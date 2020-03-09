<Car Insurance

Compare one month car insurance

Choose an insurance policy with one of these providers if you're looking to insure your car for just a month.

Safely Insured Short Term Car Insurance
Minimum age
19 years
Policy term
1 day to 84 days
Maximum vehicle value
£60,000
Standard excess
£500
Safely Insured Short Term Car Insurance
Safely Insured compares quotes from the UK’s leading temporary insurers, you can find the right policy for a price that suits you. Comprehensive cover from 1-84 days for drivers between the ages of 19-75, Also offering Impound & Learner Driver Cover.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age19 years
Maximum Age76 years
Permanent UK Resident
Sterling Short-Term Car Insurance
Minimum age
21 years
Policy term
1 day to 30 days
Maximum vehicle value
£40,000
Standard excess
Varies
Sterling Short-Term Car Insurance
Download Sterling's short term app. Sterling's temporary car and van insurance offers the same protection and level of cover of an annual policy, and is brilliant value for money. Sterling covers a wide variety of vehicles and drivers aged 21 or over.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age21 years
Maximum Age79 years
Permanent UK Resident
dayinsure.com Short Term Car Insurance
Minimum age
18 years
Policy term
1 hour to 30 days
Maximum vehicle value
£60,000
Standard excess
£250
dayinsure.com Short Term Car Insurance
For peace of mind all dayinsure's temporary insurance policies are underwritten by Aviva, their key partner, or other insurers and breakdown cover is provided by RAC. Dayinsure covers drivers aged 18 to 75 and is available for Cars, Vans and Motorhomes.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age18 years
Maximum Age75 years
Permanent UK Resident
Tempcover.com Short Term Car Insurance
Minimum age
17 years
Policy term
1 hour to 28 days
Maximum vehicle value
£80,000
Standard excess
Varies
Tempcover.com Short Term Car Insurance
Find flexible temporary car and van insurance from Tempcover in just 90 seconds. From just 1 hour up to 28 days, drivers aged 17-78 can find a policy to suit hundreds of everyday situations when a few hours, days or weeks insurance is all you need.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age17 years
Maximum Age78 years
Permanent UK Resident
dayinsure.com Learner Driver Insurance
Minimum age
17 years
Policy term
2 hours to 5 months
Maximum vehicle value
£30,000
Standard excess
£250
dayinsure.com Learner Driver Insurance
For peace of mind all dayinsure's temporary insurance policies are underwritten by Aviva, their key partner, or other insurers and breakdown cover is provided by RAC. Dayinsure covers drivers aged 18 to 75 and is available for Cars, Vans and Motorhomes.
Exclusively available to learner drivers.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age17 years
Maximum Age35 years
Permanent UK Resident
Compare another type of car insurance

Should you get short term insurance to drive for one month?

A short-term car insurance policy may be suitable if you only need to use your car for one month or less

If you need to use a car for a month most short term car insurance policies can cover you, but it is not always the cheapest way to insure your car.

One-month car insurance

Do I need short-term car insurance?

There are many reasons why you might be needing to take out short-term car insurance.

  • Borrowing a car - for example you are going away for a weekend or wanting to borrow a friend's car for a holiday

  • Buying a car - if you are driving a car away from an auction or to test drive a car

  • Lending out your car - for example children who are wanting to use a car while on holiday from university or visiting from abroad

  • For an emergency - you may be needing to drive someone else's car for a day, maybe you need to take them to hospital.

Short-term car insurance versus annual car insurance

Most car insurance policies can cover you for at least 28 days, but it can sometimes be cheaper to take out and cancel an annual policy even though you will need to pay a cancellation fee.

This is because short term cover is usually more expensive per day than annual car insurance.

If you only want to borrow a car for a day it may be worth comparing one day car insurance policies.

Getting cheaper short-term car insurance

To find out you should get quotes for both short term and annual car insurance to work out which is cheaper.

Make sure you find out what the cancellation fee is. For example:

  • Short term policy quote: For 28 days of cover = £205.

  • Annual policy quote: Initial payment of £150, and a cancellation fee of £35. Total cost for one month's cover = £185.

  • In this example, it is £20 cheaper to take out and cancel an annual policy.

Make sure you check the cancellation fee, as some insurers will charge up to £70.

Here is how to work out if you need short term cover

If you need a vehicle for only a few days or weeks, it will almost always be cheaper to take out a short-term car insurance policy.

Whichever option you choose you need to make sure you get the right level of insurance, not just the cheapest. This guide explains what car insurance protects you against.

How to save on one-month car insurance

Be a named driver

If you are looking to get short term insurance for your child you might want to consider adding drivers to your policy.

This guide has more tips on finding the right cover as a new driver.

Pay a larger excess

When you make a claim, you will have to pay an excess, so check how much each policy charges when comparing quotes.

Some insurance companies charge an additional excess for inexperienced drivers, so make sure that you can afford the excess amount in the event of a claim. Find out how car insurance excess works?

Go for a cheaper car

Cars with small engines and standard trim are the cheapest to insure because insurance companies consider them safer to drive and cheaper to repair.

Every car is put in one of 50 car insurance groups, based on how much they cost to cover:

  • Group 1 cars are the cheapest to insure and include: Vauxhall Corsa, a Fiat Panda, Citroen C1

  • Group 50 cars are the most expensive to insure, and include: Range Rover Sport 5L, BMW M6

Find out how car insurance groups work

One month car insurance FAQs

