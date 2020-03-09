What does young driver’s car insurance cost?

Insurance for new drivers or those under the age of 25 is more expensive than it is for older drivers.

The average premium for a young driver under the age of 25 is £1,717, according to the Consumer Intelligence Car Insurance Price index for March 2022. This compares with an average annual premium of £610 for those aged 25-49 while the over-50s pay just £370 on average.

Under-25s premiums have stopped rising in recent years, partly because there were fewer cars on the road during the Covid-19 pandemic, and partly because more drivers are choosing telematics (black box) policies, which help reassure insurers that their policyholders are driving safely.

Why is young person’s car insurance so expensive?

It doesn’t matter how careful a driver you are, you pay more for car insurance the younger you are. This happens for several reasons:

Higher accident rate : Research by the AA shows that although one in eight British drivers is aged 25 or under, one in four of all drivers involved in serious traffic collisions comes from this age group. Such statistics lead insurers to consider inexperienced drivers as a high risk

Younger passengers : newer drivers injure more young people than older drivers, and life-changing injuries to young people cost the insurance industry more than similar injuries to older people. The insurer may be compelled to pay for an injured person’s care for the rest of their lives

Low no-claims bonus: the longer you drive without making a claim, the cheaper your insurance becomes. Younger drivers have had no time to build up a no-claims discount

Why is new driver insurance expensive?

Statistics show that newly qualified drivers of any age are more likely to have an accident than those with more experience. Drivers of advanced years who have just passed their tests are likely to discover that their premiums are expensive compared to their peers – and maybe closer to those paid by young drivers.

Can young drivers get cheap car insurance?

Even if you’ve chosen a small and inexpensive vehicle, you’re likely to be charged a high premium compared to an older driver in the same car.

That doesn’t mean you have to accept the first price you’re offered, though. By taking the right steps, comparing as many policies as possible, and possibly making a couple of sacrifices along the way, you can find a better deal.

How to find cheap insurance for young drivers

There are several ways young or new drivers can save money on their car insurance. If you’ve already bought your car some of the following points may be irrelevant, but they’re worth considering in the future.

Buy a car in a lower insurance group

Insurers place cars into individual insurance groups from 1 to 50. Typically, group 1 cars are amongst the cheapest to insure, while group 50 is the most expensive.

You can’t change your age, but you can choose a car from a lower group for a lower premium.

Cars are rated on the following factors:

Rate of acceleration and top speed

Book value – insurers, car sales and government agencies use CAP Black Book to assess the worth of motor vehicles

Security features

The time and cost required to repair the vehicle if it’s broken

How much the individual parts cost

Avoid modifications

Car modifications like alloy wheels and body kits often appeal to drivers who want to personalise their cars.

Unfortunately, modifications can increase premiums by hundreds of pounds because they make your car more attractive to thieves and add to the cost of claims.

Mechanical modifications such as sports exhausts and engine tunings should also be avoided, as insurers see these as signs of an intent to speed and drive recklessly.

If your car has been modified, run a car insurance quote with the modifications included, and again without. If the difference is significant, think about reversing the modification if possible.

Consider classic car insurance

A classic car, depending on its make and model, could prove cheaper to insure than a newer vehicle even if you’re a young driver. Bear in mind that you may have to take out a specialist classic car policy.

Increase your excess

Excess is the amount you pay before your insurer contributes to any claim you make. Choosing to pay a higher voluntary excess could significantly lower the cost of young driver insurance premiums.

Consider, though, whether you could afford to pay a large lump sum if you end up needing to claim. The amount could run to several hundred pounds, and if your car is written off and you only have third-party insurance, you’ll probably need as much cash as possible to buy a new one.

Pick the right level of car insurance

There are three types of car insurance policy to choose from, each with differing levels of cover:

Third-party only : this is the minimum level of insurance in the UK. It covers the cost of damage you cause to other people (third parties) or their property while driving. It offers no compensation if your car is stolen or damaged

Third-party, fire and theft : offers the same level of cover to third parties as above, but provides you with additional protection if your car is stolen or vandalised

Fully comprehensive: covers everything above as well as injury costs and/or repair costs to your vehicle in the event of an accident

Surprisingly, young drivers may find comprehensive insurance cheaper than lower levels of cover. According to the Association of British Insurers, the average third-party, fire and theft premium tends to be more expensive because that level is often chosen by younger drivers who tend to make larger claims.