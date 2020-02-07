What is a revolving credit facility?

A line of credit (or revolving business credit) facility is a flexible way for your business to borrow money.

Your business can draw on your revolving credit account when you need extra funds and choose how long you need to pay back what you borrow.

How does a business line of credit work?

They work in a similar way to a business overdraft, but are not directly linked to a business bank account.

You are given a credit limit, can choose to drawdown what you want to borrow when your business needs it, and only pay interest on what you withdraw.

You could use a commercial line of credit to pay for:

Wages

Rent

Tax

Other bills and expenses

If you need to borrow a fixed amount you could consider a standard business loan instead, rather than a revolving credit agreement.

How long do they last?

Usually up to 12 months, but sometimes longer.

You can usually pay off what you owe earlier to save money on interest.

How do credit limits work?

The credit limit is the maximum amount you can borrow using the credit facility, but the limit your business will get depends on factors like your:

Annual turnover

Business assets

Credit record

Revolving business credit pros and cons