Compare insurance quotes to help you choose cover for a private, commercial or public service vehicle minibus.
Minibuses have many different uses and because of that they can be expensive to insure. Find out what type of cover you need and how to find the best deal.
If you want to drive a minibus, commercially or privately, you will need minibus insurance.
A minibus is a vehicle that can carry between nine and 16 people. Anything over 16 seats is classified as a coach.
Minibuses have many different uses. They are used as taxis, or by organisations such as schools or charities to transport club members, but they can also be used on a private basis to transport family and friends.
Insurance for minibuses can be expensive because they do tend to carry a larger number of passengers than a car.
It depends how many seats your minibus has.
If you use a vehicle privately with less than nine seats, you should look for a standard car insurance policy
If you are going to be using the vehicle privately or commercial and it has between nine and 16 seats you will need minibus insurance
A minibus is also known as an MPV, or multi passenger vehicle.
You will need a specific minibus insurance policy for use such as:
Using a minibus for a charity, school, nursing home or other club or group
Driving a minibus as your private vehicle
There are other uses of a minibus or MPV which will require specific insurance.
If you are using the minibus as a taxi - this is known as Hire and Reward usage and you will need to take out taxi insurance. When you compare tax insurance quotes you will need to have to hand information as to the exact minibus type and its number of seats
You will also need to consider:
Are you insuring one car or several (a fleet)
As you are responsible for other passengers - public liability cover
Like car insurance you can get quotes for windscreen, breakdown and legal cover
If you use your minibus commercially but you don't carry other passengers for reward you may find van insurance a more appropriate form of cover
You might also want to consider short term van insurance
Or find out about commercial van insurance
Private MPVs are more likely to need car insurance than van insurance
If you don't own a minibus you may only want to insure your minibus for a short period of time.
If you are hiring a minibus you may be insured through the hire firm.
If you are borrowing your minibus from family or friends you can be added as a named driver.
You may be better taking out short-term car insurance
When you put your vehicle's details in for the quote the insurer will be able to see that the vehicle you are seeking cover for is a minibus. Remember to double check the details so you get the right cover for the right vehicle.
Before you start looking for minibus insurance check your driving licence
This will tell you what vehicles you are allowed to drive
These details are on your driving licence photocard, or online at GOV.UK.
Minibuses are category D1 vehicles; if your licence does not confirm you can drive this category you will need to apply to add higher categories. To drive a minibus in the UK you will also need to:
Be at least 21 years old
Have held a driving licence for at least two years
If you are a taxi driver you will need either a public or private hire minibus insurance policy:
Public hire taxis do not need to be pre-booked, and can be hailed from the street
Private hire taxis must be booked in advance
Larger taxis like minibuses and MPVs are usually private hire
No if your vehicle has fewer than nine seats you should be looking for car insurance cover.
No, most car insurance policies will only cover cars with no more than nine seats, including the driver.
Yes, it is on average because minibuses are larger than most cars. If you carry customers this will also increase the risk of personal injury claims.
The best way is to compare quotes using the above table. You could also lower your costs by trying these tips.
No, most minibus insurance policies will not include breakdown cover, but you may be able to add it. Alternatively compare breakdown policies here.
A minibus is any vehicle that seats between nine and 16 passengers, and are often used as taxis, or by schools, charities and other similar groups.
