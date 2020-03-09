<Car Insurance

Compare minibus insurance

Compare insurance quotes to help you choose cover for a private, commercial or public service vehicle minibus.

5 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
Performance Direct Minibus Insurance
Cover for up to
23 passengers
Vehicle use
Commercial & private
Discounts
No claims & multi car
Performance Direct Minibus Insurance
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Minimum Age21 years
Maximum Age70 years
Permanent UK Resident
Quotax Minibus Insurance
Cover for up to
16 passengers
Vehicle use
Commercial & private
Discounts
No claims
Quotax Minibus Insurance
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Minimum Age21 years
Permanent UK Resident
DNA Insurance Minibus Insurance
Cover for up to
17 passengers
Vehicle use
Commercial & private
Discounts
No claims & multi car
DNA Insurance Minibus Insurance
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age21 years
Permanent UK Resident

Compare another type of car insurance

Do you need minibus insurance?

Minibuses have many different uses and because of that they can be expensive to insure. Find out what type of cover you need and how to find the best deal.

If you want to drive a minibus, commercially or privately, you will need minibus insurance.

Do I need minibus insurance?

A minibus is a vehicle that can carry between nine and 16 people. Anything over 16 seats is classified as a coach.

Minibuses have many different uses. They are used as taxis, or by organisations such as schools or charities to transport club members, but they can also be used on a private basis to transport family and friends.

Insurance for minibuses can be expensive because they do tend to carry a larger number of passengers than a car.

Do I need minibus insurance?

It depends how many seats your minibus has.

  • If you use a vehicle privately with less than nine seats, you should look for a standard car insurance policy

  • If you are going to be using the vehicle privately or commercial and it has between nine and 16 seats you will need minibus insurance

What is MPV insurance?

A minibus is also known as an MPV, or multi passenger vehicle.

Minibus insurance and minibus uses

You will need a specific minibus insurance policy for use such as:

  • Using a minibus for a charity, school, nursing home or other club or group

  • Driving a minibus as your private vehicle

There are other uses of a minibus or MPV which will require specific insurance.

Taxi or private hire minibus insurance

If you are using the minibus as a taxi - this is known as Hire and Reward usage and you will need to take out taxi insurance. When you compare tax insurance quotes you will need to have to hand information as to the exact minibus type and its number of seats

You will also need to consider:

  • Are you insuring one car or several (a fleet)

  • As you are responsible for other passengers - public liability cover

  • Like car insurance you can get quotes for windscreen, breakdown and legal cover

Van insurance for minibuses

If you use your minibus commercially but you don't carry other passengers for reward you may find van insurance a more appropriate form of cover

Private MPVs are more likely to need car insurance than van insurance

Short-term minibus insurance

If you don't own a minibus you may only want to insure your minibus for a short period of time.

  • If you are hiring a minibus you may be insured through the hire firm.

  • If you are borrowing your minibus from family or friends you can be added as a named driver.

  • You may be better taking out short-term car insurance

Getting an online quote for your minibus insurance

When you put your vehicle's details in for the quote the insurer will be able to see that the vehicle you are seeking cover for is a minibus. Remember to double check the details so you get the right cover for the right vehicle.

Do I need a PSV licence to drive a minibus?

Before you start looking for minibus insurance check your driving licence

  • This will tell you what vehicles you are allowed to drive

  • These details are on your driving licence photocard, or online at GOV.UK.

Minibuses are category D1 vehicles; if your licence does not confirm you can drive this category you will need to apply to add higher categories. To drive a minibus in the UK you will also need to:

  • Be at least 21 years old

  • Have held a driving licence for at least two years

Using a minibus as a taxi

If you are a taxi driver you will need either a public or private hire minibus insurance policy:

  • Public hire taxis do not need to be pre-booked, and can be hailed from the street

  • Private hire taxis must be booked in advance

  • Larger taxis like minibuses and MPVs are usually private hire

Here is everything you need to know about taxi insurance

Minibus insurance FAQs

Explore car insurance guides

See more guides
EV

How driving an electric vehicle can save you money

Driving an electric vehicle is a great option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. However, it can also be a great option if you are hoping to keep your driving costs low.

Read More
Disabled driver, woman, wheelchair

Disabled drivers' car insurance rules explained

How does having a disability impact what you pay for insurance and are there any financial benefits or services available to help? We explain all

Read More
Footballers kicking ball

How your occupation effects your car insurance premium

This guide explains why your occupation counts when looking for car insurance. It also reveals the job titles insurers like and dislike.

Read More

Why compare car insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing car insurance, UK car owners could save money on their policy. The best value car insurance will offer the cover at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK car insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Car Insurance Comparison

Car insurance for 18 year olds

Car insurance for new drivers

Car insurance for over 70s

Car insurance for over 80s

Classic car insurance

Horsebox insurance

Low deposit car insurance

One day car insurance

One month car insurance

Over 60 car insurance

Short term European car insurance

Temporary car insurance for 18 year olds

Temporary car insurance under 21

Under 21 car insurance

Under 25 car insurance