Virgin broadband deals

Claiming to offer some of the UK's fastest broadband speeds, Virgin Media distinguishes itself via its exclusive network of fibre optic cables. It promotes a range of phone deals and broadband offers to suit different budgets and bandwidths.
|Product name
|Contract length
|Download limit
|Download speed*
|Monthly cost
|Virgin Media Ultimate Oomph TV Bundle, Lightning Fast Fibre Broadband, Unlimited 4G SIM & Phone
|18 months
|Unlimited
|630Mb
|£89 /month
|Virgin Media M500 Ultrafast Fibre Broadband & Phone
|18 months
|Unlimited
|516Mb
|£52 /month
|Virgin Media M500 Ultrafast Fibre Broadband (no phone line required)
|18 months
|Unlimited
|516Mb
|£52 /month
|Virgin Media Bigger TV Bundle, Ultrafast Fibre Broadband & Phone
|18 months
|Unlimited
|362Mb
|£49 /month
|Virgin Media M350 Ultrafast Fibre Broadband & Phone
|18 months
|Unlimited
|362Mb
|£46 /month
|Virgin Media Bigger + Sports & Movies Bundle, Ultrafast Fibre Broadband & Weekend Calls
|18 months
|Unlimited
|362Mb
|£79 /month
|Virgin Media M350 Ultrafast Fibre Broadband Only (no phone line required)
|18 months
|Unlimited
|362Mb
|£46 /month
|Virgin Media M200 Ultrafast Fibre Broadband Only (no phone line required)
|18 months
|Unlimited
|213Mb
|£34 /month
|Virgin Media M200 Ultrafast Fibre Broadband & Phone
|18 months
|Unlimited
|213Mb
|£40 /month
|Virgin Media Bigger + Movies TV Bundle, Ultrafast Fibre Broadband & Phone
|18 months
|Unlimited
|108Mb
|£62 /month
In your search for a new broadband provider, you may have noticed a lot of hype about Virgin Media, including claims that it provides the best broadband available. When it comes to speed, there’s some truth to this claim.
Virgin Media is the most widely-available provider of ultrafast broadband, as well as one of the UK’s leading providers of TV packages. However, it’s more costly than many other ISPs, so it’s important to compare Virgin Media broadband deals according to your needs, rather than simply the advertised prices and connection speeds.
These are among the best Virgin Media broadband deals available, as of November 2020:
The Virgin Media M50 Fibre Broadband deal has average download speeds of 54Mbps and upload speeds of 1Mbps. Currently offered with no set-up fees, this 18-month contract is perfect for small households wanting to stream and download music, movies and TV. While other competitors can beat these speeds, M50 only represents the first level of Virgin’s broadband services.
The Virgin Media M100 Fibre Broadband deal has average download speeds of 108Mbps and upload speeds of 10Mbps. Virgin’s M100 package offers impressive speeds compared to other ISPs. Average households (including those with avid gamers and streamers) should be perfectly happy with these speeds, which can support up to nine devices. Like every deal in this list, the M100 contract lasts for 18 months and there’s a £35 setup fee applicable.
The Virgin Media M200 Fibre Broadband deal boasts average download speeds of 213Mbps and upload speeds of 20Mbps. At these speeds, Virgin Media starts to leave most other ISPs behind for sheer performance. Multi-device households that enjoy gaming and 4K streaming shouldn’t have any problems at these speeds, and the connection can support in excess of ten devices.
The Virgin Media M350 Fibre Broadband deal features average download speeds of 362Mbps and upload speeds of 36Mbps. Challenging speeds of even some full fibre providers, truly rapid connections can be enjoyed on this 18-month broadband package, which is ideal for hardcore gamers and streamers or larger households with varying internet requirements.
You can expect average download speeds of 516Mbps and upload speeds of 36Mbps with the Virgin Media M500 Fibre Broadband deal. Although it doesn’t surpass the M350 package in terms of upload speeds, Virgin’s M500 broadband will comfortably handle any amount of online activity, from multiple MMORPG gaming to several family members all attempting to stream in 4K simultaneously. Once again, it’s an 18-month deal with a £35 setup fee.
Each of the broadband packages mentioned above can be bundled in with a phone plan. Because of its proprietary underground cable network, Virgin Media doesn’t require a working Openreach phone line in your home. The call packages available as of November 2020 are:
Calls to UK landlines
Virgin Mobile numbers
0870 numbers
Saturday and Sunday only
Calls to UK landlines
Virgin Mobile numbers
0870 numbers
0845 numbers
All other UK mobiles
Saturday and Sunday only
Calls to UK landlines
Virgin Mobile numbers
0870 numbers
0845 numbers
All other UK mobiles
Saturday and Sunday, plus weekdays 7pm – 7am
Calls to UK landlines
Virgin Mobile numbers
0870 numbers
0845 numbers
All other UK mobiles
Any time, all week long
Calls to UK landlines
Virgin Mobile numbers
0870 numbers
0845 numbers
All other UK mobiles
Calls to 50 countries from Argentina and Australia to Turkey and the USA
Any time of day, any day of the week
Yes, you can. If you currently receive broadband from another supplier, or don’t need connectivity, you can opt for call-only deals from Virgin.
