<Current Accounts

Compare current accounts for UK charities

You could get a bank account for your charity's donations and manage funds from one place for a small fee, or even fee free.

  • Pay bills, suppliers and expenses online
  • Deposit cash or deposit money via bank transfer
  • Mobile App and online banking available
View deals
Ad
Business Bank Account

Free to receive bank transfers. No fees for UK ATM withdrawals. No UK purchase transaction fees.

Apply Now

The account is available to limited companies, partnerships, sole traders and charities. Funds are FSCS protected. *T's&C's apply

Compare current accounts for charities from leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

cashplusbank.prepaid-bank-accounts
Royal bank of scotland
Natwest-logo-2

How to compare current accounts for charities

1

Compare bank accounts

Use our current account table to find an account that offers all the features you need.

2

Check your eligibility

Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen current account and have proof of ID.

3

Apply for the account you want

Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.

4

Start using your account

Once your application has been approved, start using your new charity current bank account.

Charity bank account deals

3 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
British Bank Awards 2022 Finalist: Best Business Banking Provider.
Cashplus Bank Business Bank Account
Account fee
No account fee
Annual turnover accepted
No limit
Interest rate
0% AER
Cashplus Bank Business Bank Account
Instant online decision, no paper forms and no interview required. You will get your account number and sort code within minutes of completing your application.
The account is available to limited companies, partnerships, sole traders and charities. Funds are FSCS protected.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
UK Resident
View deal
Royal Bank of Scotland Start Ups Business Bank Account
Account fee
No account fee
Annual turnover accepted
No limit
Interest rate
0% AER
Royal Bank of Scotland Start Ups Business Bank Account
Royal Bank business banking is available to eligible customers over 18, who have the right to be self employed in the UK. Specific account and service eligibility criteria apply.
Overdraft arrangement fees will apply. Security may be required, for which a fee may apply.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
UK Resident
View deal
Natwest Start Ups Business Bank Account
Account fee
No account fee
Annual turnover accepted
No limit
Interest rate
0% AER
Natwest Start Ups Business Bank Account
NatWest business banking is available to eligible customers over 18, who have the right to be self employed in the UK. Specific account and service eligibility criteria apply.
Overdraft arrangement fees will apply. Security may be required, for which a fee may apply.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
UK Resident
View deal

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Compare another type of current account

Charity soup kitchen

What are charity bank accounts?

Just like a small business, charities, clubs and community organisations need an account to conduct their everyday transactions.

That's where charity bank accounts come in.

While charity bank accounts come with some restrictions, they're still useful and necessary for many organisations.

To make sure you can manage your funds responsibly and effectively, you'll need a solid and reliable account.

Our comparison of charity bank accounts includes accounts:

  • Suggestions for a charity or community bank account

  • Bank accounts which are for small businesses, but are also able to accept charities

Check which charity or community bank account is suitable for your organisation

Look for charity bank accounts or a community bank account if you run:

You have to fit one of these categories to be eligible for bank accounts for charities and clubs.

The best charity bank account for you is one that suits your organisation based on:

  • The type of organisations it can accept

  • How many employees your organisation has

  • Your annual turnover. Some charity bank accounts have a limit on your] annual turnover - you can check the limits using our comparison

Each bank account has different rules on what type of organisation it can accept. You can check this on the bank's website before you apply.

Charity banks

Charity banks provide current accounts specifically for the charity sector. There are currently two banks, which exclusively offer charities current accounts:

These bank don't have a presence on the high street, but provide good alternatives to traditional current accounts.

Check the features to find the best charity bank account or community bank account for you

To make the right choice when looking for the best charity bank account for you, have a look at the features of the account.

You could use a charity account to:

  • Receive bank transfers or card payments, including donations

  • Pay your staff or bills by bank transfer or direct debit

  • Make purchases on a debit card if it offers one

  • Manage your account with internet banking

  • Pay cash or cheques in if the bank has a branch nearby

Check each account's features to find the best charity bank account for your organisation's needs.

