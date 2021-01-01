If you run a small business, it is important to get the right gas tariff to help you save on your energy bill.

You need quotes from each supplier before you can compare tariffs. This is because the price of business gas depends on the individual circumstances of your business.

Think about your business needs

When choosing your tariff, consider:

The size of your business

How much gas you use for heating, hot water, or large gas appliances

Your business address (not all energy companies supply the same areas)

How many locations you have

Whether your business is likely to grow or move premises

Compare quotes

Get as many quotes as possible from different suppliers. This gives you the best chance of finding the cheapest tariff and negotiating the price of your gas.

You should compare:

The unit rate , which is what you will pay for each kilowatt hour (kWh) of gas you use

The standing charge , which is the daily fee you pay your supplier for managing your account

The rate type , which affects whether the unit rate is fixed or variable

The contract length, which affects how long you have to wait before switching again

You can then negotiate with your preferred supplier by telling them about your other quotes, or by making a lower offer for the price of your gas.

If you are switching from an existing tariff, make sure you are not tied into your contract and that you give at least 30 days' notice to your supplier.

Here is more information about how to switch your business gas.