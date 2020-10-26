Why is Virgin Media so highly regarded?

In your search for a new broadband provider, you may have noticed a lot of hype about Virgin Media, including claims that it provides the best broadband available. When it comes to speed, there’s some truth to this claim.

Virgin Media is the most widely-available provider of ultrafast broadband, as well as one of the UK’s leading providers of TV packages. However, it’s more costly than many other ISPs, so it’s important to compare Virgin Media broadband deals according to your needs, rather than simply the advertised prices and connection speeds.

What are the best Virgin broadband deals?

These are among the best Virgin Media broadband deals available, as of November 2020:

Virgin Media M50 Fibre Broadband

The Virgin Media M50 Fibre Broadband deal has average download speeds of 54Mbps and upload speeds of 1Mbps. Currently offered with no set-up fees, this 18-month contract is perfect for small households wanting to stream and download music, movies and TV. While other competitors can beat these speeds, M50 only represents the first level of Virgin’s broadband services.

Virgin Media M100 Fibre Broadband

The Virgin Media M100 Fibre Broadband deal has average download speeds of 108Mbps and upload speeds of 10Mbps. Virgin’s M100 package offers impressive speeds compared to other ISPs. Average households (including those with avid gamers and streamers) should be perfectly happy with these speeds, which can support up to nine devices. Like every deal in this list, the M100 contract lasts for 18 months and there’s a £35 setup fee applicable.

Virgin Media M200 Fibre Broadband

The Virgin Media M200 Fibre Broadband deal boasts average download speeds of 213Mbps and upload speeds of 20Mbps. At these speeds, Virgin Media starts to leave most other ISPs behind for sheer performance. Multi-device households that enjoy gaming and 4K streaming shouldn’t have any problems at these speeds, and the connection can support in excess of ten devices.

Virgin Media M350 Fibre Broadband

The Virgin Media M350 Fibre Broadband deal features average download speeds of 362Mbps and upload speeds of 36Mbps. Challenging speeds of even some full fibre providers, truly rapid connections can be enjoyed on this 18-month broadband package, which is ideal for hardcore gamers and streamers or larger households with varying internet requirements.

Virgin Media M500 Fibre Broadband

You can expect average download speeds of 516Mbps and upload speeds of 36Mbps with the Virgin Media M500 Fibre Broadband deal. Although it doesn’t surpass the M350 package in terms of upload speeds, Virgin’s M500 broadband will comfortably handle any amount of online activity, from multiple MMORPG gaming to several family members all attempting to stream in 4K simultaneously. Once again, it’s an 18-month deal with a £35 setup fee.

Virgin Media broadband and phone deals

Each of the broadband packages mentioned above can be bundled in with a phone plan. Because of its proprietary underground cable network, Virgin Media doesn’t require a working Openreach phone line in your home. The call packages available as of November 2020 are:

Virgin Media inclusive weekend calls

Calls to UK landlines

Virgin Mobile numbers

0870 numbers

Saturday and Sunday only

Virgin Media more inclusive weekend calls

Calls to UK landlines

Virgin Mobile numbers

0870 numbers

0845 numbers

All other UK mobiles

Saturday and Sunday only

Virgin Media inclusive evening and weekend calls

Calls to UK landlines

Virgin Mobile numbers

0870 numbers

0845 numbers

All other UK mobiles

Saturday and Sunday, plus weekdays 7pm – 7am

Virgin Media inclusive anytime calls

Calls to UK landlines

Virgin Mobile numbers

0870 numbers

0845 numbers

All other UK mobiles

Any time, all week long

Inclusive anytime and international calls

Calls to UK landlines

Virgin Mobile numbers

0870 numbers

0845 numbers

All other UK mobiles

Calls to 50 countries from Argentina and Australia to Turkey and the USA

Any time of day, any day of the week

Can I get Virgin Media home phone without broadband?

Yes, you can. If you currently receive broadband from another supplier, or don’t need connectivity, you can opt for call-only deals from Virgin.

Compare Virgin broadband rolling contracts

If you aren’t able to commit to a 12-month contract for any reason, such as an impending house move, Virgin broadband offers also include 30-day rolling contracts. Rolling contracts with Virgin need 30 days’ notice of cancellation, and an upfront fee will be levied. You can sign up to these rolling contracts for both phone and broadband, or broadband-only packages.

