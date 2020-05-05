Car insurance guides

Our guides cover a range of subjects that will help you understand how car insurance works, how to choose your policy excess, when you can claim and what is required of you legally to stay insured.
You need a car insurance policy to drive on the roads, but you can choose the level of cover you get. Here is how to work out what cover is right for you.
Caravan insurance can protect your caravan, holiday and belongings in case something goes wrong. Here is how it works and how to get the right policy for your caravan.
Passing your driving test is a great reason to celebrate, but before you hit the road you need to be insured to legally drive. As inexperienced drivers are often charged high premiums, it pays to do your research before you buy a policy.
Your car insurance policy will cover you against most costs, but what if you need to go to court following an accident? Legal cover could help — here is everything you need to know.
If you are a new taxi driver looking for cover, or a seasoned pro looking for the best policy, here is everything you need to know about taxi insurance.
Discover where you can and can't park in the UK and how to avoid a fine or worse for parking on the pavement or other forbidden areas
If you have more than one car at home, insuring them all on one policy is a great way to get a discount. Here is how you and your family could save with multi car insurance.
Black box insurance can be a great way to keep your premiums down, especially if you are a new or young driver. Here is everything you need to know about how it works, and how to find the best policy.
Driving an electric vehicle is a great option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. However, it can also be a great option if you are hoping to keep your driving costs low.
From EV charging points, the cost to charge to the number of EV parking spaces available on campus, the EV University league from money.co.uk reveals which institutions provide the most support for green transport.
Car insurance experts at money.co.uk explore the relationship between country music and trucks over the past 50 years.