<Car insurance

Car insurance for over 70s

See how much you could save on your car insurance if you're over 70, by comparing a range of quotes.

or click here to find your car by make and model

Powered By

Get quotes from these car insurance providers and more

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

admiral-16
esure
Hasting Direct
More than logo
AA
AXA Logo


Always shop around for car cover in your 70s

Last updated: 29 September 2020

Although your car cover when you hit 70 years old will probably still be cheaper than young drivers pay, car insurance premiums do start to increase when you are in your seventies. The negatives are insurer fears that older drivers have slower reactions and medical problems. The positives are experience and the likelihood of fewer miles each year.

To get the best deal and beat increasing prices never accept your renewal quote, because it is unlikely to be the cheapest available for your needs. Always look at as many options as you can.

Cheap car insurance for over 70s should not be your only goal

You should never choose your car insurance policy on price alone.

Make sure the policy you buy provides all the cover you need, because the wrong level of protection could cost you more in the long run.

Look at policies designed for older drivers as they can offer extra benefits like:

  • Emergency any driver cover: This means someone else can take over driving and take your car home in the event of a medical emergency

  • Get you home service: If you cannot drive your car following an accident this will cover the cost of emergency travel or accommodation up to a set limit

  • Message relay service: This will contact a friend or relative if you are involved in an accident

  • Limited mileage: Insurers may lower premiums if you drive few miles each year

Can I get insured after 80?

Many car insurers offer policies for those over 80 and beyond. Read our guide to car insurance for the over 80s.

Tips on paying less for pensioners

If you want to pay as little as possible for your cover you could try:

  • Paying annually for your cover to avoid monthly payments, which usually cost more overall

  • Driving safely to keep or increase your no claims discount

  • Getting a discount with a multi car insurance policy if you have more than one car in your household. But still check each vehicle individually as this can sometimes work out to your advantage

For more tips, try these 10 ways to cut your car insurance costs.

Car insurance for over 70s FAQs

Get car insurance quotes

Compare quotes to protect your car with the right cover.

Find car insurance

Explore car insurance guides

See more guides
EV

How driving an electric vehicle can save you money

Driving an electric vehicle is a great option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. However, it can also be a great option if you are hoping to keep your driving costs low.

Read More
Disabled driver, woman, wheelchair

Disabled drivers' car insurance rules explained

How does having a disability impact what you pay for insurance and are there any financial benefits or services available to help? We explain all

Read More
Footballers kicking ball

How your occupation effects your car insurance premium

This guide explains why your occupation counts when looking for car insurance. It also reveals the job titles insurers like and dislike.

Read More

Why compare car insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing car insurance, UK car owners could save money on their policy. The best value car insurance will offer the cover at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK car insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Do you need anything else?

motorbike insurance

Motorbike insurance

van insurance icon

Van insurance

caravan insurance icon

Caravan insurance

breakdown protection

Breakdown cover

Do you need another type of car insurance

Car Insurance comparison is provided by Confused.com which is a trading name of Inspop.com Limited who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office; Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AL, registered in England and Wales 03857130. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for the content of external websites and by using the links stated to access these separate websites you will be subject to the terms of use applying to those sites. By using this system you are also agreeing to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. money.co.uk is an intermediary and receives a percentage of the commission if you decide to buy through us.