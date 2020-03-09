Over 50 car insurance

Last updated: March 2021

Most drivers find their car insurance gets cheaper once they hit their 50s, but you will still need to shop around to find the best quote

Your age is one of several factors used by insurers to calculate the cost of your car insurance.

The 50 to 70 age group is one of the cheapest for car insurance, because being older tends to make you a more experienced driver.

If you are over 50 and you have a clean driving record with a long no-claims history you will pay a lot less for your car insurance than someone who is under 25, and has only been driving for a couple of years.

Although most insurers have policies aimed at the over 50s there are specialist insurers who include extra benefits that mainstream insurers charge for as optional extras.

Over 50s car insurance comparison

Comparing quotes is one of the best ways to find the cheapest deal. Find over 50s car insurance quotes by searching for car insurance

Are older drivers safer than younger drivers?

Driving has become safer across all age groups in the past few years. But it is younger drivers who are more likely to be involved in accidents.

Figures from the Department for Transport in 2018 show that around one in five new

drivers are involved in a crash during their first year on the road.

Young drivers between 17 and 24 are three times more likely than drivers from any

other age group to be injured in a car accident.

How to find cheap car insurance if you are over 50

You need to shop around and compare car insurance quotes, but remember what may seem cheap may not be the most cover for you.

You could find yourself out of pocket in the future if you do not get the level of cover you need, so do not buy your policy on price alone

For example, if you choose a third party, fire and theft policy you would not be covered for any damage to your car in an accident that was your fault, so you would need to pay for your repairs yourself

Find out what each level of car insurance covers

As well as comparing quotes you can do other things to cut the price of your monthly car insurance premium:

Pay premiums upfront

Paying in one go will usually work out cheaper than paying in instalments because most insurers add interest of up to 30% if you pay monthly.

Consider multi-car insurance

You get a discount for covering two or more cars with the same insurer. Here is how multi car insurance works, and you can find quotes here.

Car security

Having alarms and immobilisers fitted can also reduce your premium - but check your car insurance policy first

Pay an increased excess

Paying more of an excess, in addition to your car insurer’s statutory one, can reduce premiums.

Try these 10 ways to cut the cost of your car insurance for more help reducing your premium

Should you pay for extra over 50s car insurance cover?

Customising your policy with extra benefits will increase the cost, but it can improve your cover.

Some of the extras you can add include:

Here are some more details on all the car insurance extras that could be worth having.

Think about whether the extra cover is worth the additional cost, or find a car insurance policy that offers these extras as standard.

Which car insurance extras are worth having?