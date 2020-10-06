Energy Comparison | Compare and Switch Energy

Run an energy comparison and save an average of £216*
Comparing energy suppliers is an essential part of looking for a new energy deal and you’ll find many energy comparison sites out there. We use the Uswitch energy comparison engine to look at multiple providers simultaneously to give you a complete picture of the sorts of prices you could be paying, and which ones are the best value. On TrustPilot, Uswitch user Daisy Cullen says:
“My dual energy plan was coming to an end. I was with npower, who I always thought were cheap but then they were bought over by E.ON Next. Not really knowing much about them and not having a choice to go with them either I had no loyalty to stay. So I investigated to see what my new tariff plan would look like and it was a lot higher than my old plan.”
Daisy Cullen, TrustPilot
This is a common theme - energy suppliers will usually roll you onto a more expensive variable deal when your current deal comes to an end. This is why you should switch your deal regularly.
Of course, when you compare energy prices you should also look at other factors to help you determine the best energy deals available, and the best energy supplier for your individual needs. An energy comparison includes all these criteria in its results, but you should also look at our individual energy supplier guides.
Energy comparisons can be completed in four simple steps:
1. Enter your postcode
Your physical location will determine what suppliers and plans are available to you. By providing this information we can narrow down our search to energy suppliers and tariffs that are available in your area.
2. Tell us about your current plan
Let us know how much you pay or how much energy you use each month so our prices can best reflect your estimated monthly cost.
3. Compare energy prices and pick one
We’ll list all the best deals around, which you can filter by fuel, payment method, plan type and more – just pick the one that’s best for you.
4. Switch in seconds
All we need is your address and bank details to get the ball rolling on your energy switch, which will be complete in just 21 days.
When viewing the range of energy plans available, you can filter them by the following options:
Fixed price energy plans ensure that the price you pay per unit of energy you use stays the same until the end of your contract. Variable energy plans are subject to change, so your unit prices – and thus your energy bill – may go up or down.
Single-fuel plans are aimed at those who only use electricity or gas, while dual-fuel plans are targeted at those who use both gas and electric.
Exit fees are usually added to fixed energy plans to guard against customers leaving the plans early. You can still leave, but you’ll have to pay a certain amount per fuel you’re signed up to. Some plans – including most (if not all) variable plans – don’t come with exit fees, and you can filter your results to view only those that don’t charge an exit fee.
You can pay for your energy in a variety of ways, whether it’s regular monthly payments by direct debit, on production of your bill (via debit or credit card, or cheque), or by topping up a prepayment meter, which ensures you only pay for the energy you use in advance of using it. There are options to suit all payment types here.
Energy providers are increasingly moving towards green energy sources, but if you want to be 100% sure your gas and electricity is green then use our handy filter.
We cover a huge range of suppliers so you can find the very best deals. The providers we list include:
Plenty of leading names will offer you single fuel deals on either electricity or gas including:
ScottishPower
British Gas
SSE
Bristol Energy
SO Energy
E.ON
Most suppliers have plans that come with smart meter options. Some plans offer cheaper prices so long as you agree to have a smart meter fitted if you’ve not already got one. Some smart meters become ‘dumb’ if you switch away from the supplier that installed it, which means that while you’ll still be able to monitor your own usage, you’ll have to revert to manually submitting regular meter readings as you did previously. This will only happen if you have an older – SMETS1 generation – smart meter. Any smart meter currently being installed should be a SMETS2 meter, which works with all suppliers, not just your current one, but double-check with your installer that this is the case.
Sometimes. People often think a dual fuel plan is cheaper than two separate plans, but this isn’t always the case. Certainly, it’s more convenient going with a single supplier for both gas and electric, as the start date for your fixed plan will be the same for both, making switching a lot easier going forward. But the choice is yours.
Renewable electricity can cost more if your supplier requires you to pay a premium for it, either as a special plan or as an added fee on your current plan – however, 100% renewable electricity plans are becoming increasingly commonplace, and price-competitive. Green gas is harder to generate than electricity, so you may be looking at higher monthly costs for any gas that is renewable.
Don’t worry, any customers of a failed energy company will be automatically transferred to a new supplier. Your energy supply won’t be interrupted, but it does mean you’ll probably end up on the new supplier’s ‘deemed tariff’, which is usually an expensive standard variable tariff. If your energy supplier has gone bust, check with Ofgem. Its advice is to wait until the new supplier is in place, but you’ll want to sort out an energy switch as soon as possible so you don’t end up spending more than necessary.
You can make an energy switch at any time. If your contract comes with exit fees, you’ll have to pay these unless it has 49 days or less to run, in which case you’re in the ‘switching window’ where you can move to a new tariff or supplier without penalty. If you’re desperate to switch even if you may still be subject to exit fees, look for a supplier that’s willing to pay some or all of your exit fees in return for gaining a new customer.
You should read your tenancy agreement carefully to find out if you can change energy suppliers in a rented property. If you’re responsible for paying your energy bill, your landlord should allow you to change supplier. If the landlord is responsible, you’ll probably have to stay as you are.
These are special so-called ‘multi-rate’ energy plans that may be able to save you money on electricity by pricing it differently at peak and off-peak times. Economy 7 gives you seven hours of off-peak pricing, and Economy 10 gives you ten. You’ll need a special meter fitted and you need to be able to move most of your energy usage to these lower-priced night-time hours to make it worthwhile.
You can change suppliers in any way you see fit, either from dual fuel to two single fuels or vice versa. You will still have to pay any exit fees if these are part of your plan. Note that while it’s possible to have separate suppliers for single-fuel electricity and gas-only plans, you can’t change tariff or supplier for just half of your dual-fuel plan while carrying on as normal with the other half.
Every 28 days – this doesn’t mean early exit fees won’t apply, though, so check your fixed-price plan carefully to see whether you’ll be liable.