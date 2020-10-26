Plusnet broadband deals

At time of writing (November 2020), there is a variety of Plusnet broadband and phone deals available, most with the option to add TV and sports entertainment packages.

What are the best Plusnet broadband deals?

Unlimited broadband

With an average download speed of 10Mbps, Plusnet’s basic ADSL service is fine for a small household with light internet use.

Unlimited fibre broadband

Unlimited fibre broadband is Plusnet’s entry-level fibre service, with an average download speed of 36Mbps. That speed is fine for streaming, even in HD, and it can service multiple devices at once. It’s a good option for families and medium-sized households.

Unlimited fibre extra broadband

With an average download speed of 66Mbps, this is the fastest of Plusnet’s fibre offerings. It’ll suit households with multiple devices online, particularly if that household includes members who enjoy streaming and gaming.

Security and parental controls are available for all Plusnet broadband deals.

How long are Plusnet broadband contracts?

Plusnet broadband offers contracts for 12 or 18 months, with a contract-free (rolling monthly) option for standard broadband only. Customers can choose contracts for Plusnet broadband only, or add calling plans to create Plusnet phone and broadband deals.

Customers who sign up to Plusnet broadband and phone deals (or broadband only) can then add entertainment options to create a Plusnet broadband and TV package to suit them.

What about Plusnet broadband and phone deals?

Plusnet broadband deals don’t come with inclusive calls, but these can be added or removed as optional extras. The call plans currently available (as of November 2020) are:

Unlimited UK & mobile calls

This package covers calls of up to an hour made to most UK landlines (including 0845 and 0870 numbers) and UK mobiles.

Anytime international calls

This plan covers UK landlines, 0870/0845 numbers, plus international calls (up to 300 minutes) to 35 destinations. It includes calls to USA and Canada mobiles, and there is an option to add mobile minutes for an additional fee.

If the caller uses more than the allocated 300 minutes, further minutes to these destinations are charged at a 25 per cent discount.

Evening and weekend UK & mobile calls

This covers the same UK landline and mobile numbers as Plusnet’s unlimited UK & mobile calls service, but limits calls to evenings and weekends only. Calls (of up to an hour) must be made after 7pm Monday to Friday or at any time over the weekend.

SIM-only deals

Plusnet is part of the EE network. That means it can offer a range of 30-day SIM-only deals, including some with large data allowances (including 12GB) that make them ideal for mobile WiFi. Users can also bolt-on additional minutes, texts and/or data.

Plusnet call extras

Voicemail, call barring, caller display, 1471 and 141 are all included as part of any Plusnet call package. Further options, such as caller waiting and call divert, can be added for a small charge each month.

Plusnet phone line deals

Line rental (which is discounted for some Plusnet broadband offers) is included in the monthly price of all Plusnet home broadband deals. Customers do not need a currently-active landline to sign up to Plusnet broadband and anytime calls. In households that don’t have a working landline, a Plusnet engineer will visit to install the line before the service begins. This generates a fee.

Plusnet deals and discounts

Plusnet has gained something of a reputation for offering great deals on already very competitive pricing. As of November 2020, available incentives include £50 and £60 Plusnet reward cards, Amazon gift cards and cashback cheques.

Plusnet Perks

Plusnet perks are special offers, available to Plusnet customers only. At time of writing, these include special deals on SIM data, the chance to earn money off broadband by referring a friend, online security and calling plans.

Also, when customers sign up for fibre Plusnet broadband packages they can then add a range of entertainment options.

Plusnet broadband and TV

Plusnet’s TV options are not as extensive as those from some other major providers, but they’re still a great way to enjoy premium TV. Plusnet offer two entertainment options, which can be purchased separately or combined. These are YouView TV and BT Sport:

YouView TV

Plusnet fibre customers can add a YouView top set box to their deal, which is a low-cost way to get great home entertainment without committing to larger packages. YouView TV gives users access to various premium TV channels such as National Geographic, CNN and Discovery, and allows people to add their Netflix and Amazon Prime accounts.

For a small fee, viewers can add further channel packs like kids TV, and/or upgrade to HD streaming. The YouView TV box also lets users pause and record live TV, and scroll back to watch TV from the previous week.

Plusnet BT Sport coverage

As a member of the BT Group, Plusnet gives its customers extensive access to BT Sport channels. BT Sport Lite is included in the YouView option, but sport lovers who also add the BT Sport option to their Plusnet home broadband can see much more sporting action, including BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport ESPN and the BT Sport Extra 1-7 channels.

Plusnet customer support

Plusnet has long championed its Yorkshire-based friendliness as being pivotal to its brand, and a UK-based customer service team reflects this, available seven days a week. Plusnet also has an online community where staff and fellow customers help to resolve issues.

Can I get Plusnet fibre broadband in my area?

Plusnet runs on the Openreach network, so most UK households should be able to access its services. However, as with any broadband provider, Plusnet connection types and speeds vary by postcode.

Should I get Plusnet broadband?

Plusnet offers a useful range of broadband, broadband and phone, TV and calling options. Indeed, there is probably a Plusnet broadband and TV option to suit most people. Prices are reasonable and availability is good, but those who want extensive TV options or ultrafast fibre speeds may prefer to look elsewhere.