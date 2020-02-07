<Guides
Get a £30 Aggregator Exclusive Amazon Gift Card, with the Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card

The deal also offers 0% interest on balance transfers with no fee for 21 months.

Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 20.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 20.9% (variable).

What the deal offers ...

The Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card offers 0% interest and no balance transfer fee for 21 months, as well as interest free purchases for 3 months from account opening. There is also no monthly account fee for this card.

Limited time offer!

It will be available on money.co.uk and Uswitch until 11.59pm on Monday 28th February 2022

Who can get this card?

You can apply if:

All credit is subject to status and credit checks.

How to make the best of your new credit card ...

Credit cards are useful tools when used responsibly. Here are some things to keep in mind when using one:

  • Don't miss monthly payments. Missing payments is one of the worst offences when using a credit card. You're often charged a penalty, and it hurts your credit score.

  • Avoid withdrawing cash. Withdrawing money from your credit card often comes with hefty fees. You'll also be charged interest on top of that. It's best to avoid cash advances unless it's urgent.

  • Payoff the balance in full if you can. Unless you've got interest free credit card, it's usually best to pay off your balance in full every month. It saves you from being charged interest, and you don't accumulate debt. It also goes a long way in improving your credit score.

Credit card FAQs

Explore credit cards guides

credit card in a portable credit card reader machine

How to use a credit card for interest free purchases

0% credit cards do not charge you interest on your purchases for a set period of time. They're commonly used for buying big, expensive products so you can spread out the cost.

A picture of a man holding a credit card next to a laptop and phone

How to get accepted for a credit card

Here is how to improve your chances of getting accepted for a credit card.

Visa and Mastercard

What is the difference between Visa and MasterCard?

MasterCard and Visa work very similarly to one another. They are payment networks, which process payments when you spend using your credit, debit or prepaid card.

Which Credit Card Is Best For Me? - Choose a card

Choosing the right type of credit card could save you money in interest, earn you rewards or help you get accepted. Here is how to pick the right one and where to find it.

Black and red scoring gauge

How to improve your credit score

You can take these steps to improve your credit score and increase your chances of getting accepted for credit in the future.

How to use cashback credit cards

If you pay off your credit card every month you could make a profit on your spending with a cashback card. Here is how to pick a card and maximise what you earn.

