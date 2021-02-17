A secured business loans uses a businesses assets, such as residential or commercial property, to borrow money for a company.
It's a way to get access finance to fund business projects, or everyday business expenses.
Here is how secured and unsecured loans work
How do secured business loans work?
Secured business loans work just like any other loan. You borrow the sum your business needs and pay it back over a set period of time, at a set interest rate.
Understand the different types of secured business financing
There are several types of secured business loans, including:
Asset backed finance
Secured business bank loans
Peer to peer loans
Here is more on how the different business finance types work
How to get the right secured business loan
Here's what you need to know to get the secured business loan that's right for your business:
What business assets you can use: You need to detail what you are using as collateral when you apply for a loan, and its value.
How much your business needs to borrow: Try not to borrow more than you need. How much you can borrow depends on the value of the asset you choose to use and your business finances.
How long you need to pay back the loan: Secured company loans last from just a few months up to 5 or 10 years and you can choose how long when you apply.
Some lenders offer loans without you having to use your business assets to back up your application, so check if an unsecured business loan could better suit your needs.
How much do secured business loans coast?
The cost a secured business loan depends on:
How much you need to borrow
How long you need to pay back the loan
The asset you are using during your application
Other more specialist types of secured business lending, for example asset finance, work slightly differently.
What are the pros and cons of secured business loans?
May be able to borrow more
Longer loan terms available
Sometimes cheaper but not always
Puts your business assets at risk
Can take longer to get a loan
Need a suitable asset to apply
Secured loan illustration
Here is an example of how much a secured business loan could cost and the repayments your business would need to make:
You choose to borrow £100,000 using your business machinery as collateral
You choose a loan term of 10 years
Your application is accepted and your interest rate is 30% APR
Your monthly repayments would be £2,383.33
The total amount repayable would be £285,999.60
Does my business qualify for a secured business loan?
Your business will have to meet the lending criteria to qualify for a secured commercial loan, which may include:
Your minimum business annual turnover
Your trading history
Your type of business
Before you apply, check your business meets all the criteria to avoid having your application turned down.
How to compare secured business loans?
Once you have a shortlist of loans that meet your needs, and your business will qualify for, you are ready to look for the cheapest deal.
You can use our comparison to check the latest secured business loan rates.
Secured business loans FAQs
What assets can I use to secure a loan?
This depends on the lender and type of finance you choose. Most secured business loans let you use a wide range of assets to support your application.
How much could my business borrow?
It depends on your business assets and finances, with the lenders in this comparison offering loans up to £1,000,000.
Do I have to give a personal guarantee?
This depends on the lender, as some ask directors to give a personal guarantee to support the loan application.
What does representative APR mean?
It is the interest rate lenders must give to at least 51% of businesses who apply for these loans.
Last updated: 17 February, 2021