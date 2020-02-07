How do joint bank accounts work?

You can get a joint current account to help you share expenses or bills with your partner, housemate or a family member. Here is how they work, their risks and how to choose the right one.
|Pros
|Cons
|Can cover joint bills together
|You have to trust the other person
|You can both check and run it
|Could damage your credit record
|Avoid arguments over missed bills
|Complicated if you fall out
|Keep joint spending together
|Overdraft could get you into debt
You can apply for a joint account in the same way as getting a bank account by yourself:
Compare joint accounts using our comparison
Decide on the best joint account by working out which features you need
Apply online, in a branch, by phone or by post
Decide if you want everyone to sign to make withdrawals or just one of you
Provide any identification documents the bank asks for
Start using your account
You can get almost any current account jointly with someone else. When you choose an account, decide which of the following you need:
Online banking
Direct debits and standing orders
A debit card for each account holder
An overdraft
A cheque book
Rewards or cashback on your spending or bill payments
Here is how to decide what features you need and pick the right joint account
It works the same way as a normal current account but is held in the names of two or more people who can use it.
They are usually taken out by people who live together like couples, housemates or family members. You could all pay money into a joint account and use it to pay shared bills like:
Mortgage or rent payments
Utility bills like gas, electricity and water
Council tax
Entertainment, like TV subscriptions
Some banks only let you open a joint account with one other person, but some let you have four or more people named on a bank account. You can usually open them with anyone: you do not need to be married to or living with the other account holder.
You can sometimes set up a mandate on the account, which specifies who can run it. You can choose between:
Either to sign: Anyone named on the account can make changes or spend the money in it.
Both to sign: Any changes to the account, spending or withdrawals need the permission of both account holders.
Most current accounts have an either to sign mandate and come with a debit card for each person, meaning either of you could spend the money in the account.
They come with the same charges as sole accounts, including:
Failed direct debits fees
Overdraft charges
Annual or monthly fees for some packaged accounts
If you manage your account carefully, you should be able to use it for free. Here are all the costs that come with current accounts and how to avoid having to pay them.
They could also cost you money if another account holder spends too much, which could:
Use up some or all of the money in your account
Leave you in your overdraft, which means you owe money to your bank
Mean you have to pay interest on what you owe
Mean you have to pay fees if you exceed your overdraft limit
If this happens, both you and your joint holders are responsible for paying it back and for any fees.
If you hold a joint account with someone else, their financial history becomes linked to yours.
If they have had debt problems in the past or miss repayments in the future, this could put lenders off offering you a loan, mortgage, overdraft or credit card even in your sole name.
This is because any form of borrowing shows up on your credit record, including a current account if it has an overdraft.
They can still show on your credit record after you close the account. Here is how to remove a financial association with someone once you no longer hold any accounts with them.
The money you hold in your bank account is protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. It can protect up to £85,000 per person named on a joint account.
For example, if you held an account jointly with your partner, up to £170,000 in your accounts with that banking group would be protected if your bank went bust.
If everyone on the account can operate it individually, you can withdraw money by:
Getting cash from an ATM
Paying on your debit card
Setting up a standing order or direct debit
Writing a cheque
Withdrawing cash in a branch
Sending a bank transfer using internet banking
However, you cannot use all of these if you set up the account so everyone needs to sign for any transaction.
For example, your bank could only let you write cheques if they are signed by both of you, or authorise online transactions with both of your passwords.
Any account holders can track the transactions and balance at any time. You can do this by:
Signing into your internet banking and checking the statement
Checking your monthly paper statement or requesting one by post
Phoning your bank
Checking your balance at an ATM
Receiving balance updates by text message
You can remove one or more people from a joint account and leave it in the name of the remaining account holders. For example:
If you have an account with your partner, you could transfer it into just their name or yours
If you have an account with three housemates and one moves out, you could remove them from the account
Banks need signed permission from everyone on the account to remove someone, and some ask for identification documents or for you to visit a branch as well.
You need to provide the bank with:
Signed permission from the existing account holder
Full name, address and other personal details of the new person as well as their signature
Any identification documents they need from the new account holder
Some banks need you both to visit a branch to provide identification and complete their paperwork.
Most banks need a request to close the account to come from all the account holders. You usually need to request this in a branch or in writing.
