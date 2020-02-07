Business insurance exclusive offer!

<Superscript Business Insurance

How to get a business insurance quote

There are three key steps to getting an insurance quote that will suit your business:

Tell us about your business

Start a quote by answering some simple questions about your business, Superscript will build you a quote tailored to the needs of your business

Review your limits

It’s important to ensure the cover offered is the best fit for the insurance your business needs. Check that your cover and the provider’s limits meet your needs

Buy online

Once you’ve reviewed the details, simply complete your purchase for business insurance by monthly subscription. You’ll get your insurance documents in under 10 minutes

"2 months free" offer is available to any Money.co.uk customer taking out a new business policy with Superscript; it will not be granted in conjunction with any other offer, voucher or discount, excluding unique referral codes from our Refer-A-Friend programme which can be used in conjunction with the money.co.uk offer. The "2 months free" offer applies for 2 months only from the inception date of the initial policy.

What business insurance do I need?

The type of insurance you will need varies from business to business.

However, it's important to note that some will be a legal requirement, such as employers’ liability insurance. This is required for all UK businesses who have employees (even if it's just one), or volunteers.

It will cover claims for compensation from employees. Fines for not having it can be up to £2,500 for each day that you don’t have it.

What business insurance can I get?

Some of the most common types of business insurance are:

Builders’ insurance, which can keep you and your business safe whether you are a self-employed tradesman or run a business with employees

Public liability insurance, which covers damage caused by your business to a third party or their property. A third party is typically anyone who isn’t employed by your business

Professional indemnity insurance, which covers claims made due to failings in the products or services provided by your company


Employers’ liability insurance, which covers claims made if an employee is injured (or worse) while working for you. This is a legal requirement in the UK

Commercial property insurance, which covers your tools and equipment against flood, theft and fire

Goods in transit insurance, which protects you if someone claims against your business or if a courier loses your goods

Illustration of a man in a suit with a briefcase taking a look at an idea through a magnifying glass to make sure it checks out

How much does business insurance cost? 

Some of the factors that might affect the price you’re offered include:

  • Where your business is based

  • What your business does

  • How long your business has been up and running

  • The size of your business

  • What kind of cover you want and how much coverage you need

  • Your claims history (particularly the past five years)

  • What kind of environment you operate in

  • Whether you work with dangerous materials.

