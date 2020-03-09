<Car Insurance

What does young driver’s car insurance cost?

Insurance for new drivers or those under the age of 25 is more expensive than it is for older drivers. 

The average premium for a young driver under the age of 25 is £1,717, according to the Consumer Intelligence Car Insurance Price index for March 2022. This compares with an average annual premium of £610 for those aged 25-49 while the over-50s pay just £370 on average.

Under-25s premiums have stopped rising in recent years, partly because there were fewer cars on the road during the Covid-19 pandemic, and partly because more drivers are choosing telematics (black box) policies, which help reassure insurers that their policyholders are driving safely.

Why is young person’s car insurance so expensive?

It doesn’t matter how careful a driver you are, you pay more for car insurance the younger you are. This happens for several reasons:

  • Higher accident rate: Research by the AA shows that although one in eight British drivers is aged 25 or under, one in four of all drivers involved in serious traffic collisions comes from this age group. Such statistics lead insurers to consider inexperienced drivers as a high risk

  • Younger passengers: newer drivers injure more young people than older drivers, and life-changing injuries to young people cost the insurance industry more than similar injuries to older people. The insurer may be compelled to pay for an injured person’s care for the rest of their lives

  • Low no-claims bonus: the longer you drive without making a claim, the cheaper your insurance becomes. Younger drivers have had no time to build up a no-claims discount

Why is new driver insurance expensive?

Statistics show that newly qualified drivers of any age are more likely to have an accident than those with more experience. Drivers of advanced years who have just passed their tests are likely to discover that their premiums are expensive compared to their peers – and maybe closer to those paid by young drivers.

Can young drivers get cheap car insurance?

Even if you’ve chosen a small and inexpensive vehicle, you’re likely to be charged a high premium compared to an older driver in the same car.

That doesn’t mean you have to accept the first price you’re offered, though. By taking the right steps, comparing as many policies as possible, and possibly making a couple of sacrifices along the way, you can find a better deal.

How to find cheap insurance for young drivers

There are several ways young or new drivers can save money on their car insurance. If you’ve already bought your car some of the following points may be irrelevant, but they’re worth considering in the future.

Buy a car in a lower insurance group

Insurers place cars into individual insurance groups from 1 to 50. Typically, group 1 cars are amongst the cheapest to insure, while group 50 is the most expensive. 

You can’t change your age, but you can choose a car from a lower group for a lower premium.

Cars are rated on the following factors:

  • Rate of acceleration and top speed

  • Book value – insurers, car sales and government agencies use CAP Black Book to assess the worth of motor vehicles

  • Security features

  • The time and cost required to repair the vehicle if it’s broken

  • How much the individual parts cost

Avoid modifications

Car modifications like alloy wheels and body kits often appeal to drivers who want to personalise their cars. 

Unfortunately, modifications can increase premiums by hundreds of pounds because they make your car more attractive to thieves and add to the cost of claims.

Mechanical modifications such as sports exhausts and engine tunings should also be avoided, as insurers see these as signs of an intent to speed and drive recklessly.

If your car has been modified, run a car insurance quote with the modifications included, and again without. If the difference is significant, think about reversing the modification if possible.

Consider classic car insurance

A classic car, depending on its make and model, could prove cheaper to insure than a newer vehicle even if you’re a young driver. Bear in mind that you may have to take out a specialist classic car policy.

Increase your excess

Excess is the amount you pay before your insurer contributes to any claim you make. Choosing to pay a higher voluntary excess could significantly lower the cost of young driver insurance premiums.

Consider, though, whether you could afford to pay a large lump sum if you end up needing to claim. The amount could run to several hundred pounds, and if your car is written off and you only have third-party insurance, you’ll probably need as much cash as possible to buy a new one.

More about car insurance excess

Pick the right level of car insurance

There are three types of car insurance policy to choose from, each with differing levels of cover:

  • Third-party only: this is the minimum level of insurance in the UK. It covers the cost of damage you cause to other people (third parties) or their property while driving. It offers no compensation if your car is stolen or damaged

  • Third-party, fire and theft: offers the same level of cover to third parties as above, but provides you with additional protection if your car is stolen or vandalised

  • Fully comprehensive: covers everything above as well as injury costs and/or repair costs to your vehicle in the event of an accident

Surprisingly, young drivers may find comprehensive insurance cheaper than lower levels of cover. According to the Association of British Insurers, the average third-party, fire and theft premium tends to be more expensive because that level is often chosen by younger drivers who tend to make larger claims.

It pays to compare quotes with different levels of cover before you buy.

Whatever car you drive, make sure you find insurance that covers everything you need as cheaply as possible by comparing policies.

Compare car insurance

Should I add an experienced second driver?

You could. Adding an experienced and older named driver to your policy is another effective way to bring down the cost. This way the insurer is reassured that the young person is not the only one driving the car, which reduces the chances of an accident occurring.

However, be careful of “fronting” – that’s declaring to the insurer that the additional, older driver is the main driver. Doing so is illegal, and means any claims you make will be rejected and your insurance invalidated.

More on adding names to car insurance policies

Use a temporary car insurance policy

If you don’t need a car all year round consider picking up a temporary car insurance policy when you need one rather than paying for annual cover. This could save you a small fortune.

Find a short term car insurance policy by comparing temporary cover options with these providers.

Compare temporary car insurance

Should I pay for car insurance annually?

If you can. It might be more difficult to manage, but it’s usually much cheaper to pay your premiums annually. When you pay monthly you’ll also have to pay interest charges, which can add a significant chunk (up to 30%) to the overall cost of new-driver car insurance.

Save with black box insurance

With black box insurance, a small telematics device that monitors how and when you drive is installed in your car (or as an app on your phone).

This technology measures factors like speed, cornering, mileage and braking to paint a picture of your style of driving. If you drive carefully you may be offered cheaper car insurance.

Black box policies usually come with a mileage limit, though some work like pay-as-you-go mobile phone plans, allowing you to top up the number of miles you plan to cover as and when you need. 

Some black box policies restrict driving at night, which is a notorious time for accidents.

View quotes for black box car insurance that could make your insurance cheaper.

Compare black box car insurance

Opt for mileage insurance

It’s not only black box policies that monitor your mileage. A growing number of insurance companies now offer insurance by the mile, which may be useful if you don’t drive much. If you’re likely to cover less than 2,000 miles a year, these are worth considering.

Apply for a mileage policy and you’ll be sent two quotes – one which represents the vehicle standing for the year, and another with a per-mile valuation. 

For example

A modest seven-year-old 1.2 hatchback might get a standing quote of £700 per year and a per-mile quote of 6p. Thus:

If you drive 500 miles a year:

You pay £700 + (500 x £0.06 = £30)

Total: £730 a year

-

If you drive 1,000 miles a year:

You pay £700 + (1,000 x £0.06 = £60)

Total: £760 a year

Improve your car’s security

Your quote will likely be more favourable if you can improve your car’s security with features such as alarms and immobilisers. 

In addition, if you can park your car off the street, or – even better – in a garage, your young person’s car insurance premiums may be lower.

Car insurance for young drivers FAQs

