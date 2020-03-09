<Car Insurance

How to compare cheap one day car insurance

1

Get permission before you get behind the wheel

Before you do anything else make sure you have permission from the vehicle's registered owner to drive it

2

Select a one day insurance provider

Look at what's included, as well as any age restrictions and maximum vehicle values that might apply

3

Enter a few details about the car and yourself

Nothing complex here, just a brief account of who you are and your driving history

4

Apply for the policy and wait for confirmation

One day car insurance takes just a few minutes to apply for and be confirmed in most cases

One day car insurance providers

Safely Insured Short Term Car Insurance
Minimum age
19 years
Policy term
1 day to 84 days
Standard excess
£500
Maximum vehicle value
£60,000
Safely Insured Short Term Car Insurance
Safely Insured compares quotes from the UK’s leading temporary insurers, you can find the right policy for a price that suits you. Comprehensive cover from 1-84 days for drivers between the ages of 19-75, Also offering Impound & Learner Driver Cover.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age19 years
Maximum Age76 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
Sterling Short-Term Car Insurance
Minimum age
21 years
Policy term
1 day to 30 days
Standard excess
Varies
Maximum vehicle value
£40,000
Sterling Short-Term Car Insurance
Download Sterling's short term app. Sterling's temporary car and van insurance offers the same protection and level of cover of an annual policy, and is brilliant value for money. Sterling covers a wide variety of vehicles and drivers aged 21 or over.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age21 years
Maximum Age79 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
dayinsure.com Short Term Car Insurance
Minimum age
18 years
Policy term
1 hour to 30 days
Standard excess
£250
Maximum vehicle value
£60,000
dayinsure.com Short Term Car Insurance
For peace of mind all dayinsure's temporary insurance policies are underwritten by Aviva, their key partner, or other insurers and breakdown cover is provided by RAC. Dayinsure covers drivers aged 18 to 75 and is available for Cars, Vans and Motorhomes.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age18 years
Maximum Age75 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
Online User Experience Award Winner: Digital Experience Awards 2020
Tempcover.com Short Term Car Insurance
Minimum age
17 years
Policy term
1 hour to 28 days
Standard excess
Varies
Maximum vehicle value
£80,000
Tempcover.com Short Term Car Insurance
Find flexible temporary car and van insurance from Tempcover in just 90 seconds. From just 1 hour up to 28 days, drivers aged 17-78 can find a policy to suit hundreds of everyday situations when a few hours, days or weeks insurance is all you need.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age17 years
Maximum Age78 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
dayinsure.com Learner Driver Insurance
Minimum age
17 years
Policy term
2 hours to 5 months
Standard excess
£250
Maximum vehicle value
£30,000
dayinsure.com Learner Driver Insurance
For peace of mind all dayinsure's temporary insurance policies are underwritten by Aviva, their key partner, or other insurers and breakdown cover is provided by RAC. Dayinsure covers drivers aged 18 to 75 and is available for Cars, Vans and Motorhomes.
Exclusively available to learner drivers.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age17 years
Maximum Age35 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal

Compare another type of car insurance

What is one-day car insurance?

One-day car insurance is a type of temporary or short-term car insurance that covers you to drive a car for 24 hours. 

Car insurance 4:3

Where can you get one day car insurance?

One day car insurance is a type of temporary or short term car insurance - it's available from a series of brokers, we've rounded up a few above.

Temporary car insurance offers can be taken out to cover from 1 hour up to 28 days depending on the providers.

One day car insurance also allows you to borrow a car if you are not covered by an existing insurance policy, as long as you have the owner's permission.

Some comprehensive annual car insurance policies will cover you if you drive another car, so check the details of your policy first, but this is generally only third party cover - meaning no payout for damage to the car itself.

Can I temporarily insure a car?

Not everyone, or every vehicle, is eligible for one day car insurance. There are specialist policies available that cover most of the population, but before you apply it's worth checking:

Your age

The minimum and maximum age you need to be to take out a one day policy

The car's value

The maximum vehicle value you can get cover for - as cars costing more than this will not be covered

The excess

The standard excess that is payable in the event of a claim. Here's how car insurance excess works

Is temporary car insurance expensive?

The average cost for a one-day policy is just £42¹, but your price will depend on how much of a risk the insurance company considers you to be. If you are younger or less experienced on the road, you could end up paying more than an older driver.

You could bring the cost down by avoiding unwanted add-ons, setting a higher excess figure, or insuring a less valuable or less powerful car. 

If you’re planning to use the car for more than a month it can work out cheaper to take out an annual policy and then cancel it – just be sure to factor any potential cancellation fees into your calculations.

Find out whether you need short-term car insurance

What about 3-month or 6-month car insurance?

If you want cover for just three or six months, an annual car insurance policy is likely to offer better value than short-term insurance if you cancel it when you no longer need it – that’s even allowing for the cancellation fee.  You’ll also have the flexibility of having longer cover already in place should you need it.

Alternatives to one day car insurance

There are a few ways to cover yourself to drive a car in the short term.

The first is to simply take out a full insurance policy then cancel it later. However, with cancellation fees of as much as £70, this will generally cost more than a one day policy.

The second is to be added as a named driver to a policy already existing on the car. However, there can be a policy alteration charge for this and it could see the policy rise in cost if you are deemed a riskier than the current drivers.

The final option is to use a "drive any cars" clause if you have one on another policy. This will mean you're legal to drive the car, but is generally restricted to third-party only cover. So any damage to the car itself will not be covered while you are behind the wheel.

These also often come with restrictions about your age and profession that can see some drivers excluded.

1 day car insuranceAdded as named driverDrive any car clause
Cover levelFully comprehensiveSame as the main policyThird party only
No claims impactNoneYes - but on their policyYes
Age restrictionNoNoOver-25s
Work restrictionsNoNoSome jobs excluded
Car restrictionsLimited by valueNoNo
James Andrews author profile pic

"One day car insurance can be a great option if you need to drive someone else's car for a short period - especially as you can generally sign up in a few minutes.

"Just be aware that the cheapest one day car insurance quote isn't always the best one - so make sure you check it's the best policy for your needs first. Breakdown cover, for example, is often an option extra rather than included as standard."

One day car insurance FAQs

¹Figure from Tempcover for average policy purchases in December 2020


Last updated: 7 March,2022