If you need to pay off a balance and want to save on interest, we explain why this could be the card for you.
Last updated: 20 April, 2022
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 20.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 20.9% (variable).
Balance transfers
Balance Transfer Fee
Representative APR
Annual Fee
The Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card does exactly what it says on the tin.
If you’re looking to pay off a balance from one (or several) credit card without paying interest or fees, then this card checks all the boxes.
The interest-free period of 21 months offers plenty of time to pay off a balance without paying any interest on the debt. And you don’t pay a fee for transferring your balance.
On top of that, if you need to make purchases at the same time, you get 3 months interest free on purchases. And if you opt in for the Retail Offers scheme, you can get up to 15% cashback on purchases with select retailers, just by using your Santander credit card.
Once the interest free period ends, the standard interest rate kicks in at a less than ideal, but competitive 21.9%.
Important to note:
You won't be able to get this card if you already have an existing Santander balance transfer credit card.
0% interest on balance transfers for 21 months
No balance transfer fee
No annual fee
Up to 15% cashback through Santander's Retailer Offers scheme
Competitive interest rate
There are other cards that offer longer interest free periods on balance transfers and purchases
0% interest on purchases for only 3 months
Foreign transaction fee of 2.95%, or 3% on cash withdrawals, with a minimum £3 charge.
You’re unlikely to be approved if you have a low credit score
There’s little confusion about what this credit card is designed for. But it does help that it offers just that little bit extra to make it more appealing.
At 21 months, the interest free period isn’t the longest that’s available in the market, but it’s still at the higher end of the spectrum and you don’t pay any fee to transfer. If you want a longer interest-free period, you're more likely to be charged a balance transfer fee.
Once you switch on Retailer Offers in online or mobile banking, you’ll be able to choose the offers you’re interested in and earn up to 15% cashback just by using your Santander credit card.
There’s not much to knock about this card, but there are a few things that could be better given what’s available in the market.
The three month 0% interest-free period for purchases isn’t anything to brag about, especially with Buy Now Pay Later companies like Klarna and ClearPay offering “pay in three” options at no interest.
Most users getting this card are probably better off focusing on paying off their balance than being tempted to add to their debt with new purchases.
This is not a card you’d want to use when travelling abroad. There's a 2.95% non-sterling transaction fee, compared to 0% available elsewhere.
But again, this isn't meant to be a travel credit card, so it's probably a good idea to to leave this one at home when you’re travelling.
This card hits the sweetspot with a lengthy interest free period and no fee for balance transfer. The Retail Offers scheme is a useful add-on benefit that gives uses some opportunities to save money, but it’s not a reason to pick this card.
However, the limited interest-free period on purchases leaves a little to be desired, but this card isn’t designed to be a combo balance transfer and purchases card.
Overall, this credit card doesn't come with a lot of bells and whistles, but it isn't mean to. If all you need is to pay off a balance while saving on interest and fees, this card could be a good option.
|Issuer
|Santander
|Network
|MasterCard
|Annual Fee
|£0
|Balance Transfer Rate
|0% interest for 21 months
|Balance Transfer Fee
|£0
|Purchase Rate
|0% interest for 3 months
|Cash Advance Fee
|3% (minimum £3)
|Representative APR
|21.9% (variable)
|Rewards Offer
|Earn up to 15% cashback with Retailer Offers
|Monthly/Annual Fees
|£0
|Balance Transfer Fee
|£0
|Cash withdrawal/Cash advance fee
|3% (minimum £3)
To apply, you must meet the below requirements:
Be aged 18 years or over
Be a UK resident
Have a UK bank or building society account
Have a good credit history
Have a personal income of more than £7,500
We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.
Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.
The annual percentage rate (APR) is the interest rate at which you will borrow money on you credit card. It's typically stated as a yearly interest rate and includes any fees and costs associated with the card. In most cases you can avoid paying interest by paying off your credit card balance in full by the due date of every billing cycle.
Unlike joint current accounts, there is no such thing as joint account for credit cards. What you can do is add an additional card holder to your card, such a partner, child or parent. This means that the additional card holder will have their on own seperate card, but you will be responsible for any debt accumulated on that card.
Yes. Most cards have a 14-day cooling off period that starts from the day you receive the card. If you change your mind about the card during that time, you can return it to the provider. While there is no penalty fee, you do have to pay off any balance you may have accrued on the card within 30 days.
Yes. Most cards have a 14-day cooling off period that starts from the day you receive the card. If you change your mind about the card during that time, you can return it to the provider. While there is no penalty fee, you do have to pay off any balance you may have accrued on the card within 30 days.
If you miss a repayment on your credit card, you're mostly likely going to be charged a penalty and lose any introductory benefits, such as an interest free offer. It will also go on your credit report as a negative mark and hurt your credit score.
You can check your credit score by using a credit reference agency. These are companies that collect information about your credit behaviour to determine your credit score. Experian, Equifax and CallCredit are the three main credit agencies in the UK. Checking your credit online is free thanks to new GDPR regulations that were instituted in May 2018.
Our comparison tables include providers we have commercial arrangements with. The number of listings in our tables can vary depending on the terms of those arrangements, as well as other market developments. They are all from lenders regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
