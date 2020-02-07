<Business loans

Compare unsecured business loans

Compare unsecured business loans and find the best terms and rates for your business from our range of corporate lenders.

Funding Circle Business Loan
Loan Type
Unsecured term loan
Loan amount
£10,000 to £500,000
Loan term
24 months to 72 months
Funding Circle Business Loan
To be eligible to apply you need to be based in the UK and have been trading for 2 years. Funding Circle also offers the Government's Recovery Loan Scheme. A key aim of the Recovery Loan Scheme is to improve the terms on offer to businesses.
If you can be offered a Funding Circle business loan for the same amount on similar or better terms, without requiring the guarantee provided by the scheme, you will be. The rate you will get will vary based on your circumstances.
Funding Options Business Loans
Loan Type
Unsecured term loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £15,000,000
Loan term
1 month to 120 months
Funding Options Business Loans
Funding Options is a Credit Broker and not a Lender. Their APR starts from 2.75% and has an average of 7.38%. They can help you prepare and submit your Recovery Loan Scheme application through multiple RLS accredited Lenders.
Minimum Turnover is £60,000 with 12 months minimum trading. Some lenders may apply fees during the application process, please note that these are set and provided by these entities.

Compare another type of business loan

How do unsecured business loans work?

You apply for money to help support your business financially, without securing the debt to your business.

When you apply, you are assessed on your business' finances and credit record. You do not need to declare any business assets, like office equipment, as collateral.

If you miss or stop repaying your loan, your credit record will be damaged and you may face large interest fines. Only borrow what you know you can afford to repay.

Here is more information on business loans

How to get the best unsecured business loan

The best unsecured business loan will cost you the least to repay, while still being affordable each month. To find the cheapest business loan, you need to:

  • Choose how much you need to borrow

  • Know how much you could afford to repay each month

The longer the term, the smaller your monthly repayments will be. You can save on interest if you choose a shorter term, but only do this if you can afford the monthly repayments.

How much interest will you pay?

It depends on your Annual Percentage Rate (APR), e.g. a lower APR will charge you less in interest. The more you borrow, the bigger the impact the APR has on your repayments.

You can use this comparison to check the representative APR offered by each lender, this is the amount of interest you could pay on their loans.

The rate you get could differ when you apply, but the advertised rate above can give you an idea of how competitive a lender is.

Here are some alternative ways to borrow for your business

Unsecured business loans FAQs

About our unsecured business loans comparison

How to get a business loan

If you want to take your business to the next level but don’t have the funds to do so, you could consider getting a business loan.

How borrowing could boost your business

With the right type of borrowing you could pursue business opportunities that would otherwise pass you by, here's how.

How do business loans work?

If you need funds to help your business grow or expand, a business loan could offer the solution you need. Here is how they work and how to get the right loan for your business.

