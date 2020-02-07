<Car Insurance

Car insurance for over 70s

See how much you could save on your car insurance if you're over 70, by comparing a range of quotes.

or click here to find your car by make and model

Powered By

Get quotes from these car insurance providers and more

Always shop around for car cover in your 70s

Last updated: 29 September 2020

Although your car cover when you hit 70 years old will probably still be cheaper than young drivers pay, car insurance premiums do start to increase when you are in your seventies. The negatives are insurer fears that older drivers have slower reactions and medical problems. The positives are experience and the likelihood of fewer miles each year.

To get the best deal and beat increasing prices never accept your renewal quote, because it is unlikely to be the cheapest available for your needs. Always look at as many options as you can.

Cheap car insurance for over 70s should not be your only goal

You should never choose your car insurance policy on price alone.

Make sure the policy you buy provides all the cover you need, because the wrong level of protection could cost you more in the long run.

Look at policies designed for older drivers as they can offer extra benefits like:

  • Emergency any driver cover: This means someone else can take over driving and take your car home in the event of a medical emergency

  • Get you home service: If you cannot drive your car following an accident this will cover the cost of emergency travel or accommodation up to a set limit

  • Message relay service: This will contact a friend or relative if you are involved in an accident

  • Limited mileage: Insurers may lower premiums if you drive few miles each year

Can I get insured after 80?

Many car insurers offer policies for those over 80 and beyond. Read our guide to car insurance for the over 80s.

Tips on paying less for pensioners

If you want to pay as little as possible for your cover you could try:

  • Paying annually for your cover to avoid monthly payments, which usually cost more overall

  • Driving safely to keep or increase your no claims discount

  • Getting a discount with a multi car insurance policy if you have more than one car in your household. But still check each vehicle individually as this can sometimes work out to your advantage

For more tips, try these 10 ways to cut your car insurance costs.

Car insurance for over 70s FAQs

Statistics show that drivers over 70 are more likely to be involved in a crash and suffer serious injury, so insurers charge more to cover the increased risk.

Yes, many insurers will set a maximum age on their policies, from between 70 and 110 years old. Some insurers do offer policies with no maximum age.

Yes, you should let your insurance company know when any of your personal details change because it could affect your cover, this guide explains how. When you stop work, you may be able to abandon "business usage" cover. This may reduce costs.

Paying annually is usually cheaper because if you pay monthly you will be charged interest of up to 30%.

It could be worth paying to protect your bonus because losing it by making a claim could mean a huge increase in the cost of your cover when you renew. This will also apply in subsequent years. However, it is the percentage bonus that is protected, not the actual premium. You can transfer a no claims discount so if an insurer pushes up premiums substantially after a claim, you can shop around.

If you have a fully comprehensive policy you might be covered to drive other people's cars, but some polices do not allow you to drive other cars at all. Check first.

Check what comes as standard with your policy before you add extras like breakdown cover. Here is how to work out which extras you might need.

You (or any other driver on the policy) must renew a UK driving licence when at age 70. It must then be renewed every three years. Renewal is free of charge and is generally simple. You must be able to declare that you are in good health to drive (an adapted car if needed) and that you can read a standard number plate at 20 metres (with glasses or contact lenses if prescribed). These are standards that apply whatever your age. If you fail to renew or do not declare a known medical condition that could affect your driving, your insurer could invalidate your policy.

Get car insurance quotes

Compare quotes to protect your car with the right cover.

Find car insurance

Do you need anything else?

motorbike insurance

Motorbike insurance

van insurance icon

Van insurance

caravan insurance icon

Caravan insurance

breakdown protection

Breakdown cover

Do you need another type of car insurance

Car insurance

Black box car insurance

Car insurance for classic cars

Car insurance for 17 year olds

Car insurance for 18 year olds

Car insurance for under 21s

Car insurance for under 25s

Car insurance for over 50s

Car insurance for over 60s

Car insurance for over 80s

Car insurance for new driver

Car insurance for women

Car insurance for young drivers

Car insurance not on comparison sites

Comprehensive car insurance

Convicted driver car insurance

European car insurance

Insurance for taxis

Learner drivers car insurance

Low deposit car insurance

Minibus insurance

Multi car, car insurance

One day car insurance

One month car insurance

Short term car insurance

Short term European car insurance

Temporary car insurance for 18 year olds

Temporary car insurance for under 21s

Third party, fire & theft car insurance

Car insurance guides

Car Insurance comparison is provided by Confused.com which is a trading name of Inspop.com Limited who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office; Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AL, registered in England and Wales 03857130. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for the content of external websites and by using the links stated to access these separate websites you will be subject to the terms of use applying to those sites. By using this system you are also agreeing to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. money.co.uk is an intermediary and receives a percentage of the commission if you decide to buy through us.