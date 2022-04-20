<Credit Cards
Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card review

If you need to pay off a balance and want to save on interest, we explain why this could be the card for you.

Last updated: 20 April, 2022

Why you can trust this review

Salman Photo

Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 20.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 20.9% (variable).

Balance transfers

0% for 21 months

Balance Transfer Fee

£0

Representative APR

21.9%

Annual Fee

£0

Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card:  Who is it best for?

The Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card does exactly what it says on the tin.

If you’re looking to pay off a balance from one (or several) credit card without paying interest or fees, then this card checks all the boxes.

The interest-free period of 21 months offers plenty of time to pay off a balance without paying any interest on the debt. And you don’t pay a fee for transferring your balance.  

On top of that, if you need to make purchases at the same time, you get 3 months interest free on purchases. And if you opt in for the Retail Offers scheme, you can get up to 15% cashback on purchases with select retailers, just by using your Santander credit card. 

Once the interest free period ends, the standard interest rate kicks in at a less than ideal, but competitive 21.9%.

Important to note:

You won't be able to get this card if you already have an existing Santander balance transfer credit card.

Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card: Benefits & disadvantages

  • 0% interest on balance transfers for 21 months

  • No balance transfer fee

  • No annual fee

  • Up to 15% cashback through Santander's Retailer Offers scheme

  • Competitive interest rate

  • There are other cards that offer longer interest free periods on balance transfers and purchases

  • 0% interest on purchases for only 3 months

  • Foreign transaction fee of 2.95%, or 3% on cash withdrawals, with a minimum £3 charge.

  • You’re unlikely to be approved if you have a low credit score

Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card: What we liked

There’s little confusion about what this credit card is designed for. But it does help that it offers just that little bit extra to make it more appealing.

Lengthy interest free period

At 21 months, the interest free period isn’t the longest that’s available in the market, but it’s still at the higher end of the spectrum and you don’t pay any fee to transfer. If you want a longer interest-free period, you're more likely to be charged a balance transfer fee.

Retailer Offers

Once you switch on Retailer Offers in online or mobile banking, you’ll be able to choose the offers you’re interested in and earn up to 15% cashback just by using your Santander credit card.

Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card: What could be better

There’s not much to knock about this card, but there are a few things that could be better given what’s available in the market.

Short 0% interest period on purchases

The three month 0% interest-free period for purchases isn’t anything to brag about, especially with Buy Now Pay Later companies like Klarna and ClearPay offering “pay in three” options at no interest. 

Most users getting this card are probably better off focusing on paying off their balance than being tempted to add to their debt with new purchases. 


High foreign transaction fees

This is not a card you’d want to use when travelling abroad. There's a 2.95% non-sterling transaction fee, compared to 0% available elsewhere.

But again, this isn't meant to be a travel credit card, so it's probably a good idea to to leave this one at home when you’re travelling. 


Santander Everyday No Fee Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card: Final verdict

This card hits the sweetspot with a lengthy interest free period and no fee for balance transfer. The Retail Offers scheme is a useful add-on benefit that gives uses some opportunities to save money, but it’s not a reason to pick this card.

However, the limited interest-free period on purchases leaves a little to be desired, but this card isn’t designed to be a combo balance transfer and purchases card.

Overall, this credit card doesn't come with a lot of bells and whistles, but it isn't mean to. If all you need is to pay off a balance while saving on interest and fees, this card could be a good option.

Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card: Details, fees, requirements

IssuerSantander
NetworkMasterCard
Annual Fee£0
Balance Transfer Rate0% interest for 21 months
Balance Transfer Fee£0
Purchase Rate0% interest for 3 months
Cash Advance Fee3% (minimum £3)
Representative APR21.9% (variable)
Rewards OfferEarn up to 15% cashback with Retailer Offers
Monthly/Annual Fees£0
Balance Transfer Fee£0
Cash withdrawal/Cash advance fee 3% (minimum £3)

Application requirements

To apply, you must meet the below requirements:

  • Be aged 18 years or over

  • Be a UK resident

  • Have a UK bank or building society account

  • Have a good credit history

  • Have a personal income of more than £7,500 


We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

