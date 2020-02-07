Compare merchant cash advances and find one that could help you with your business finance.
1
Prepare a business plan
Decide why you are comparing deals for business loans and why you want to borrow the money. Work out how much you need to borrow and also what percentage of your take you could repay. Once you have decided that a merchant cash advance is right for your business you need to look for the cheapest merchant cash advance business loan deal on the market.
2
Compare your options
Have a look through the options to find the best merchant cash advance business loan for your business needs. Check any conditions attached to the loan then pick a deal that offers the cheapest merchant cash advance for your business.
3
Apply and save
You may be able to get a cheaper business loan by applying online and some lenders and brokers only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best long term business loan deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.
The best business cash advance for your business will let you borrow the money you need at the lowest cost. To start looking for a cash advance, you need to know:
How much you need to borrow: a merchant advance can range from £2,500 to £500,000, sometimes more.
Your monthly card takings: business cash advance companies use this to work out how much your business can afford to borrow.
How quickly you want to pay back the money: this is determined by the percentage the lender takes from your card transactions each month. Work out how much you can afford to give up from your card revenue.
This comparison shows merchant cash advance companies that offer loans you can pay back using your business card machine.
To get the cheapest advance, look for the smallest loan ratio, the closest to 1 the better.
Merchant cash advance loans work by charging an upfront fee, rather than by charging interest on your borrowing.
This is usually displayed as a ratio cost, for example: 1.3 where if you borrow £1,000 you pay back £1,300.
Your repayments are taken directly from your card transactions. A set percentage is deducted automatically until the advance is repaid. For example:
You borrow £12,500 with a fixed £2,500 fee, meaning you owe £15,000 in total
You agree to repay 10% of your card transactions each month
You earn £10,000 a month from your card machine, so pay £1,000 back to the lender
After 15 months you will have repaid the original loan
If you earn more you pay back your borrowing faster, if you earn less you pay back what you owe slower.
Yes, you must generate card sales. If you do not have a card machine you can find out about other business loan options here.
If your application is approved, you could have the money within 24 hours.
Yes, you can get a merchant cash advance without changing your card machine supplier.
Yes, there are no restrictions on what the money you borrow is used for.
We include loans and finance deals available directly from lenders and through brokers on our panel. They are all regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
