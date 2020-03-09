See if you can save on your car insurance if you're a younger driver, by comparing quotes for under 25s.
Last updated: 2 October 2020
If you are under 25 find out how you can save money on your car insurance
The cost of car insurance can vary between companies, especially when you are a young driver because you will be charged more for cover. Find out what you can do to keep the cost of your car insurance down.
You will probably be charged more for cover than older drivers, but there are things you can do to get cheaper car insurance if you are under 25.
Not only does it give you the best protection, but comprehensive cover could be cheaper than lower levels like third party, fire and theft too.
This is because some insurers recognise that high risk drivers choose lower levels of cover to try to save money.
Here is everything you need to know about the different levels of car insurance cover
If you want the lowest car insurance quotes you need to drive a sensible car.
Cars with small engines and standard trim are the cheapest to insure because insurance companies consider them safer to drive and cheaper to repair.
Every car is put in one of 50 car insurance groups, based on how much they cost to cover:
Group 1 cars are the cheapest to insure and include Vauxhall Corsas, Fiat Pandas, Citroen C1s
Group 50 cars are the most expensive to insure, and include Range Rover Sport 5Ls, BMW M6s
Find out how car insurance groups work
Make sure you can afford it because the excess set by insurers can be much higher for younger drivers. Having a higher excess will mean you pay a cheaper monthly premium.
Find out how car insurance excess works here.
Compare as many quotes as you can, you should always shop around for car insurance.
If you cannot find affordable cover you could try being added as a named driver to someone else's policy.
You will need to the permission of the policy holder to do this, and it could mean the cost of the insurance goes up and their no claims bonus could be at risk.
If you have not passed your driving test, you will need to look for specialist learner driver insurance, or if you think you will need cover for the long term, get an annual young drivers policy.
Black box insurance measures your driving and can be cheaper if you drive safely
Build up your no claims bonus by driving sensibly and not making a claim. Some policies even let you earn a discount quicker, for example getting a year's bonus in nine months.
Increase the excess to reduce your quotes, but be aware that insurers sometimes set a higher excess for drivers under 25. Make sure you can afford the amount you set in the event of a claim before you do this.
Use these 10 ways to cut your car insurance costs for even more ways to save.
Young drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents and make insurance claims, and those claims often involve injuring other young people, resulting in much more expensive insurance pay-outs, so car insurers charge young drivers more.
No, but your car insurance can become cheaper as you get more experience. However, there are many factors that determine the cost of car insurance.
Paying annually in one go will usually work out cheaper because if you pay monthly you will be charged interest of up to 30%.
Yes, you must be insured if learning in your car or someone else's. Find out how to get learner driver's cover here.
It is a small box about the size of a smartphone installed in your car that tracks your driving. Here is how a black box policy works.
It is the amount you have to pay towards any claim you make. Find out how car insurance excess works here.
No, this is known as fronting and is illegal. The main driver must be the person who drives most, but you can add a named driver to your policy.