How to find the best charity bank account

Compare interest rates of charity bank accounts

Use this comparison to check the interest rate of charity bank accounts. Many charity bank accounts, don't pay any interest on your balance. So it's important to check this.

If your charity holds a large cash balance, you may be able to earn more interest by keeping it in a charity savings account instead.

You could also open a current account for your day-to-day banking, as a current account gives you instant access to the funds.

Check the cost of bank accounts for community groups or charity bank accounts

Some charity bank accounts for community groups or charities charge a monthly fee, but others are free to use unless you go overdrawn.

When you looking at charity bank accounts, check the monthly fee using this comparison. Before you apply, check if there are any fees for services you need from your account, like duplicate statements or sending a bank transfer.

Opening a charity bank account

When opening a charity bank account, you'll need to work out who is going to run the account. This person will be able to do things like withdraw money and manage the online banking.

You can decide to have more than one signatory to approve transactions, if this would be useful to you.

Florence Codjoequotation mark
To register with the Charity Commission you’ll need to have a bank account. Having a charity bank account is important to consider, so that you have a safe and reliable place to keep the charities funds.
Florence Codjoe, Personal Finance Editor

What documents do I need when setting up a charity bank account?

When opening a charity bank account, the bank is likely to ask to see some documents. These could include:

  • The charity's registration documents

  • The charity's trust deeds

  • Minutes from a meeting if you run a club or association, which include proof of who can open an account on the organisation's behalf.

You may then also need documents to prove the identity of your chosen signatories. This could include proof of:

  • Their name (passport or driving licence)

  • Their address (utility bill)

What fees are involved with bank accounts for charities and clubs?

Some bank accounts for charities and clubs are completely free, but others come with fees.

Check the terms of the bank account you're looking at carefully.

You could pay fees for:

  • Paying in cash

  • Withdrawing cash

  • Holding cash

  • Monthly fees

  • A relationship manager

Could I use a personal account as a charity or community bank account?

Technically you could, but it might not be easy. It can become confusing if your personal and charity finances all mix together within the same account.

The problem you might come across here is that you can't get a charity number until you've registered with the Charity Commission. And you can't register with the Charity Commission until your income is at least £5,000.

For this reason, young charities often use a business bank account to begin with. This way, you can still keep your personal finances separate to your charity's finances and it looks more legitimate for donors.

Charity bank accounts FAQs

About our current accounts comparison

Explore current accounts guides

See more guides

woman-using-laptop-and-phone-on-sofa

How to switch your bank account

Switching to a new current account is easier than ever and could save you hundreds of pounds. Here is how to get a new bank account in just seven days.

Read More
woman-on-phone-in-the-street

How to keep your bank account secure

Here is how to keep your bank account, debit card and personal details safe when you use them online or in person.

Read More
man-using-laptop-at-home

How to pay your overdraft off

If you go into your overdraft every month or have been stuck in the red for a while, there are ways to pay off your overdraft for good.

Read More
woman on sofa with credit card and laptop

Which current account should you get?

Choosing the right current account can save you money in fees, give you all the features you need or even earn you money in interest. Here is where to find the best account for your circumstances.

Read More
filing man exhausted

How to find lost bank accounts

In banks across Britain millions of pounds are sitting dormant in lost accounts, waiting to be re-claimed by their rightful owners. We take you through how you can be reunited with yours.

Read More
woman working on laptop

Current account or savings account: which is right for you?

Current accounts and savings accounts are the two main types of account on offer from banks and building societies - but what exactly is the difference between the two and which type of account is right for you?

Read More

Why compare current accounts with money.co.uk?

Comparing current accounts could save you money on overdrafts, get you cashback on bills or see you paid more interest on positive balances. Our multiple award-winning comparison service helps make sure you get the best deal possible based on your individual circumstances. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Bank accounts for bad credit

Free business bank accounts

Free current accounts

Reward current accounts

Last updated: 09 May, 2022