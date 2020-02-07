<Current Accounts

Compare prepaid bank accounts

Compare prepaid accounts that stop you going overdrawn, so you can stay in control of your money and even improve your credit record.

  • Compare prepaid bank accounts from leading providers
  • You don't need to pass a credit check
  • Our service is fast reliable and no fees involved for the customer
View deals

Compare prepaid accounts from leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

Suits-me-prepaid-bank-accounts
cashplusbank.prepaid-bank-accounts
thinkmoney-prepaid-bank-accounts
Pockit-prepaid-bank-accounts
cardonemoney-prepaid-bank-accounts

How to compare prepaid bank accounts

1

Compare online

Many providers only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best prepaid bank accounts comparing on the internet is a must.


2

Check facilities and fees

A cheap prepaid bank account with low fees might catch your eye however check that the facilities offered match your needs.

3

Apply and save

Any applications made can be opened on the same day and you will not need to pass a credit check. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.

Prepaid current account deals

6 results found, sorted by most popular. How we order our comparisons.
Sort
thinkmoney Current Account
Account charges
£10 a month
Account facilities
Direct debits, standing orders & free ATM withdrawals
Card type
MasterCard prepaid card
thinkmoney Current Account
The thinkmoney Current Account helps you budget for your bills and pay them on time, every time. No charges for unarranged overdrafts or bounced direct debits.
This account doesn't provide a debit card, but a prepaid card.
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal

We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Compare another type of current account

What are prepaid bank accounts?

They work like current accounts, but you can only spend money you've paid in, and they don't come with an overdraft so you can't get into debt.

You don't need to pass a credit check, and they come with a prepaid card you can use to buy things in shops and withdraw cash.

Here's everything you need to know about prepaid bank accounts

How to find the best prepaid current account

The best prepaid bank account should offer the facilities and benefits you need, with the lowest fees.

You can use this comparison to see the account facilities and charges each prepaid bank account comes with, so you can choose the right one for you.

Check the fees

There are several fees you should look out for, including:

  • Monthly account fees

  • A one off fee when you take out the account

  • Cash withdrawal fees

  • Transaction fees

  • Loading fees for adding money to your account

How you'll use the account can help you work out which to choose. For example, if you plan to use the prepaid card regularly in shops, look for low transaction fees.

Can you get a prepaid bank account?

You can get a prepaid bank account, even if you have a poor credit record or have been declared bankrupt.

However, a provider may have other requirements when you apply, like:

  • A minimum age limit, for example over 18 years old

  • You must be a permanent UK resident

If apply online, your account can be opened as soon as you complete your application.

Prepaid bank account FAQs

About our current accounts comparison

Explore current accounts guides

See more guides

woman-using-laptop-and-phone-on-sofa

How to switch your bank account

Switching to a new current account is easier than ever and could save you hundreds of pounds. Here is how to get a new bank account in just seven days.

Read More
woman-on-phone-in-the-street

How to keep your bank account secure

Here is how to keep your bank account, debit card and personal details safe when you use them online or in person.

Read More
man-using-laptop-at-home

How to pay your overdraft off

If you go into your overdraft every month or have been stuck in the red for a while, there are ways to pay off your overdraft for good.

Read More
woman on sofa with credit card and laptop

Which current account should you get?

Choosing the right current account can save you money in fees, give you all the features you need or even earn you money in interest. Here is where to find the best account for your circumstances.

Read More
filing man exhausted

How to find lost bank accounts

In banks across Britain millions of pounds are sitting dormant in lost accounts, waiting to be re-claimed by their rightful owners. We take you through how you can be reunited with yours.

Read More
woman working on laptop

Current account or savings account: which is right for you?

Current accounts and savings accounts are the two main types of account on offer from banks and building societies - but what exactly is the difference between the two and which type of account is right for you?

Read More

Why compare current accounts with money.co.uk?

Comparing current accounts could save you money on overdrafts, get you cashback on bills or see you paid more interest on positive balances. Our multiple award-winning comparison service helps make sure you get the best deal possible based on your individual circumstances. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Current Account Comparison

Bank accounts for bad credit

Free business bank accounts

Free current accounts

Reward current accounts

Last updated: 22 February, 2022