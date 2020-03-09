<Car Insurance

How to compare short term European car insurance

1

Enter your details

Enter a few details as this helps us to find the right short term European car insurance so that we can provide our best quotes. Temporary car insurance abroad can be the ideal solution for many drivers looking to hit the open road.

2

Compare quotes

We'll search our database of leading providers and show you the best deals we can find. Finding the right car insurance deal to meet your needs is important. It’s a good idea to shop around and compare what’s on offer.

3

Apply and save

Review all the details and simply pick the best short term European car insurance deal for you and apply. You can also pick from lots of optional extras, that you perhaps wouldn’t want to include on your annual policy.

Short term car insurance deals

Safely Insured Short Term Car Insurance
European cover
Third party only as standard
Policy term
1 day to 84 days
Standard excess
£500
Safely Insured Short Term Car Insurance
Safely Insured compares quotes from the UK's leading temporary insurers, you can find the right policy for a price that suits you. Comprehensive cover from 1-84 days for drivers between the ages of 19-75, Also offering Impound & Learner Driver Cover.
This is an insurance broker.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age19 years
Maximum Age76 years
Permanent UK Resident
Sterling Short-Term Car Insurance
European cover
Third party only as standard
Policy term
1 day to 30 days
Standard excess
Varies
Sterling Short-Term Car Insurance
Download Sterling's short term app. Sterling's temporary car and van insurance offers the same protection and level of cover of an annual policy, and is brilliant value for money. Sterling covers a wide variety of vehicles and drivers aged 21 or over.
This is an insurance broker.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age21 years
Maximum Age79 years
Permanent UK Resident
dayinsure.com Short Term Car Insurance
European cover
Third party only as standard
Policy term
1 hour to 30 days
Standard excess
£250
dayinsure.com Short Term Car Insurance
For peace of mind all dayinsure's temporary insurance policies are underwritten by Aviva, their key partner, or other insurers and breakdown cover is provided by RAC. Dayinsure covers drivers aged 18 to 75 and is available for Cars, Vans and Motorhomes.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age18 years
Maximum Age75 years
Permanent UK Resident
Compare another type of car insurance

Do I need short-term European car insurance cover?

You will need short-term European car insurance cover if you:

  • want to use someone else’s car on holiday (for example, to share driving)

  • borrow or rent a car to drive abroad 

  • want to drive your car abroad but don’t have European driving cover included as part of your annual policy

Check what cover you might need when driving abroad before comparing quotes.

When should I use short-term European cover?

If you wish to drive abroad but are only likely to be in Europe for a few days or weeks. In this situation, temporary European car insurance can offer an affordable way to get the protection you need.

Do I need a green card to get short-term European car insurance cover?

A green card is an internationally recognised certificate of insurance, and something you will sometimes need to present while travelling. However, a green card isn’t required to get short-term European cover.

The temporary requirement for a green card for UK citizens wishing to drive in Europe was dropped in August 2021 when the UK joined the Green Card Free Circulation Area. You’ll be able to use your usual insurance certificate as proof of cover when driving in mainland Europe.

Certain non-EU countries may still require a green card, so check with your insurer before travelling. Most insurers require notice of up to a month to issue you with a green card and may charge an administration fee.

Does my annual car insurance policy include temporary European cover?

Most UK car insurance policies provide minimum third-party cover when driving in European Union (EU) countries. This will only cover other drivers' costs. 

Some UK car insurance policies do offer fully comprehensive cover in Europe, so check with your insurer before you purchase a separate European policy.

How long will I need temporary European car insurance cover for?

The length of cover you need depends on your specific trip. Temporary car insurance is calculated on a per-day basis, so consider the following:

  • how many days you’ll be away

  • how long you need the car before and after the trip

For example, if you’re staying in France for seven days, but plan to drive to and from your destination on a journey that takes a single day each way, you’ll need nine days of cover.

A short-term European car insurance policy usually lasts between one and 28 days, though some can last as long as 180 days. For longer trips, consider an annual car insurance policy with European cover.

You may also want to check to see if you have European breakdown cover

Temporary European car insurance FAQs

Explore car insurance guides

EV

How driving an electric vehicle can save you money

Driving an electric vehicle is a great option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. However, it can also be a great option if you are hoping to keep your driving costs low.

Disabled driver, woman, wheelchair

Disabled drivers' car insurance rules explained

How does having a disability impact what you pay for insurance and are there any financial benefits or services available to help? We explain all

Footballers kicking ball

How your occupation effects your car insurance premium

This guide explains why your occupation counts when looking for car insurance. It also reveals the job titles insurers like and dislike.

Why compare car insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing car insurance, UK car owners could save money on their policy. The best value car insurance will offer the cover at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK car insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Last updated: 7 May 2022