Do I need short-term European car insurance cover?

You will need short-term European car insurance cover if you:

want to use someone else’s car on holiday (for example, to share driving)

borrow or rent a car to drive abroad

want to drive your car abroad but don’t have European driving cover included as part of your annual policy

Check what cover you might need when driving abroad before comparing quotes.

When should I use short-term European cover?

If you wish to drive abroad but are only likely to be in Europe for a few days or weeks. In this situation, temporary European car insurance can offer an affordable way to get the protection you need.

Do I need a green card to get short-term European car insurance cover?

A green card is an internationally recognised certificate of insurance, and something you will sometimes need to present while travelling. However, a green card isn’t required to get short-term European cover.

The temporary requirement for a green card for UK citizens wishing to drive in Europe was dropped in August 2021 when the UK joined the Green Card Free Circulation Area. You’ll be able to use your usual insurance certificate as proof of cover when driving in mainland Europe.

Certain non-EU countries may still require a green card, so check with your insurer before travelling. Most insurers require notice of up to a month to issue you with a green card and may charge an administration fee.

Does my annual car insurance policy include temporary European cover?

Most UK car insurance policies provide minimum third-party cover when driving in European Union (EU) countries. This will only cover other drivers' costs.

Some UK car insurance policies do offer fully comprehensive cover in Europe, so check with your insurer before you purchase a separate European policy.

You may also want to check to see if you have European breakdown cover

How long will I need temporary European car insurance cover for?

The length of cover you need depends on your specific trip. Temporary car insurance is calculated on a per-day basis, so consider the following:

how many days you’ll be away

how long you need the car before and after the trip

For example, if you’re staying in France for seven days, but plan to drive to and from your destination on a journey that takes a single day each way, you’ll need nine days of cover.

A short-term European car insurance policy usually lasts between one and 28 days, though some can last as long as 180 days. For longer trips, consider an annual car insurance policy with European cover.