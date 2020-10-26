Shell Energy broadband deals 

Shell Broadband deals

Affordable broadband is at the heart of Shell Energy’s ethos, so this could be a good place to start in terms of finding cheap broadband deals. Shell Broadband includes both ADSL and fibre-optic connections carried across the Openreach network, so you can expect similar speeds and reliability to other Openreach providers.

There are three main Shell Broadband packages to choose from, and each includes line rental, unlimited usage and a free Wi-Fi router:

Shell Fast Broadband

Shell Fast Broadband offers average download speeds of 11Mbps and upload speeds of 1Mbps. With a standard ADSL connection, Shell Fast Broadband is fine for most everyday tasks. You’ll be able to browse the internet, use social media and enjoy streaming video services without any issues.

Shell Superfast Fibre Broadband

Shell Superfast Fibre Broadband promises average download speeds of 35Mbps and upload speeds of 9.5Mbps. The fibre optic broadband provided with the Shell Superfast Fibre Broadband package is better suited to larger households with multiple connected devices, or people who want to stream content in HD rather than SD.

Shell Superfast Fibre Plus Broadband

The Shell Superfast Fibre Plus Broadband package includes average download speeds of 63Mbps and upload speeds of 19Mbps. The Shell Superfast Fibre Plus Broadband plan can handle simultaneous connections across multiple devices, making it ideal for households where one person is playing a collaborative online game while another streams BritBox in HD and a third uploads files to the cloud.

Shell Energy broadband contracts

Shell Broadband contracts all last for 18 months, though it’s unusual among internet service providers (ISPs) in not raising monthly prices when a contract ends. If you’re happy with the service and price on offer, there’s no need to shop around for a new deal. However, we’d recommend periodically comparing broadband prices to ensure you’re still on a competitively-priced plan.

Shell internet and phone deals

Shell broadband deals include free line rental, and the standard package does include a basic pay-as-you-go calling plan – ideal if you rarely use your landline. Calls are charged by the minute, though it is possible to add phone services to your broadband package with these Shell broadband and phone deals:

Evening and Weekend Calls

This is optimal if you do most of your chatting outside normal working hours. It includes all calls to 01, 02 and 03 numbers as well as UK mobile calls. These must be placed between the hours of 7pm to 7am during the week, and from midnight on Friday to midnight on Sunday.

Anytime Calls

The anytime call package allows you to make calls to any UK landline or mobile number throughout the week at no extra charge.

International Calls

Subscribers with family and friends living overseas may wish to choose Shell’s International Calls package. It includes 600 monthly minutes to landlines located in 40 countries including France, Germany, Australia and America. It also includes a 75% discount on calls to mobile numbers in those countries, plus a 50% discount on all other international calls.

With any of these calling plans, inclusive UK calls will be charged after 60 minutes. To avoid incurring unexpected call costs, hang up and redial within the first hour of each call.

Shell broadband deals and extras

Shell Energy runs special offers and promotions from time to time, so it’s worth checking current prices. Costs are generally kept low because they don’t increase at the end of a contract, and there are no set-up or installation fees. The only exception would be if you need to have a new phone line installed in your home.

All Shell broadband contracts come with a free Wi-Fi router. It includes Ethernet and USB ports, allowing you to connect multiple devices at once. However, larger households with a higher number of connected users may wish to upgrade to a more comprehensive router from a third-party manufacturer.

Shell Energy broadband deals

Existing Shell energy customers receive special discounts when signing up to broadband packages, making it worth bundling utilities and broadband together.

In addition, all Shell customers can benefit from the company’s Shell Go+ rewards programme. Download the Shell Go+ app to get discounts on fuel from Shell petrol stations, as well as food and drink from participating vendors. There are discounts on Shell lubricants and car washes, while Shell Energy claims customers will periodically receive personalised offers and vouchers through the accompanying Shell app.

Shell Broadband and TV

Although it offers energy, smart home, broadband and phone services, at present Shell Energy hasn’t entered the TV market. If you’re looking for a broadband and TV package, other provides like NOW Broadband and Sky will be better placed to meet your needs.

Shell Energy broadband customer support

Shell offers a customer support centre on its website with live webchat and a comprehensive FAQ section. The virtual assistant is available 24 hours a day, powered by a chatbot. You can also make changes to your account from this online customer portal, while email support is on hand. The Shell call centre is open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, and between 9am and 4pm on Saturdays.

Can I get Shell internet in my area?

It’s very likely that Shell internet is available in your area because it harnesses the Openreach network that covers 95% of the UK. A postcode check will establish whether it’s available at your address. If the answer is no, it’s possible to sign up to be notified when Shell services eventually arrive in your area.

What is the Shell broadband speed in my area?

Speeds vary according to your geographical location, and the distance from the nearest pavement internet cabinet to your home. It may also fluctuate according to unpredictable events like network strain and weather. However, because Shell Energy doesn’t have a traffic management policy, the network speed should stay consistent even during peak periods. The ISP will run a speed check when you place your order, demonstrating what kind of speeds to expect.

How to switch to Shell Broadband

It’s easy to switch over to Shell Broadband, particularly if you’re either an existing Shell Energy customer or moving between providers on the Openreach network. There’s also no need to notify your current broadband provider if it uses Openreach, whereas Virgin Media uses its own network and consequently requires a separate cancellation process to the Shell sign-up procedure.

Switching to Shell takes between 10 and 14 days, with no need for an engineer to come out. After your order is placed, Shell will tell you when to expect your broadband to go live. If you need a phone line installed, the process may take a bit longer, and there will be a one-time fee for this installation. New customers have a 14-day cooling-off period after signing up, but changing providers after this period might result in a cancellation fee being charged.

Should I get Shell Broadband?

For a budget broadband provider, Shell Energy has a lot to offer. If you’re currently a Shell Energy customer, it could be worth taking out broadband services as well. Everyone receives discounts and access to special deals on petrol through the Shell Go+ rewards programme.

This could also be a good choice for anyone in search of a straightforward, reliable Wi-Fi service with no hidden fees or charges. You won’t have to pay for installation and your monthly bills will stay the same even at the end of your 18-month contract. However, keep in mind that it might also be worth comparing current deals at that point, in case a better offer is available.