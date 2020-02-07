Pockit Current Account
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Maximum Investment
|£5,000
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Permanent UK Resident
Compare prepaid accounts that stop you going overdrawn, so you can stay in control of your money and even improve your credit record.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Compare online
Many providers only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best prepaid bank accounts comparing on the internet is a must.
2
Check facilities and fees
A cheap prepaid bank account with low fees might catch your eye however check that the facilities offered match your needs.
3
Apply and save
Any applications made can be opened on the same day and you will not need to pass a credit check. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.
They work like current accounts, but you can only spend money you've paid in, and they don't come with an overdraft so you can't get into debt.
You don't need to pass a credit check, and they come with a prepaid card you can use to buy things in shops and withdraw cash.
Here's everything you need to know about prepaid bank accounts
The best prepaid bank account should offer the facilities and benefits you need, with the lowest fees.
You can use this comparison to see the account facilities and charges each prepaid bank account comes with, so you can choose the right one for you.
There are several fees you should look out for, including:
Monthly account fees
A one off fee when you take out the account
Cash withdrawal fees
Transaction fees
Loading fees for adding money to your account
How you'll use the account can help you work out which to choose. For example, if you plan to use the prepaid card regularly in shops, look for low transaction fees.
You can get a prepaid bank account, even if you have a poor credit record or have been declared bankrupt.
However, a provider may have other requirements when you apply, like:
A minimum age limit, for example over 18 years old
You must be a permanent UK resident
If apply online, your account can be opened as soon as you complete your application.
Prepaid bank accounts do not come with an overdraft, so you cannot spend more than is in your account.
Most prepaid bank accounts come with a MasterCard or Visa card - this comparison shows which type of card comes with each account.
Some accounts do not charge account fees, however they can still charge for transactions. Use this comparison to see the fees for each account.
No, but the Chargeback scheme could help you get your money back if something goes wrong with a transaction.
