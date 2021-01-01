Last updated: 19 October, 2020

Motorhome insurance is a type of motor insurance. You’re legally required to have motorhome insurance, UK wide, to drive a motorhome or campervan. Your standard motor insurance doesn’t cover you to drive your motorhome.

It’s a way to cover you, your vehicle, your passengers and third parties against accidents, injuries, vandalism or theft.

As a motorhome is a vehicle with living accommodation inside, they’re usually used for touring from place to place. While touring, it’ll be your home, so having it properly insured is crucial. There are many different types, from small campervans to large, luxury motorhomes.

What are the different types of motorhome insurance, UK wide?

When you take out motor insurance, there are three different levels you can choose from. It’s the same when it comes to motorhome insurance.

When you compare motorhome insurance, you’ll see that these levels vary a lot in price. The more cover you have, the more it’ll cost. The best motorhome insurance for you is the one that gives you the right amount of cover for the best price.

The three levels of motorhome insurance are:

Fully comprehensive : This covers you against accidental damage, vandalism, fire and theft. It also covers you for any third party damage or injury you cause.

Third party, fire and theft : This covers any third party damage or injury caused by you, as well as damage caused by fire, and theft.

Third party only: This only covers third party damage or injury caused by you while driving your motorhome. Not all insurers offer this level of cover. But this is the minimum level of insurance you’ll need to drive your motorhome on the road.

As you can see, the levels are the same as those offered by a car insurance policy. Here’s how to work out which level you should choose.

You’ll also be able to choose a policy based on how you plan to use your motorhome. You can choose from:

Commuting – this’ll cover you driving to and from a single place of work, which isn’t the most common use for a motorhome

Personal business use – this’ll cover you for your work commute, plus work engagements elsewhere

Social, domestic and pleasure – this’ll cover you for general use such as errands, the school run or day trips, but it doesn’t cover you for commuting.

What vehicles can motorhome insurance cover?

Motorhome insurance can cover most types of motorised caravan. These include:

Motorhomes

Campervans

American RVs.

A campervan is usually smaller and more basic. You might find it better to get a specialist campervan policy, but you can cover them using motorhome insurance, UK wide. Motorhomes are purpose-built homes on wheels. They’re bigger and have separate sections for driving and living.

But motorhome insurance doesn’t cover touring caravans that you tow behind your car. If you have one of these, you’ll need a caravan insurance policy. You can get quotes for caravan insurance here. Here’s how caravan insurance works.

How to find the best motorhome insurance policy

Once you’ve chosen the level of cover you need, compare motorhome insurance policies by looking at what other features are included.

A motorhome insurance policy might give you:

Foreign use cover : This covers you to drive your motorhome in Europe for a set number of days during the policy. For example, it might give you 90 days each year.

Contents cover : This covers the personal belongings you keep in your motorhome up to a set amount. For example, it might give you £5,000 of cover. Find out what contents are covered here.

New for old cover : This means your motorhome or any contents will be replaced with a new model if they’re stolen or damaged beyond repair.

Extra cover options: You can add policy extras if you like. You could add breakdown cover, excess protection or travel insurance.

How much does motorhome insurance cost?

The price of a motorhome insurance policy varies a lot, depending on your situation.

The factors that will be taken into account when you get quotes include:

your age

where you live

your driving history (claims you’ve made, points on your driving licence, your no claims bonus and so on)

what level of cover you want

what motorhome you have (its value, make, model and age)

how many miles you do in your motorhome each year

how many years’ experience you have of driving a motorhome

whether you’re adding other named drivers to your policy

whether you have access to other vehicles

what you’ll be using your motorhome for (commuting/personal business/social, domestic and pleasure).

Looking for cheapest motorhome insurance may not always the best way to get a good deal as it might not give you the cover you need. The best thing to do is find the right level of cover, and then go for the cheapest option that gives you everything you need.

How to find the best motorhome insurance for the cheapest price

Finding the cheapest motorhome insurance shouldn’t be your priority. If you buy the cheapest policy you can find, but it doesn’t give you enough cover, you could find yourself in a sticky situation if the worst happened.

But, once you know what level of cover you need, there are a few things to be aware of that could save you some money.