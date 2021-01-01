You could save money with a no standing charge tariff, but it depends on your circumstances.

Get as many quotes as possible to find the best business gas deal for you.

How do no standing charge tariffs work?

Most business gas tariffs are made up of two costs:

Unit price, which is the price of each kilowatt hour (kWh) of gas you use Standing charge, which is the daily fee your supplier charges for managing your service

No standing charge tariffs only charge a unit rate, so you just pay for the gas your business uses.

However, the unit price is usually increased until you have used more than a set number of kWh, so you could end up paying more.



Will you save money?

You could save money if:

Your gas usage is low, for example you only use gas for heating and hot water

Your gas use is seasonal, for example you run a café that only opens during the summer

Your business premises is temporary, for example you are due to move location

You could save money if your gas usage is high, because the unit price reduces when you use more than the fixed amount of kWh on the higher rate.

Here is more information about how to choose the best business gas tariff.

How to get the cheapest tariff

You can save money on your business gas if you: