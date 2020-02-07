<Business loans

Compare merchant cash advances

Compare merchant cash advances and find one that could help you with your business finance.

  • View terms and repayments
  • Compare merchant cash advances from leading providers
  • Our service is easy to use, fast service is offered at no charge
Get quotes

Compare long term business loans from leading brokers and lenders

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

think-business-merchant-cash-advances-loans-commercial
funding-options-business-merchant-cash-advances-loans-commercial
ej-finance-business-commercial-merchant-cash-advances-loan

How to compare merchant cash advances

1

Prepare a business plan

Decide why you are comparing deals for business loans and why you want to borrow the money. Work out how much you need to borrow and also what percentage of your take you could repay. Once you have decided that a merchant cash advance is right for your business you need to look for the cheapest merchant cash advance business loan deal on the market.

2

Compare your options

Have a look through the options to find the best merchant cash advance business loan for your business needs. Check any conditions attached to the loan then pick a deal that offers the cheapest merchant cash advance for your business.

3

Apply and save

You may be able to get a cheaper business loan by applying online and some lenders and brokers only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best long term business loan deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.

Merchant cash advance deals

7 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
Funding Circle Business Loan
Cash advance amount
£10,000 to £500,000
Term
24 months to 72 months
Funding Circle Business Loan
To be eligible to apply you need to be based in the UK and have been trading for 2 years. Funding Circle also offers the Government's Recovery Loan Scheme. A key aim of the Recovery Loan Scheme is to improve the terms on offer to businesses.
If you can be offered a Funding Circle business loan for the same amount on similar or better terms, without requiring the guarantee provided by the scheme, you will be. The rate you will get will vary based on your circumstances.
Funding Options Business Loans
Cash advance amount
£4,000 to £1,000,000 (up to 120% of monthly card takings)
Term
1 month to 120 months
Funding Options Business Loans
Funding Options is a Credit Broker and not a Lender. Their APR starts from 2.75% and has an average of 7.38%. They can help you prepare and submit your Recovery Loan Scheme application through multiple RLS accredited Lenders.
Minimum Turnover is £60,000 with 12 months minimum trading. Some lenders may apply fees during the application process, please note that these are set and provided by these entities.

Compare another type of business loan

How to get a merchant cash advance

The best business cash advance for your business will let you borrow the money you need at the lowest cost. To start looking for a cash advance, you need to know:

  • How much you need to borrow: a merchant advance can range from £2,500 to £500,000, sometimes more.

  • Your monthly card takings: business cash advance companies use this to work out how much your business can afford to borrow.

  • How quickly you want to pay back the money: this is determined by the percentage the lender takes from your card transactions each month. Work out how much you can afford to give up from your card revenue.

This comparison shows merchant cash advance companies that offer loans you can pay back using your business card machine.

Find the lowest cost business advance

To get the cheapest advance, look for the smallest loan ratio, the closest to 1 the better.

Merchant cash advance loans work by charging an upfront fee, rather than by charging interest on your borrowing.

This is usually displayed as a ratio cost, for example: 1.3 where if you borrow £1,000 you pay back £1,300.

How do the repayments work?

Your repayments are taken directly from your card transactions. A set percentage is deducted automatically until the advance is repaid. For example:

  • You borrow £12,500 with a fixed £2,500 fee, meaning you owe £15,000 in total

  • You agree to repay 10% of your card transactions each month

  • You earn £10,000 a month from your card machine, so pay £1,000 back to the lender

  • After 15 months you will have repaid the original loan

If you earn more you pay back your borrowing faster, if you earn less you pay back what you owe slower.

Merchant cash advance FAQs

About our merchant cash advance comparison

Explore business loan guides

See more guides

Businessman using broadband

How to get a business loan

If you want to take your business to the next level but don’t have the funds to do so, you could consider getting a business loan.

Read More
business-people-on-laptop

How borrowing could boost your business

With the right type of borrowing you could pursue business opportunities that would otherwise pass you by, here's how.

Read More
two-businessmen-using-computer

How do business loans work?

If you need funds to help your business grow or expand, a business loan could offer the solution you need. Here is how they work and how to get the right loan for your business.

Read More

Why compare loan deals with money.co.uk?

Comparing business loans could save you money. Our multiple award-winning comparison service makes sure you get the lowest rates possible based on your individual circumstances. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Last updated: 4 March, 2022