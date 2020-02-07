What graduate account should you get?

Many student accounts offer an interest free overdraft that lasts longer than your course. This means you can pay it off over a few years.

What happens after you graduate?

Student overdrafts can be interest free for up to six years, or three years after graduation.

What fees and interest will you have to pay after the overdraft is withdrawn?

How long will it last?

Will it still have the same interest free overdraft after you graduate?

Your account terms may change after you graduate. Check the small print or ask your bank the following:

However, you can continue to use your student account after you graduate or get a new student account that offers a better overdraft.

They usually change into a graduate account after you finish your course and often start to reduce how much of your overdraft is interest free each year. Once the free period ends you will start paying interest on the amount you owe.

You can still apply for a new graduate account if you can prove that you have graduated with a copy of your qualification certificate.

What if you do not have a student account?

Do you need a new graduate account?

You could also get a new graduate account with a different bank if you want one with better features, such as:

If your account no longer offers an interest free overdraft

If it offers an interest free overdraft that will end soon

Some banks let you switch to their graduate accounts up to three years after you finish your course.

Compare graduate accounts

Find the longest interest free overdraft that will cover the amount you still owe. Some accounts offer overdrafts of up to £3,000.

If you find an interest free overdraft that lasts longer than your existing bank account, you will have longer to pay off what you owe without any charges.

Some offer overdrafts that are gradually withdrawn each year, for example:

Year one: £2,000

Year two: £1,500

Year three: £1,000

Switch accounts

Your new current account will pay off the overdraft on your existing student account. You will then owe that amount on your new graduate account.

Moving to a new account is simple and only takes seven days. Here is how to switch to a new current account.

The bank will run a credit check when you apply to help them decide if they should accept your application and on the size of the overdraft they can offer.

What other benefits can you get?

If you do not have an overdraft and will have a positive balance, you can choose an account with other benefits like:

Cashback

Access to exclusive discounts

Interest on your positive balance

Restaurant discount schemes

What do you need?

To switch to a graduate account you may need to prove that you have graduated by providing a copy of your degree or qualification certificated.