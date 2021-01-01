Last updated: 20 October, 2020

Touring caravan insurance isn’t a legal requirement, but you might find it useful to have.

Your touring caravan won’t be covered under your regular motor insurance. So, if you have an accident and your caravan gets damaged, it’ll be down to you to repair or replace it. Unless, of course, you have hobby caravan insurance, in which case your insurer will foot the bill.

Of course there’s a chance that if someone else caused the accident, their insurer might pay. But it depends on what kind of insurance they have. Having touring caravan insurance means you’ll be covered, and won’t be left with a hefty bill to pay if the worst happens.

Touring caravan insurance also covers you for theft and damage. So you can rest assured that your caravan could be repaired or replaced if something went wrong. And you wouldn’t be left out-of-pocket.

So compare caravan insurance today, choose a policy, and get peace of mind.

How to get the right hobby caravan insurance

Think about the level of touring caravan insurance you want.

Touring caravan insurance can cover you for all kinds of outcomes. When you compare caravan insurance, you’ll be able to get:

Accidental damage cover for both the inside of your caravan and the outside. But cover levels vary, so check before you buy

Contents cover , for items you store locked inside your caravan. This could cover vandalism or theft

Theft , which usually includes protection while your caravan is at home, and at UK campsites

Overseas travel , which gives you the same level of protection as you’d have in the UK if you take your caravan to Europe

Public liability, so you’re covered if you injure someone or damage their property in an accident.

Most touring caravan insurance policies also include public liability cover. This would give you protection if your caravan damaged someone else’s property or caused an injury.

You can pay extra for other optional add-ons for your touring caravan insurance policy. These can include:

Key cover – in case you lost or broke a key

Legal expenses cover – to pay your legal fees if the need arose

Breakdown cover – so you’d get roadside assistance

European cover – so you’d be covered if you toured outside the UK in Europe.

Once you know what you’re looking for you can compare caravan insurance policies properly. This’ll help you narrow down your options from many different insurers.

How to find cheap caravan insurance

The best way to find cheap caravan insurance is to shop around and compare caravan insurance quotes from lots of insurers.

There are a few other things you can also do to help reduce the price of your hobby caravan insurance. You could:

Store your caravan off the road, perhaps on a private driveway or in your garage – insurers will prefer this and will offer you a better price as it’s safer

Fit an alarm to your caravan – extra security measures make your caravan less risky to insure

Install a VIN Chip anti-theft tracking system to deter thieves – this’ll make your insurance cheaper

Increase your voluntary excess – the more voluntary excess you’re willing to pay, the cheaper your policy will be.

But don’t forget that getting cheap caravan insurance shouldn’t be your top priority. The first thing you’ll need to focus on is getting the right insurance policy for your needs. Once you know exactly what cover you need, then you can look for this cover at the cheapest price.

Play with the voluntary excess when you compare caravan insurance

The excess is the amount you pay towards the cost of making a claim on your insurance policy.

Some insurers cut their premiums if you choose a higher excess – but don’t forget that this makes it more expensive to make a claim if you need to. Always choose an excess you can afford to pay.

When you compare caravan insurance, you can change the voluntary excess amount to see how it affects the price of your policy.

Here’s more information on whether you should increase your insurance excess.

Does my regular motor insurance give me any cover at all?

Most motor insurance policies will give you third party cover while you’re towing a caravan.

So if you caused an accident, you’d be covered for the damage to the other person’s vehicle and your own car. But you’d have to pay for any damage to your caravan, unless you had separate touring caravan insurance.

Is touring caravan insurance the same as static caravan insurance?

You’re better off finding specific, specialist cover for the type of caravan you have. Static caravans and touring caravans are very different.

A static caravan is a semi-permanent place of residence which doesn’t move. It’s usually based in a static caravan park, and has mains water and power. The policy you need for a static caravan is a bit like home insurance. You can find static caravan insurance here.

A touring caravan attaches to the back of your car, and you tow it behind you, taking it wherever you’re touring.

These should not be confused with motorhome insurance. A motorhome is both a vehicle and a type of living accommodation – like a caravan with its own engine. You can read about motorhome insurance here.

Do I need hobby caravan insurance?

It’s your call. It depends on how much you want to protect your caravan from damage and theft.

If your caravan is very old and not in great condition, you might decide that it’s not worth forking out for touring caravan insurance. You might feel the same if you don’t get much use out of your caravan – especially if you wouldn’t be too upset or financially damaged if you lost it.

But if your caravan is new and you’ve spent a lot of money on it, you’d be wise to make sure you have protection in place for it. That’s especially true if you use it a lot and touring in your caravan is an important hobby to you.

You should think about what you’d do if you lost your caravan. Would you want to replace it? Could you afford to replace it? Answering these questions might help you decide whether you want to pay for touring caravan insurance to protect it.