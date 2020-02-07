Business insurance exclusive offer!

Sign up to Superscript's business insurance through Money.co.uk and get your first two months free
There are three key steps to getting an insurance quote that will suit your business:
Tell us about your business
Start a quote by answering some simple questions about your business, Superscript will build you a quote tailored to the needs of your business
Review your limits
It’s important to ensure the cover offered is the best fit for the insurance your business needs. Check that your cover and the provider’s limits meet your needs
Buy online
Once you’ve reviewed the details, simply complete your purchase for business insurance by monthly subscription. You’ll get your insurance documents in under 10 minutes
The type of insurance you will need varies from business to business.
However, it's important to note that some will be a legal requirement, such as employers’ liability insurance. This is required for all UK businesses who have employees (even if it's just one), or volunteers.
It will cover claims for compensation from employees. Fines for not having it can be up to £2,500 for each day that you don’t have it.
Some of the most common types of business insurance are:
Builders’ insurance, which can keep you and your business safe whether you are a self-employed tradesman or run a business with employees
Public liability insurance, which covers damage caused by your business to a third party or their property. A third party is typically anyone who isn’t employed by your business
Professional indemnity insurance, which covers claims made due to failings in the products or services provided by your company
Employers’ liability insurance, which covers claims made if an employee is injured (or worse) while working for you. This is a legal requirement in the UK
Commercial property insurance, which covers your tools and equipment against flood, theft and fire
Goods in transit insurance, which protects you if someone claims against your business or if a courier loses your goods
Some of the factors that might affect the price you’re offered include:
Where your business is based
What your business does
How long your business has been up and running
The size of your business
What kind of cover you want and how much coverage you need
Your claims history (particularly the past five years)
What kind of environment you operate in
Whether you work with dangerous materials.
