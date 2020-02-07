How to get the best goods in transit and public liability cover

The best goods in transit and public liability policy is the one that offers the cover your business needs, at the lowest price.

You can use goods in transit insurance (GIT insurance) to protect your business from losses caused when you transport or deliver goods.

The cover applies if they are stolen, lost or damaged, including by accidental collisions. Your standard car or van insurance might not cover any goods you carry.

Work out what protection your business needs, and use this comparison to save money on your insurance.

How to get the cover you need

Use this comparison to find the right insurance for your business, by checking the:

Types of business insured : Check your business can be covered by the policies in this comparison. For example, some insurers offer specialist cover for couriers and haulage services, but others only cover smaller businesses.

Goods in transit cover : This covers theft, loss or damage to goods being moved from one place to another. Most policies have a maximum cover limit, e.g. £10,000, so make sure this is enough to cover what you need.

Public liability options: This covers injury, illness and death to third parties caused by your business. It also covers damage to other people's property, and you can usually choose a limit of liability between £1 million and £5 million.

If you are unsure what cover your business needs, use this comparison to contact a broker. They can compare quotes for you, and advise you on what levels of cover you should get.

Here is more on how to get the right insurance for your business

How to save money

Once you have worked out what cover you need, you can save money on your policy if you: