The Vodafone broadband network

As might be expected from a company that made its name in mobile communications, Vodafone does not offer any traditional ADSL services. Instead, the company focuses on fibre and mobile broadband, which are rapidly becoming standard. The Vodafone broadband deals UK customers can access include fixed-term and (for mobile WiFi) monthly contracts and 5G mobile options.

Vodafone broadband-only deals

Vodafone currently offers two Superfast broadband plans and four Gigafast broadband plans. At the time of writing (November 2020), all fixed-line Vodafone broadband deals involve a 24-month contract and offer unlimited downloads. Vodafone also supplies a free router with fixed-line broadband contracts.

Vodafone Superfast 1

Vodafone Superfast 1 is Vodafone’s entry-level fixed broadband deal, with an average download speed of 35Mbps. That’s fine for day-to-day internet use in smaller households, where a couple of devices may be streaming simultaneously.

Vodafone Superfast 2

With an average speed of 63Mbps, Vodafone Superfast 2 is good for medium-to-large households, allowing for streaming and gaming across multiple devices and various IoT device connectivity.

Vodafone Gigafast broadband

Gigafast broadband is Vodafone’s Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) service, providing speeds up to 900Mbps through a stable and reliable connection. Gigafast is not yet available in every postcode, but Vodafone is steadily extending its reach.

Vodafone Gigafast Broadband 100/500/900

With average speeds of 100, 500 and 900Mbps, the three levels of speed offered by Vodafone build on the capabilities of Gigafast. The 100Mbps package allows multiple devices to stream and game online, while at 500Mbps, users can also stream HD and 4K content. The 900Mbps connection allows maximum flexibility and should be fully future-proofed.

What's the Vodafone GigaCube router?

For those living in areas not covered by Vodafone’s FTTC or FTTP offerings, there is another option, which makes use of Vodafone’s 4G and 5G networks.

Vodafone GigaCube is a router that’s designed to transform 4G and 5G mobile signals into WiFi. Customers won’t notice any difference in the day-to-day operation of the router, but they will use Vodafone’s 4G or 5G network instead of WiFi generated by a wired home connection. A major benefit is that the GigaCube can be used anywhere a 4G and/or 5G signal is available, so it’s essentially both a home and portable WiFi unit. Users can connect up to 64 devices to a 5G GigaCube, while a 4G GigaCube will support 20 connections simultaneously.

Is Vodafone mobile broadband worth it?

Vodafone’s 4G network covers around 99 per cent of the country, so Vodafone mobile WiFi can be a good option for anyone who has trouble getting a decent fixed connection speed. Currently, Vodafone offers a selection of data-only SIMs and dongles that can be plugged into a mobile device to provide mobile (4G/5G) WiFi. These can be bought on either a fixed-term monthly contract or a pay as you go basis. Most offer a specified amount of data, but unlimited data options are available.

In terms of connection speeds, 4G can reach up to 300Mbps while 5G can reach 1Gbps. However, these numbers vary according to local signal congestion, the time of day and network traffic rates.

Can I get Vodafone broadband deals with phone calls?

Customers who are already on a Vodafone pay monthly mobile plan will qualify for discounts on Superfast broadband packages, and Superfast customers can add mobile at cheaper rates. New customers can package both services together to get a discounted rate. Adding further pay monthly plans for other members of the household can generate further discounts.

Customers can also bundle broadband in with landline calling plans, and customers on some plans can add Vodafone OneNumber, which allows them to use multiple devices to make calls – all using the same number. Vodafone customers can also use OneNumber to make calls from any Alexa-enabled device, as well as through Samsung and Apple watches.

What Vodafone router will I get?

Vodafone fixed-line broadband customers currently receive either a standard router or (if they’re a new customer taking out a bundled broadband and home phone deal), the Vodafone WiFi Hub. The Vodafone WiFi Hub is very well thought of, generally regarded as one of the best routers provided by any ISP.

Does Vodafone broadband offer TV packages?

Vodafone does not generally offer TV packages, but as of November 2020, Superfast customers who upgrade to the Extra deal (which costs an additional £8 per month) get a 12-month subscription to Apple TV+ that can be used by up to six family members.

Vodafone broadband reviews and reputation

Vodafone was named both Best Value Broadband Provider and Broadband Provider of the Year in the 2019 Uswitch awards. Meanwhile, in the 2019 Broadband Genie Home Broadband Awards, Vodafone was named Fastest Provider for upload speeds.

However, Ofcom’s complaints report for Q1 2020 revealed that Vodafone was the subject of the highest number of complaints directly to Ofcom per 100,000 customers for fixed broadband. Vodafone has held that position since Q2 2019, although to be fair, the volume of complaints about them referred to Ofcom has dropped since the end of 2019. Ironically, most of the complaints referred to Ofcom were about Vodafone’s own complaints handling procedures.

Is Vodafone broadband right for me?

With the ongoing roll-out of its Gigafast FTTP network, Vodafone increasingly offers one of the widest speed ranges on the market. Its Superfast packages are fast enough for most UK homes, and represent good value for money.

The Vodafone GigaCube is a practical alternative to traditional WiFi, which may prove invaluable in areas with poor ADSL services. Indeed, in some areas (primarily those with 5G), it can actually offer better speeds than fixed broadband, and potentially at lower cost. All in all, Vodafone is worthy of consideration by most broadband consumers looking for a new ISP.