Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card: Who is it best for?

The Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card does exactly what it says on the tin.

If you’re looking to pay off a balance from one (or several) credit card without paying interest or fees, then this card checks all the boxes.

The interest-free period of 21 months offers plenty of time to pay off a balance without paying any interest on the debt. And you don’t pay a fee for transferring your balance.

On top of that, if you need to make purchases at the same time, you get 3 months interest free on purchases. And if you opt in for the Retail Offers scheme, you can get up to 15% cashback on purchases with select retailers, just by using your Santander credit card.

Once the interest free period ends, the standard interest rate kicks in at a less than ideal, but competitive 21.9%.

Important to note:

You won't be able to get this card if you already have an existing Santander balance transfer credit card.

Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card: Benefits & disadvantages