What is unlimited broadband?

Put simply, unlimited broadband is broadband without data caps or limits. It lets the user download as much data and view as much online content (including video, games and audio) as they wish. With an unlimited contract for superfast or ultrafast broadband, two or three people can use the internet pretty intensively at the same time, and all will be fine – no extra charges and no grumpy letters from the supplier.

Some unlimited broadband plans come with phone and/or TV and entertainment plans as a bundle. Most internet service providers (ISPs) now offer at last one unlimited contract (several have made all of their broadband contracts unlimited) but it’s always sensible to check that a deal is unlimited before committing, since there are still data-capped deals available in the UK.

What are the benefits of unlimited broadband deals?

Broadband contracts that do not include unlimited data will usually impose data limits. That can be a problem for users who have to go online a lot (for example, anyone who uses broadband to work from home), or people who enjoy data-heavy pastimes like streaming 4K content or games. Other advantages of unlimited broadband include:

Supports a budget

An unlimited plan means the user knows exactly what is going to be paid out for broadband every month. No more surprise bills for exceeding data caps makes it much easier to budget and plan household expenditure.

Supports multiple users

Households with more than a couple of people can quickly run out of data on a capped plan, especially if anyone in the house likes gaming or streaming. With workplaces, schools and colleges moving more and more content online, an unlimited plan is becoming a ‘must have’ for modern households.

Little difference in price

A brief comparison of unlimited broadband only deals will quickly reveal that cheap unlimited broadband deals cost very little more – and sometimes even less – than many of the limited plans available. Unless the household uses very little broadband, there is little to be saved (and potentially much to gain) from having unlimited internet.

Can I get anytime phone calls with unlimited broadband deals?

As well as unlimited broadband deals, UK providers offer a range of phone calling options. These can often be combined with the cheapest unlimited broadband deals, saving money for the customer.

Of course, anyone who is thinking of buying unlimited broadband and phone service together should start off by considering their likely needs. For example, anyone who uses the phone only occasionally may end up out of pocket if they bundle phone calls with broadband, however tempting the offer might seem.

For those who do enjoy a natter on the phone, almost every ISP offers unlimited broadband as well as anytime calling, so there will be no problem finding a deal.

Who offers UK unlimited broadband, calling and TV?

Most UK broadband providers offer unlimited packages, which means the package allows truly unlimited data and has no usage caps and/or network traffic management.

Until recently, a few ISPs described broadband deals as ‘unlimited’ even though they came with restrictions. Now, thanks to legal action by regulators, any broadband deal advertised as unlimited should be exactly that. You should always check the small print before signing up.

Most ISPs offer unlimited packages, including the following.

BT – BT offers a range of unlimited fibre broadband packages, including Fibre 100 with speeds up to 138Mbps. BT also offers a range of entertainment packages and calling deals. Unlimited deals from BT come without data caps and with no traffic management to slow users down.

NOW Broadband – NOW Broadband customers can bundle ADSL or fibre broadband with anytime calls and a NOW TV pass.

Plusnet – All of Plusnet’s ADSL and fibre broadband deals are unlimited, including the month-to-month ‘no contract’ option. Phone line rental is included in all packages and comes with call options, including unlimited UK and mobile calls. Plusnet also offers entertainment deals with content from BT Sport and YouView TV.

Sky – As well as unlimited internet deals, Sky offers a range of TV, entertainment and phone (landline and mobile) options. At the time of writing (October 2020), this includes the option to build a customised TV and broadband bundle.

TalkTalk –TalkTalk’s fibre deals include unlimited broadband, and it’s possible to combine them with TalkTalk TV through a TalkTalk TV box. Customers can also choose from calling plans for domestic and international calls.

Virgin Media – Virgin Media’s broadband is unlimited, with no data caps. The company offers a range of broadband, calling and TV bundles, but broadband only deals are also available.

What is the best unlimited broadband deal?

When it comes to unlimited broadband there is no ‘one size fits all’; the best deal depends on what the customer needs. For example, customers who have an existing relationship with a firm (e.g. as a mobile customer) may get special deals or rewards for buying broadband as well. Some people prefer tried and trusted ISPs, while for others, the price is key. Because there are differences between deals, here are some things to consider when choosing an unlimited broadband provider.

Types of unlimited broadband

Not all broadband is delivered the same way, and the type of service available to customers will depend primarily on their location. The three main types of broadband are ADSL, cable and fibre, each offering its own different level of reliability and speed. Fibre speeds can vary by the type of connection; Fibre to the Cabinet (FTTC) uses a traditional copper line to run from the cabinet to the premises. Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) runs those fibre cables directly into the home, making it faster and often more reliable.

Virgin Media uses a special type of cable to deliver some of its fibre broadband packages, and as of October 2020, offers very fast download speeds as a result.

Unlimited broadband connection speed

Connection speeds will also influence the choice of unlimited broadband connection. The slowest (usually ADSL) services are aimed at households with low usage, where unlimited access is rarely a key concern – though many ISPs offer it anyway. Most ISPs offer unlimited broadband at high speeds (30Mbps and above) and many also have superfast (30–300 Mbps) or even ultrafast (above 300Mbps) unlimited broadband deals.

Anyone who loves to stream 4K content or games will be in their element with an unlimited superfast or ultrafast connection, especially those in larger households. However, these are not available in all areas. Most ISPs offer a postcode checker or other coverage checking tool on their websites.

Am I eligible for unlimited broadband deals UK?

Most people in the UK can get an unlimited broadband deal since they’re available even for slower ADSL connections. It’s also possible to buy unlimited mobile broadband.

Not all deals are available to all people – some live in areas that do not yet have fibre broadband, for example.

Consumers who are not yet on an unlimited deal may have to wait until their current contract ends before they switch, although it’s always worth discussing available options. A current ISP may be able to offer an upgrade at a good price, for example.

Is unlimited broadband available without a landline?

ISPs using ADSL and/or the Openreach network generally require customers to have a landline, although some include line rental in their prices. Some providers like Virgin Media will supply broadband without a landline. This isn’t universal, however, so consumers should compare broadband deals to find out what’s available in their area. A few ISPs are rolling out SOGEA broadband, where a landline isn’t needed or offered.

Unlimited mobile broadband is another alternative, available from providers like Vodafone and Three. However, the vast majority of mobile data/broadband plans do entail a usage limit, so it pays to read the fine print carefully.

How do I find the cheapest UK unlimited broadband?

Unlimited broadband is becoming the norm in the UK, with a range of price points depending on speed and availability. The cheapest unlimited broadband plans start at £15-£20 per month. Some of the more affordable ISPs include Shell Energy, Onestream, SSE, NOW Broadband and Plusnet.

Prices do change frequently, so compare prices and local availability for time-limited sales or cashback offers that could lower costs.

Unlimited broadband and fair usage

Although unlimited broadband packages don’t cap data or (in the majority of situations) manage online traffic, many still impose fair usage restrictions. Broadband providers are not allowed to manage traffic for their own gain, but they do have leeway to ensure fair access for all.