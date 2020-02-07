Always shop around for car cover in your 70s

Last updated: 29 September 2020

Although your car cover when you hit 70 years old will probably still be cheaper than young drivers pay, car insurance premiums do start to increase when you are in your seventies. The negatives are insurer fears that older drivers have slower reactions and medical problems. The positives are experience and the likelihood of fewer miles each year.

To get the best deal and beat increasing prices never accept your renewal quote, because it is unlikely to be the cheapest available for your needs. Always look at as many options as you can.

Cheap car insurance for over 70s should not be your only goal

You should never choose your car insurance policy on price alone.

Make sure the policy you buy provides all the cover you need, because the wrong level of protection could cost you more in the long run.

Look at policies designed for older drivers as they can offer extra benefits like:

Emergency any driver cover : This means someone else can take over driving and take your car home in the event of a medical emergency

Get you home service : If you cannot drive your car following an accident this will cover the cost of emergency travel or accommodation up to a set limit

Message relay service : This will contact a friend or relative if you are involved in an accident

Limited mileage: Insurers may lower premiums if you drive few miles each year

Can I get insured after 80?

Many car insurers offer policies for those over 80 and beyond. Read our guide to car insurance for the over 80s.

Tips on paying less for pensioners

If you want to pay as little as possible for your cover you could try:

Paying annually for your cover to avoid monthly payments, which usually cost more overall

Driving safely to keep or increase your no claims discount

Getting a discount with a multi car insurance policy if you have more than one car in your household. But still check each vehicle individually as this can sometimes work out to your advantage

For more tips, try these 10 ways to cut your car insurance costs.