Virgin Media TV, phone and broadband

Virgin Media packages like premium TV channels can be added to your broadband subscription, while you’ll need to take a call plan to complete the bundle. The current TV line-up includes the following Virgin Media packages:

Virgin Media Big TV Bundle

This bundle has 111 channels, including Freeview channels, HD output from all the terrestrial broadcasters and premium channels including Paramount, HGTV, BBC Parliament and Sky Arts.

Virgin Media Big + Drama TV bundle

This bundle has 144 channels as above, but with the addition of more HD content and premium channels including Sky One, Sky Witness, Comedy Central and Film4 HD.

Virgin Media Bigger TV bundle

This bundle has 215 channels, including everything featured in the Big + Drama bundle, alongside premium channels like MTV, National Geographic, History and Eurosport. There’s further inclusion of HD channels for the likes of Sky Arts and Sky One, while this package also provides access to several Sky Sports and BT Sport channels.

Virgin Media Bigger + Movies TV bundle

This deal features 239 channels, giving you access to all the same channels as the Bigger TV bundle, plus Sky’s full array of HD Cinema channels, from Animation and Comedy to Premiere and Greats.

Virgin Media Ultimate Oomph TV bundle

The Ultimate Oomph bundle has 251 channels. A dozen children’s channels are added onto the Bigger + Movies package, including Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Boomerang. It’s worth noting that BBC and ITV kids content is available in more affordable bundles, while Disney has stopped broadcasting after moving all its content to the paywalled Disney+ platform.

Virgin Media and Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Your Virgin Media TV bundle won’t include Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, but you can access these accounts through your Virgin Media set top box.

Virgin Media Bundles

If you are interested in using Virgin Media for more than one service, it offers TV, phone and broadband in a single discounted plan. At the time of writing, the company’s flagship package is the ‘Ultimate Oomph bundle’. Priced at £77.99 per month for 18 months with a £35 setup fee, it includes the following:

M500 fibre broadband

Two Virgin TV V6 set top boxes, with over 250 channels

Anytime calls to UK landlines, mobiles and 0845/0870 numbers

An unlimited mobile data SIM card with 4G and roaming in 43 destinations.

Can I get Virgin Media?

This depends on your location, and the Virgin Media postcode checker can confirm your proximity to its subterranean fibre cable network. If you aren’t covered by Virgin Media, you may still be able to use it as a supplier for mobile broadband, as we explain below.

Virgin Media mobile broadband

If you’re unable to get Virgin Media’s home broadband due to a lack of local coverage, it also offers 4G mobile broadband. While not always the fastest or most cost-effective choice, Virgin claims to have a mobile network covering 99% of the UK. This makes mobile broadband a portable and flexible option for short-term or second-home broadband coverage.

Mobile broadband requires an upfront fee, and comes either as a rolling monthly contract or a 12-month contract. Currently Virgin Media offers 3GB, 6GB and 15GB data packages. Other additions include:

Data rollover – any unused data is added to next month’s allowance

43 roaming destinations

Data-free messaging from the major instant messenger apps and social media

3.5 million free Wi-Fi hotspots.

Virgin new customer deals

As a new customer, you can take advantage of several Virgin Media deals. These generally include free setup or a discounted overall price, as part of a limited-time deal. If you’re interested in subscribing to Virgin Media in the future, it may be worth waiting for one of these deals to be offered.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a phone line with Virgin Media?

You don’t need a phone line with Virgin Media, but you will need to install a proprietary socket, which tends to involve an engineer’s visit. There may be Virgin Media phone deals available at the time you’re looking to sign up, which can offset any installation costs.

I can’t get fibre-optic broadband – can I get Virgin Media fibre?

Unfortunately not. However, even if you can’t enjoy fibre connectivity across Openreach lines, you can use the Virgin broadband checker to confirm availability in your area.

Virgin Media delivers connections through its own exclusive twin-core cables, laid underground and pulled into a property when required. Being able to receive Openreach fibre broadband won’t necessarily mean Virgin’s network covers your area as well, or vice versa. That’s why it’s often difficult to compare Virgin broadband to other ISPs – its infrastructure is so different. Remember to use the Virgin broadband checker to see if your area has been cabled, or is due to be cabled in the near future.

Is Virgin Media installation free?

If your property already has a Virgin Media socket, you should be able to set up a connection yourself. If you need an engineer to visit and install one of these sockets, there may be an extra fee. However, this might be covered in one of the periodic Virgin Media deals which are advertised to new customers.

How do I switch to Virgin Media?