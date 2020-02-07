What are charge cards?

Charge cards look similar to credit cards, but they work in a different way.

You can spend on a charge card in just the same way as a credit card, but they differ because you pay off your card balance in full every single month. You cannot carry over a balance from month to month.

Are charge cards the same as credit cards?

No. Charge cards don't let you borrow money over several months or spread the cost of purchases. You have to repay the entire balance owed in full each month.

Credit cards are more flexible and only ask for a fraction of the outstanding debt each month - though you are free to pay more than that. If you don’t clear your balance in full, interest will usually be charged.

In comparison, charge cards aren't advertised with interest rates - or even spending limits in some cases - because your balance should never roll over into the next month.