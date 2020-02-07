What are prepaid bank accounts?

They work like current accounts, but you can only spend money you've paid in, and they don't come with an overdraft so you can't get into debt.

You don't need to pass a credit check, and they come with a prepaid card you can use to buy things in shops and withdraw cash.

Here's everything you need to know about prepaid bank accounts

How to find the best prepaid current account

The best prepaid bank account should offer the facilities and benefits you need, with the lowest fees.

You can use this comparison to see the account facilities and charges each prepaid bank account comes with, so you can choose the right one for you.

Check the fees

There are several fees you should look out for, including:

Monthly account fees

A one off fee when you take out the account

Cash withdrawal fees

Transaction fees

Loading fees for adding money to your account

How you'll use the account can help you work out which to choose. For example, if you plan to use the prepaid card regularly in shops, look for low transaction fees.

Can you get a prepaid bank account?

You can get a prepaid bank account, even if you have a poor credit record or have been declared bankrupt.

However, a provider may have other requirements when you apply, like:

A minimum age limit, for example over 18 years old

You must be a permanent UK resident

If apply online, your account can be opened as soon as you complete your application.