Compare business contents insurance

Protect your business goods and equipment from loss, theft or breakages so you can keep running smoothly. Compare policies that could cover everything within your business premises.
1
Tell us what you want to insure
Ensuring that the information is accurate will ensure you're not overpaying and will allow us to provide our best business contents insurance quotes.
2
Compare your options
You might have a cheap deal for goods insurance catch your eye however it's important to check through to make sure that the cover offered meets your business needs.
3
Apply and save
Monthly and annual payment options are available and paying for the policy upfront in many cases means a cheaper deal for business contents cover. Once you have selected the provider simply apply for the policy.
It can cover the cost of repairing or replacing your business contents if they are damaged, lost or stolen. You can insure the contents of:
Small businesses, like shops or cafes
Large commercial premises, like offices
Businesses run from home
Here is more about how business insurance works
Business contents insurance can cover:
Fixtures and fittings: This can include things like kitchen equipment, light fittings and fixtures, carpet, artwork, and interior decoration.
Equipment: This covers general business equipment like chairs, desks, computers, shelves, and payment machines.
Personal possessions: This can cover staff or clients' belongings. For example, items stored in lockers, wallets or mobile phones.
Stock: This covers goods kept at your premises, and can also protect them in transit. Seasonal increases are usually covered, e.g. higher stock levels at Christmas.
Machinery and tools: This can cover machinery you own or hire, and tools that are kept in a business vehicle overnight.
Look for a policy that can cover the type of businesses you run. For example, some policies are designed specifically to cover shops or offices, while others cover businesses run from home.
Here is more on how to get the right insurance for your business
Yes, if you have theft by employees cover on your policy. Check to see if this is automatically covered, or if you can pay extra to add it to your policy.
Yes, you need to pay an excess if you make a claim on your business contents insurance. It varies between policies but is usually around £200.
No, home insurance does not cover business contents. You need specialist cover if you keep commercial contents at your home.
Last updated: 3 March, 2022