If you aren’t able to commit to a 12-month contract for any reason, such as an impending house move, Virgin broadband offers also include 30-day rolling contracts. Rolling contracts with Virgin need 30 days’ notice of cancellation, and an upfront fee will be levied. You can sign up to these rolling contracts for both phone and broadband, or broadband-only packages.
Virgin Media packages like premium TV channels can be added to your broadband subscription, while you’ll need to take a call plan to complete the bundle. The current TV line-up includes the following Virgin Media packages:
This bundle has 111 channels, including Freeview channels, HD output from all the terrestrial broadcasters and premium channels including Paramount, HGTV, BBC Parliament and Sky Arts.
This bundle has 144 channels as above, but with the addition of more HD content and premium channels including Sky One, Sky Witness, Comedy Central and Film4 HD.
This bundle has 215 channels, including everything featured in the Big + Drama bundle, alongside premium channels like MTV, National Geographic, History and Eurosport. There’s further inclusion of HD channels for the likes of Sky Arts and Sky One, while this package also provides access to several Sky Sports and BT Sport channels.
This deal features 239 channels, giving you access to all the same channels as the Bigger TV bundle, plus Sky’s full array of HD Cinema channels, from Animation and Comedy to Premiere and Greats.
The Ultimate Oomph bundle has 251 channels. A dozen children’s channels are added onto the Bigger + Movies package, including Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Boomerang. It’s worth noting that BBC and ITV kids content is available in more affordable bundles, while Disney has stopped broadcasting after moving all its content to the paywalled Disney+ platform.
Your Virgin Media TV bundle won’t include Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, but you can access these accounts through your Virgin Media set top box.
If you are interested in using Virgin Media for more than one service, it offers TV, phone and broadband in a single discounted plan. At the time of writing, the company’s flagship package is the ‘Ultimate Oomph bundle’. Priced at £77.99 per month for 18 months with a £35 setup fee, it includes the following:
M500 fibre broadband
Two Virgin TV V6 set top boxes, with over 250 channels
Anytime calls to UK landlines, mobiles and 0845/0870 numbers
An unlimited mobile data SIM card with 4G and roaming in 43 destinations.
This depends on your location, and the Virgin Media postcode checker can confirm your proximity to its subterranean fibre cable network. If you aren’t covered by Virgin Media, you may still be able to use it as a supplier for mobile broadband, as we explain below.
If you’re unable to get Virgin Media’s home broadband due to a lack of local coverage, it also offers 4G mobile broadband. While not always the fastest or most cost-effective choice, Virgin claims to have a mobile network covering 99% of the UK. This makes mobile broadband a portable and flexible option for short-term or second-home broadband coverage.
Mobile broadband requires an upfront fee, and comes either as a rolling monthly contract or a 12-month contract. Currently Virgin Media offers 3GB, 6GB and 15GB data packages. Other additions include:
Data rollover – any unused data is added to next month’s allowance
43 roaming destinations
Data-free messaging from the major instant messenger apps and social media
3.5 million free Wi-Fi hotspots.
As a new customer, you can take advantage of several Virgin Media deals. These generally include free setup or a discounted overall price, as part of a limited-time deal. If you’re interested in subscribing to Virgin Media in the future, it may be worth waiting for one of these deals to be offered.
You don’t need a phone line with Virgin Media, but you will need to install a proprietary socket, which tends to involve an engineer’s visit. There may be Virgin Media phone deals available at the time you’re looking to sign up, which can offset any installation costs.
Unfortunately not. However, even if you can’t enjoy fibre connectivity across Openreach lines, you can use the Virgin broadband checker to confirm availability in your area.
Virgin Media delivers connections through its own exclusive twin-core cables, laid underground and pulled into a property when required. Being able to receive Openreach fibre broadband won’t necessarily mean Virgin’s network covers your area as well, or vice versa. That’s why it’s often difficult to compare Virgin broadband to other ISPs – its infrastructure is so different. Remember to use the Virgin broadband checker to see if your area has been cabled, or is due to be cabled in the near future.
If your property already has a Virgin Media socket, you should be able to set up a connection yourself. If you need an engineer to visit and install one of these sockets, there may be an extra fee. However, this might be covered in one of the periodic Virgin Media deals which are advertised to new customers.
You can do so either through an online comparison tool, or by contacting the provider directly. However, you may need to tell your current provider about the switch, as it might not be prompted to stop delivering your service. Normally, Openreach would activate the same line under a new provider, but because Virgin Media uses its own infrastructure, there’s no reason for your old and new ISPs to talk to each other.