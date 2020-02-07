How to get a merchant cash advance

The best business cash advance for your business will let you borrow the money you need at the lowest cost. To start looking for a cash advance, you need to know:

How much you need to borrow : a merchant advance can range from £2,500 to £500,000, sometimes more.

Your monthly card takings : business cash advance companies use this to work out how much your business can afford to borrow.

How quickly you want to pay back the money: this is determined by the percentage the lender takes from your card transactions each month. Work out how much you can afford to give up from your card revenue.

This comparison shows merchant cash advance companies that offer loans you can pay back using your business card machine.

Find the lowest cost business advance

To get the cheapest advance, look for the smallest loan ratio, the closest to 1 the better.

Merchant cash advance loans work by charging an upfront fee, rather than by charging interest on your borrowing.

This is usually displayed as a ratio cost, for example: 1.3 where if you borrow £1,000 you pay back £1,300.

How do the repayments work?

Your repayments are taken directly from your card transactions. A set percentage is deducted automatically until the advance is repaid. For example:

You borrow £12,500 with a fixed £2,500 fee, meaning you owe £15,000 in total

You agree to repay 10% of your card transactions each month

You earn £10,000 a month from your card machine, so pay £1,000 back to the lender

After 15 months you will have repaid the original loan

If you earn more you pay back your borrowing faster, if you earn less you pay back what you owe slower.