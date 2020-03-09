Safely Insured Short Term Car Insurance
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|19 years
|Maximum Age
|76 years
|Permanent UK Resident
Compare short-term European cover policies to get more than basic third-party protection when driving abroad.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
Enter a few details as this helps us to find the right short term European car insurance so that we can provide our best quotes. Temporary car insurance abroad can be the ideal solution for many drivers looking to hit the open road.
2
Compare quotes
We'll search our database of leading providers and show you the best deals we can find. Finding the right car insurance deal to meet your needs is important. It’s a good idea to shop around and compare what’s on offer.
3
Apply and save
Review all the details and simply pick the best short term European car insurance deal for you and apply. You can also pick from lots of optional extras, that you perhaps wouldn’t want to include on your annual policy.
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|19 years
|Maximum Age
|76 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Maximum Age
|79 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Maximum Age
|75 years
|Permanent UK Resident
You will need short-term European car insurance cover if you:
want to use someone else’s car on holiday (for example, to share driving)
borrow or rent a car to drive abroad
want to drive your car abroad but don’t have European driving cover included as part of your annual policy
Check what cover you might need when driving abroad before comparing quotes.
If you wish to drive abroad but are only likely to be in Europe for a few days or weeks. In this situation, temporary European car insurance can offer an affordable way to get the protection you need.
A green card is an internationally recognised certificate of insurance, and something you will sometimes need to present while travelling. However, a green card isn’t required to get short-term European cover.
The temporary requirement for a green card for UK citizens wishing to drive in Europe was dropped in August 2021 when the UK joined the Green Card Free Circulation Area. You’ll be able to use your usual insurance certificate as proof of cover when driving in mainland Europe.
Certain non-EU countries may still require a green card, so check with your insurer before travelling. Most insurers require notice of up to a month to issue you with a green card and may charge an administration fee.
Most UK car insurance policies provide minimum third-party cover when driving in European Union (EU) countries. This will only cover other drivers' costs.
Some UK car insurance policies do offer fully comprehensive cover in Europe, so check with your insurer before you purchase a separate European policy.
You may also want to check to see if you have European breakdown cover
The length of cover you need depends on your specific trip. Temporary car insurance is calculated on a per-day basis, so consider the following:
how many days you’ll be away
how long you need the car before and after the trip
For example, if you’re staying in France for seven days, but plan to drive to and from your destination on a journey that takes a single day each way, you’ll need nine days of cover.
A short-term European car insurance policy usually lasts between one and 28 days, though some can last as long as 180 days. For longer trips, consider an annual car insurance policy with European cover.
You may also want to check to see if you have European breakdown cover
Yes, all car insurance policies give you third-party cover to drive in Europe. You can usually extend your cover; find out how to add European cover here.
All European Union (EU) countries and other destinations like Andorra and Switzerland. The policy documents should outline which countries are included.
You can choose cover for just one day, a two-week holiday, or any trip lasting up to 180 days.
Not as standard. You may be able to add European breakdown cover to your policy, or you can take out a standalone European breakdown policy.
Not in the EU. As of 2 August 2021, the UK joined the Green Card Free Circulation Area, which allows you to present a copy of your insurance documents instead. Note that certain non-EU countries may still require a green card, so check with your insurer.
It can cover damage to your and another driver's car after an accident. It can also cover theft, vandalism, fire and more. Sometimes, insurers will cover damages but not theft, but within Europe it is normally basic third-party cover. Thus, your car won't be covered for damages, or any expenses for personal injuries sustained.
European policies usually offer basic third-party cover. Thus, your car is not covered for damages, or any expenses for personal injuries sustained. You may be able to extend your policy – check with your insurer.
Is the excess higher on short-term European policies than standard policies?
It depends on your age and experience. Some younger drivers, particularly those under 25, can be charged an excess of up to £1,000.
How to search for car insurance for young drivers to compare European cover
Driving an electric vehicle is a great option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. However, it can also be a great option if you are hoping to keep your driving costs low.Read More
How does having a disability impact what you pay for insurance and are there any financial benefits or services available to help? We explain allRead More
This guide explains why your occupation counts when looking for car insurance. It also reveals the job titles insurers like and dislike.Read More
By comparing car insurance, UK car owners could save money on their policy. The best value car insurance will offer the cover at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK car insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 7 May 2022