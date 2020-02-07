Find the right static caravan insurance to protect your caravan and its contents from the financial impact of damage and theft, even while it’s not in use.
Static caravan insurance policies are designed for non-touring caravans that reside semi-permanently in a single location, typically a static caravan park. Most policies cover you for damage and destruction. This could be a result of fire, bad weather or vandalism. Many policies also include cover for contents, including personal possessions, but they don’t usually cover general wear and tear.
Because a static caravan is somewhere to live or stay rather than a vehicle in which to tour, static caravan insurance is more like home insurance than motor insurance. If your caravan is based outside the UK, you might need a specific European policy.
No, static caravan insurance isn’t a legal requirement. But it could give you financial protection if your caravan was damaged, vandalised or stolen. Having static caravan insurance gives you peace of mind that you can replace whatever you need if disaster strikes.
Some static caravan insurance policies offer more cover and better benefits than others, so it’s essential to check carefully when comparing quotes. Look for the following types:
New for old cover: allows you to claim for an equivalent – but brand-new – replacement if your caravan or any of its contents are stolen or damaged beyond repair
Market value cover: pays out the market value of your existing items, rather than giving you a new item
Contents cover: protects all your personal belongings against damage and theft while they are in your caravan. Make sure you get a static caravan insurance policy with a claim limit that could replace them all if the worst were to happen
Storm damage: covers the cost of any damage to your caravan caused by a storm or flood. Make sure it’s included if your caravan is in an area prone to either
Homecare emergency: provides assistance if something goes wrong, such as your plumbing or drainage
All static caravan insurance comes with things you can’t claim for. These are known as exclusions. There are also incidents that almost all policies cover as standard.
Contents cover (up to a specified value)
Storm cover
Flood cover
Theft
Damage from renters
Public liability while rented out
Damage caused by wear and tear
Using your static caravan as your main home
Theft if your caravan has been left unlocked
Certain contents, including jewellery and electronic devices
Damage caused by insects or vermin
Caravans kept outside of the UK (you might need a specialist European policy)
Check your static caravan insurance policy carefully to see what is excluded. That way, you’ll know exactly what you can and cannot claim for.
Look for the policy that gives you the protection you want for the best price. The overall cost of your insurance will depend on several factors. These include:
how much your static caravan is worth
where you keep it
what security features your caravan has
the value of the possessions inside
your claims history
how much cover you want and whether you want any add-ons
Yes, most policies include cover for the contents of your caravan. Work out how much your contents are worth, so you know how much cover you need.
No, it’s not a legal requirement to insure your static caravan, but it could save you from an expensive bill if anything goes wrong.
Yes, you must pay an excess, which is a set amount you contribute to the cost of any claim you make.
Compare caravan insurance quotes to find a deal that works for you.
