it’s important to compare them all to see which is the best for your needs.

Can I get a smart meter with a dual fuel tariff?

There’s no reason you can’t have a smart meter just because you’re on a dual fuel tariff. Some providers even offer cheap dual fuel deals on the basis that you have a smart meter installed.

Changing to a dual fuel plan shouldn’t make any physical difference to your home - you’ll continue using the same gas and electricity meters, except you’ll only have to submit meter readings to one provider from now on – although if your new plan comes with a smart meter, it should do that for you automatically.

How do I perform a dual fuel comparison?

You’re already on our energy comparison section – just pop your postcode into the box above and click ‘Compare energy deals’, then follow the prompts to perform our energy price comparison in conjunction with Uswitch.