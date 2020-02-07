Premierline Business Insurance
|Available online
|Permanent UK Resident
Compare policies that include goods in transit and public liability cover to give you protection if someone claims against your business or if a courier loses your goods.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
By entering accurate information you can ensure you won't end up paying over the odds for to cover your goods or any damages.
2
Compare your options
You may see a cheap deal for insuring your goods while they are in transit however make sure to check the terms to ensure the cover matches your business needs.
3
Apply and save
There are monthly and annual payment options, and in many cases paying for the policy up front can mean a cheaper goods in transit and public liability policy. Once you've found a provider simply apply for the cover.
The best goods in transit and public liability policy is the one that offers the cover your business needs, at the lowest price.
You can use goods in transit insurance (GIT insurance) to protect your business from losses caused when you transport or deliver goods.
The cover applies if they are stolen, lost or damaged, including by accidental collisions. Your standard car or van insurance might not cover any goods you carry.
Work out what protection your business needs, and use this comparison to save money on your insurance.
Use this comparison to find the right insurance for your business, by checking the:
Types of business insured: Check your business can be covered by the policies in this comparison. For example, some insurers offer specialist cover for couriers and haulage services, but others only cover smaller businesses.
Goods in transit cover: This covers theft, loss or damage to goods being moved from one place to another. Most policies have a maximum cover limit, e.g. £10,000, so make sure this is enough to cover what you need.
Public liability options: This covers injury, illness and death to third parties caused by your business. It also covers damage to other people's property, and you can usually choose a limit of liability between £1 million and £5 million.
If you are unsure what cover your business needs, use this comparison to contact a broker. They can compare quotes for you, and advise you on what levels of cover you should get.
Here is more on how to get the right insurance for your business
Once you have worked out what cover you need, you can save money on your policy if you:
Compare quotes online: Use this comparison to get as many quotes as possible, so you can get what you need at the best price. You can then haggle with insurers to get the cheapest premium.
Take a higher voluntary excess: Picking a higher excess could save you money on your policy, but you should still choose an amount you can afford to pay if you need to claim.
Pay for you policy up front in full: Most insurers charge interest if you split the cost of your premium over monthly payments. If you can afford to pay in one go, your insurance will cost less.
If your goods fall off the vehicle and cause an accident, your public liability will cover this. Otherwise, the vehicle's motor insurance will cover road accidents.
Goods you are hired to move, stock being delivered to customers, and contents or equipment being moved from one location to another.
No, it only covers goods once they have left a location and are already in transit. You need separate contents insurance to cover this.
It is not a legal requirement, but it provides essential cover if your business gets sued for causing injury, illness or death to a third party.
By comparing business insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value business insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
Last updated: 15 March, 2022