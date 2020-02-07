Compare employers' liability insurance policies that can cover you and your business if your staff make a claim against you.
1
Tell us about your business
Complete our simple form with information about the cover your business needs and we will retrieve our best quotes for employers liability insurance deals
2
Compare your liability options
While a cheap employers liability insurance deal might catch your eye it's important to ensure the conditions offered work for your business needs.
3
Apply and save
Monthly and annual payment options are available - paying for the policy upfront in some cases means cheaper employer's liability insurance. Once you've reviewed the options simply apply with your chosen provider.
If your business employs any staff members who are not family, you legally need employers' liability insurance.
It covers compensation to employees for illness, death or injury, caused by their work for you. It also covers associated legal costs, like solicitor's fees. You need it if you employ:
Permanent and temporary paid staff
Contracted, casual or seasonal staff
Labour-only subcontractors
Volunteers
Work experience placements
You need a minimum of £5 million cover, but most policies include £10 million. You can also get business insurance that includes employers' liability and other types of cover.
Here is how to choose the right insurance for your business
Use our broker to get quotes for employers' liability insurance. You can then compare options to find the cover you need at the cheapest price.
Check the maximum cover options, as you may need a higher limit of cover if your employees are involved in high risk activities. For example, scaffolding or roofing work.
If you are unsure what cover you need, speak to a broker who can advise you.
It stands for Employer Reference Number, and is used by insurers to trace old employers' liability policies. You have to give this to your insurer when you take out cover. It can be found on your HMRC employer's welcome pack, or on copies of employees' P45 and P60 documents.
It is based on how many employees you have, your turnover, and the type of business you run. The higher these things are, the more you will pay.
No, you do not have to pay an excess to claim on your employers' liability insurance.
Yes, you need it if you have paid or voluntary staff, apprentices, or work experience placements.
You are legally required to have at least £5 million, but you may need a higher limit. Speak to a broker if you are unsure what cover you need.
It usually lasts 12 months, with the option to renew at the end of the policy. Your insurer will contact you 30 days before your policy is due to end.
You will be breaking the law, and your business could be fined up to £2,500 for every day you do not have insurance.
Business insurance is essential if you run your own company, and you could be breaking the law without it. Here is how business insurance works.Read More
Whether you are a sole trader or you own a large company, business insurance is a must. Here is why you need insurance and how to get the right cover.Read More
If your business suffers a financial loss, your insurance could cover the cost. Here is what you need to know about making a claim on your business insurance.Read More
By comparing business insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value business insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 3 March, 2022