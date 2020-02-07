Last updated: 25 March 2022

What is static caravan insurance?

Static caravan insurance policies are designed for non-touring caravans that reside semi-permanently in a single location, typically a static caravan park. Most policies cover you for damage and destruction. This could be a result of fire, bad weather or vandalism. Many policies also include cover for contents, including personal possessions, but they don’t usually cover general wear and tear.

Because a static caravan is somewhere to live or stay rather than a vehicle in which to tour, static caravan insurance is more like home insurance than motor insurance. If your caravan is based outside the UK, you might need a specific European policy.

Am I legally required to have static caravan insurance?

No, static caravan insurance isn’t a legal requirement. But it could give you financial protection if your caravan was damaged, vandalised or stolen. Having static caravan insurance gives you peace of mind that you can replace whatever you need if disaster strikes.

What cover do I need?

Some static caravan insurance policies offer more cover and better benefits than others, so it’s essential to check carefully when comparing quotes. Look for the following types:

New for old cover: allows you to claim for an equivalent – but brand-new – replacement if your caravan or any of its contents are stolen or damaged beyond repair

Market value cover: pays out the market value of your existing items, rather than giving you a new item

Contents cover: protects all your personal belongings against damage and theft while they are in your caravan. Make sure you get a static caravan insurance policy with a claim limit that could replace them all if the worst were to happen

Storm damage: covers the cost of any damage to your caravan caused by a storm or flood. Make sure it’s included if your caravan is in an area prone to either

Homecare emergency: provides assistance if something goes wrong, such as your plumbing or drainage

Find out precisely what a static caravan insurance policy covers here.

Look out for policy exclusions

All static caravan insurance comes with things you can’t claim for. These are known as exclusions. There are also incidents that almost all policies cover as standard.