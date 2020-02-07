The deal also offers 0% interest on balance transfers with no fee for 21 months.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 20.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 20.9% (variable).
The Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card offers 0% interest and no balance transfer fee for 21 months, as well as interest free purchases for 3 months from account opening. There is also no monthly account fee for this card.
It will be available on money.co.uk and Uswitch until 11.59pm on Monday 28th February 2022
You can apply if:
You’re 18 and over and live in the UK permanently,
You have an income of £7,500+ per year and you don’t already have another Santander balance transfer credit card.
All credit is subject to status and credit checks.
Credit cards are useful tools when used responsibly. Here are some things to keep in mind when using one:
Don't miss monthly payments. Missing payments is one of the worst offences when using a credit card. You're often charged a penalty, and it hurts your credit score.
Avoid withdrawing cash. Withdrawing money from your credit card often comes with hefty fees. You'll also be charged interest on top of that. It's best to avoid cash advances unless it's urgent.
Payoff the balance in full if you can. Unless you've got interest free credit card, it's usually best to pay off your balance in full every month. It saves you from being charged interest, and you don't accumulate debt. It also goes a long way in improving your credit score.
The annual percentage rate (APR) is the interest rate at which you will borrow money on you credit card. It's typically stated as a yearly interest rate and includes any fees and costs associated with the card. In most cases you can avoid paying interest by paying off your credit card balance in full by the due date of every billing cycle.
Unlike joint current accounts, there is no such thing as joint account for credit cards. What you can do is add an additional card holder to your card, such a partner, child or parent. This means that the additional card holder will have their on own seperate card, but you will be responsible for any debt accumulated on that card.
Yes. Most cards have a 14-day cooling off period that starts from the day you receive the card. If you change your mind about the card during that time, you can return it to the provider. While there is no penalty fee, you do have to pay off any balance you may have accrued on the card within 30 days.
If you miss a repayment on your credit card, you're mostly likely going to be charged a penalty and lose any introductory benefits, such as an interest free offer. It will also go on your credit report as a negative mark and hurt your credit score.
You can check your credit score by using a credit reference agency. These are companies that collect information about your credit behaviour to determine your credit score. Experian, Equifax and CallCredit are the three main credit agencies in the UK. Checking your credit online is free thanks to new GDPR regulations that were instituted in May 2018.
