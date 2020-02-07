What is dental insurance?

There are few important points to remember about dental insurance and how it fits into the UK's NHS dental services.

If you are on a low income, are under 19-years-old or qualify for free NHS dentistry by any other means, you are unlikely to need to buy a separate dental insurance policy.

How does dental insurance work?

The UK’s dental insurance system might seem complicated, as insurance providers offer plans to cover either the cost of NHS or private treatment, or both. You will usually pay the dental practice upfront yourself, then reclaim the cost through your insurer.

Here are the main ways to cover your dental treatment costs:

You can get dental insurance as an add-on with medical insurance. A health insurance policy may be an expensive option to pay for dental care, but it will cover you for a full range of health issues. If you already have private health insurance, choosing a dental add-on for your existing policy might be more simple than taking out standalone cover.

You could take out a standalone dental plan. This may not cover the full cost or full range of dental treatments available, but will pay for standard procedures up to a capped sum. It could also cover emergency treatment, sometimes even if you are abroad. Bear in mind that you are unlikely to be able to claim for a condition you are already suffering from when you take out a policy. There may also be a set period after you buy your policy during which you cannot make a claim, for example three months.

Another option could be to self-insure. This involves putting aside money every month and then paying for NHS or private treatment from that pot as and when you need it. This may be a good option to pay for annual check-ups, but any unexpected treatment could cause issues.

NHS-only cover

This is a type of cover that will pay out if you receive chargeable dental care on the NHS, such as a check up, a basic filling or more serious care.

If you do not usually receive dental care via the NHS, be aware that the treatments available to you may be more limited than those for private patients

It is also important to think about the sort of treatment you are likely to need. If you only want cover for annual check ups and the occasional filling, it may be better value to put some money away each month yourself (also known as self-insuring).

Most policies will come with a mandatory excess for emergency cover. Your provider will pay the cost of regular NHS treatment, but will require a specified contribution towards the cost of more significant procedures.

Private dental treatment policies

This cover would suit you if you are looking to protect yourself against the cost of significant dental treatment, alongside regular check ups and procedures.

However, not every policy will cover every penny. Your policy may only make a ‘contribution’ to the cost of treatment, capped at a specified amount. That means you may still find yourself paying a significant sum out of your own pocket if you require a major procedure.

What does dental insurance cover and what doesn’t dental insurance cover?

You can find out exactly what your preferred dental insurance does and does not cover in your policy document. Here are some examples of common exclusions and inclusions: