How to compare secured business loans

1

Prepare a business plan

Decide why you are comparing deals for business loans and why you want to borrow the money. Work out how much you need to borrow and how long you'd need to repay. Once you have decided on a secured business loan find the cheapest secured business loan deal by comparing a number of companies.

2

Compare your options

Have a look through the options to find the best secured business loan for your business needs. Terms and repayments can vary between providers so check any conditions attached to the loan then pick a deal that offers the cheapest secured business loan for your business.

3

Apply for the loan

You may be able to get a cheaper business loan by applying online and some lenders and brokers only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best secured business loan deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.

Secured business loan deals

Think Business Loans Business Loan
Loan amount
£50,000 to £1,000,000
Loan term
12 months to 120 months
Think Business Loans Business Loan
“Rated 5* “excellent” on Trust pilot. Our experts will compare multiple business finance products across 100s of lenders to find the option that is right for you. 75% of our customers receive an offer.
Think carefully before securing debts against your business assets. Your assets may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on any debt secured on it.
Think Business Loans is a credit broker and not a lender. Minimum turnover is £200,000 with 1 year trading.
Funding Circle Business Loan
Loan amount
£10,000 to £500,000
Loan term
24 months to 72 months
Funding Circle Business Loan
To be eligible to apply you need to be based in the UK and have been trading for 2 years. Funding Circle also offers the Government's Recovery Loan Scheme. A key aim of the Recovery Loan Scheme is to improve the terms on offer to businesses.
Think carefully before securing debts against your business assets. Your assets may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on any debt secured on it.
If you can be offered a Funding Circle business loan for the same amount on similar or better terms, without requiring the guarantee provided by the scheme, you will be. The rate you will get will vary based on your circumstances.
Nest Business Loan
Loan amount
£10,000 to £5,000,000
Loan term
1 month to 120 months
Nest Business Loan
Nest's free service matches you with over 200 lenders without affecting your credit score. Easily compare the options available, including RLS. Apply in 60 seconds and decisions within as little as 1 hour.
Think carefully before securing debts against your business assets. Your assets may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on any debt secured on it.
Rates start from 2.6%. Minimum trading of 6 months.
Funding Options Business Loans
Loan amount
£100,000+
Loan term
1 month to 120 months
Funding Options Business Loans
Funding Options is a Credit Broker and not a Lender. Their APR starts from 2.75% and has an average of 7.38%. They can help you prepare and submit your Recovery Loan Scheme application through multiple RLS accredited Lenders.
Think carefully before securing debts against your business assets. Your assets may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on any debt secured on it.
Minimum Turnover is £60,000 with 12 months minimum trading. Some lenders may apply fees during the application process, please note that these are set and provided by these entities.
Capitalise Business Loans
Loan amount
£5,000 to £10,000,000
Loan term
6 months to 72 months
Capitalise Business Loans
Capitalise is a Credit Broker and not a Lender. Their APR starts from 2.7% and has an average of 7-11%. They can also help you prepare and submit your Recovery Loan Scheme application through multiple RLS accredited Lenders.
Think carefully before securing debts against your business assets. Your assets may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on any debt secured on it.
Minimum Turnover is £50k with 6 months minimum trading.

Compare another type of business loan

What is a secured business loan?

A secured business loan leverages business assets, such as residential or commercial property, to borrow money.

It's a way to access finance to fund business projects or to help with everyday business expenses.

How secured and unsecured loans work

How do secured business loans work?

Secured business loans work just like any other loan. You borrow the sum your business needs and pay it back over a specific period at a set interest rate.

Understanding the different types of secured business financing

There are several types of secured business loans, including:

  • asset-backed finance

  • secured business bank loans

  • peer-to-peer loans

How different types of business finance work

How much do secured business loans cost?

The cost of a secured business loan varies depending on several factors:

  • What business assets you can use: work out what you plan to use as collateral, as well as its value

  • How much your business needs to borrow: try not to borrow more than you need. The amount you can borrow depends on both the collateral assets and your business finances

  • How long you’ll need to pay back the loan: secured company loans last from just a few months up to five or 10 years. You can set the period when you apply

Secured loan illustration

Here’s an example of how much a secured business loan could cost and the repayments your business would need to make:

Amount borrowed: £100,000 

Collateral: business machinery

Loan term: 10 years

Interest rate: 30% APR

Monthly repayments: £2,383.33

Total cost: £285,999.60

What are the pros and cons of secured business loans?

Pros

  • You may be able to borrow more

  • Longer loan terms are available

  • Sometimes cheaper – but not always

Cons

  • It puts your business assets at risk

  • It can take longer to get a loan

  • You need a suitable asset to apply

How to get the right secured business loan

Compare as many secured loan from as many providers as you can to find the best deal for your business. Be sure to consider other options, too. 

Other more specialist types of secured business lending, like asset finance, work slightly differently, and some lenders also offer unsecured business loans that don’t require your business assets as collateral.

Make sure you find the right fit for your business before applying.

Does my business qualify for a secured business loan?

Your business will have to meet certain lending criteria to qualify for a secured commercial loan. Providers may look at:

  • your business’s minimum annual turnover

  • your trading history

  • your type of business

Before applying, check your business meets all the provider’s criteria to avoid having your application refused.

How do I compare secured business loans?

Produce a shortlist of loans that meet your needs and for which your business qualifies, then look for the cheapest deal.

You can use our comparison above to check the latest secured business loan rates.

Secured business loans FAQs

Last updated: 7 May 2022