Peer to peer business lending is a source of finance that's growing in popularity in the UK. Business looking for funding are matched with lenders via online platforms or through brokers offline.

How does peer to peer business lending work?

Businesses are usually required to complete an online form and answer questions about how the loan will be used, the size of the loan and how long you need it for, along with company information.

Certain P2P platforms can make decisions made instantly and the loan provided in as little as a couple of days.

After that P2P business loans works just like any other loan and you make fixed repayments for the duration of the loan term.

What are the benefits of choosing a P2P business loan over other forms of credit

Peer to peer business lending sometimes offers more flexible options in terms of the APR you are offered and the amount of money you can borrow.

Although it depends on the borrower you choose, P2P lending can often allow you to borrow more than you might be able to with more traditional credit or loan providers.

Find out more about how peer to peer business loans work

How to get the best peer to peer business loans

The best P2P business loans offer a low APR for the amount you need to borrow and term that allows you to afford the monthly repayments.

This comparison shows the loan terms that each P2P business lender offers, and the amounts you can apply for.

To find out the APR offered by each lender, visit their website by clicking on the loans above and compare as many as possible to find the cheapest rate.

Compare different types of business loan here

Why you might choose peer to peer business lending?

You can usually get a lower APR compared to other business loans, but not every business will be eligible to apply.

For example, some lenders will not accept your application if you are a start-up business, or have been trading less than a year.

Some lender's may also expect your business to have a minimum annual turnover, e.g. over £75,000, so make sure you check each lender's loan criteria before you apply.

What can you use peer to peer business lending for?

You can use a P2P business loan for most business expenses, including:

Wages : have the cash available to pay your staff for a short time

Rent : cover the cost of keeping your business running at its premises

Equipment: cover the cost of replacing or repairing broken equipment, or to buy equipment you do not already have

Check you can borrow money for your business expenses before you apply to avoid making an unnecessary credit application.

Peer to peer business lending FAQs

Q Can I apply for a business loan in my own name? A To be eligible to apply for a business loan, you usually need to be the owner of the company or a registered company director. Q Can I take a payment holiday with a peer to peer business loan? A No, you have to make each loan payment each month or you could face large interest penalties. Q Do I need a business account to apply for a business loan? A Some lenders require you to have a business account with them to qualify for a business loan, but some may be more flexible so ask before you apply. Q Does my business have a credit record? A Yes, you can find it using a company like Experian. A poor credit record can cause your loan application to get rejected, so check before you apply.

About our peer to peer business lending comparison

Q Who do we include in this comparison? A We include peer to peer business loans available directly from lenders and through brokers on our panel. Here is more information about how our website works. Q How do we make money from our comparison? A We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here. You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

Last updated: 30 March, 2021