Short term business loans can be a vital part of a small businesses financing, so getting the right one is important. Compare 1 to 6 month short term commercial loans today.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Prepare a business plan
Decide why you are comparing deals for business loans and why you want to borrow the money. Work out how much you need to borrow and how long you'd need to repay. Once you have decided on a short term business loan find the cheapest short term business loan deal by comparing a number of companies.
2
Compare your options
Have a look through the options to find the best short term business loan for your business needs. Terms and repayments can vary between providers so check any conditions attached to the loan then pick a deal that offers the cheapest short term business loan for your business.
3
Apply for the loan
You may be able to get a cheaper business loan by applying online and some lenders and brokers only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best short term business loan deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.
Most popular
More from business loans
A short term business loan is a business loan that has a term of anywhere between three to 12 months.
Businesses often use short term loans to cover for temporary cash flow shortfalls, or to get additional finance to expand the business.
You need to find a lender that can offer you a business loan for the lowest Annual Percentage Rate (APR) over the term you want to repay the money over.
This comparison shows each lender's representative APR, but you are not guaranteed this rate if you apply
Your business has a credit record, which will affect whether a lender can offer you their advertised APR, or offer you a loan at all.
There are a few different types of short term business loans available that offer different features.
Term loans: Terms loans are essentially personal loans for businesses. You pick the amount you need and decided on how long your business needs to pay it back at a fixed interest rate.
Asset financing: Asset finance uses a company's assets, for example equipment, machinery, or property, as a security to borrow money. While this make allow your business to borrow more or get a lower interest rate, it does put the assets at risk.
Invoice financing: It's a way to borrow money for your business, using the value of your unpaid invoices as security.
Before you apply for a short term business loan online, you need to find out:
How much you need to borrow: Only borrow what you need to avoid paying unnecessary interest. Some lenders may not offer the loan amount you need, and those that do will charge you interest each day until you repay it.
How long you want the loan for: The longer the loan takes to pay off, the more you pay in interest. Check how much it costs per month to repay your loan, and if you can afford to pay back more then reduce the term of the loan.
Try not to over stretch yourself financially when you apply for a short term business loan. If you miss any payments the extra interest you get charged could end up costing you hundreds.
Use this comparison to find a business loan that lets you borrow for the term you want.
Short term business loans can give you the cash injection you need, but your repayments are likely to be higher compared to borrowing the same amount over a longer term.
If you want to keep your repayments as low as possible, compare business loans with longer terms here. However, a longer term may reduce your monthly repayments, but you will pay interest for a lot longer too.
If you need to borrow a small amount, you could consider a business credit card to spread your payments over a term of your choosing, however you will still pay interest on what you spend.
Some lenders offer business loans from 1 month. Use this comparison to find the terms each lender offers on their loans before you apply.
To be eligible to apply for a business loan, you usually need to be the owner of the company or a registered company director.
No, you have to make each loan payment each month or you could face large interest penalties.
Some lenders require you to have a business account with them to qualify for a business loan, but some may be more flexible so ask before you apply.
Yes, you can find it using a company like Experian. A poor credit record can cause your loan application to get rejected, so check before you apply.
We include short term business loans available directly from lenders and through brokers on our panel. Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services.
You do not pay any extra, and the deal you get is not affected.
Find out how our website works here.
If you want to take your business to the next level but don’t have the funds to do so, you could consider getting a business loan.Find out how to get a business loan
With the right type of borrowing you could pursue business opportunities that would otherwise pass you by, here's how.Read more on borrowing for your business
If you need funds to help your business grow or expand, a business loan could offer the solution you need. Here is how they work and how to get the right loan for your business.More on how business loans work
Comparing business loans could save you money. Our multiple award-winning comparison service makes sure you get the lowest rates possible based on your individual circumstances. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
Our full guide to sacking the boss and starting out on your own - from finding a unique business idea, to getting the money to fund it all the way through to secrets and tips from people who've made it themselves.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 23 February, 2021