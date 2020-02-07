What is Onestream broadband?

Onestream is based in Hampshire. While its home broadband coverage is fairly new, its parent company Onecom has been offering business broadband for almost twenty years, receiving generally positive reviews from corporate clients.

Onestream broadband plans

Onestream broadband deals come in several forms, and all include line rental. Speeds quoted are averages, rather than the maximum achievable on that connection:

Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband

Average speed: 11Mbps download speed, 1Mbps upload speed

Onestream’s entry-level broadband offers speeds comparable with ADSL offerings from other ISPs. These speeds are fine for casual users in small households, and Onestream prices are competitive with other ADSL services.

Onestream Jetstream Fibre Unlimited Broadband

Average speed: 17Mbps download speed, 1.5Mbps upload speed

The first of Onestream’s fibre optic offerings is relatively slow, though it should be sufficient for streaming and gaming in small households. The difference in cost between ADSL and this fibre package is pretty minimal, making this an obvious choice if it’s available in your postcode.

Onestream Jetstream Fibre Max Unlimited Broadband

Average speed: 45Mbps download speed, 8Mbps upload speed

Designed to cater for bigger homes, these speeds can support multiple devices and HD streaming. These are the minimum speeds households where everyone is an active internet user should consider, especially if certain residents enjoy streaming and gaming.

Onestream Xstream Superfibre Unlimited Broadband

Average speed: 67Mbps download speed, 17Mbps upload speed

These are the highest speeds offered by Onestream, and stand at the higher end of Fibre to the Cabinet (FTTC) connections. Larger homes and bigger families can comfortably stay online with these speeds, which accommodate streaming and gaming alongside connections by various smart devices.

Households needing greater connectivity will need to look for ultrafast Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) services.

Onestream fibre broadband vs. Onestream Flow broadband

If your property lies outside the 95 per cent of UK homes that can receive fibre optic broadband, Onestream Flow broadband offers a standard ADSL connection. Speeds won’t match fibre services, but it should be available almost anywhere.

Alternatively, if your home has the option of fibre optic connectivity, it may be worth opting for the company’s entry-level fibre package. Price differences are usually small between ADSL and the lower end of the fibre optic speed spectrum, but the increase in speed will be noticeable even during casual streaming.

Onestream call plans

Onestream offers a variety of call plans that can be added to its broadband plans, some of which are inclusive of call plans for even better value. Alternatively, it may be possible to add call packages to your choice of broadband package while reserving online.

Onestream Downtime

Free calls to UK landlines at evenings and throughout the weekends.

Onestream Uptime

Free calls to 01, 02 and 03 UK landlines, all day every day.

Onestream World

Covers calls to 18 destinations, including Australia, China, Germany, Portugal, Spain and America, at a discounted rate of 2.5p per minute.

Onstream Move

Calls to UK mobiles are charged at a lower rate of 2.5p per minute.

Onestream Life

Combines the World and Life packages into one.

The Onestream router

Routers are provided free of charge with any broadband deal, though they do incur a P&P cost of £9.99. Information on the router is limited on Onestream’s website, but it follows the same plug-in-and-go philosophy as any other provider. Varying sources suggest the router has only one antenna, which is fewer than many rival providers, though four Ethernet ports improve connectivity somewhat.

Onestream broadband contract lengths

Onestream offers unusually long contract lengths, and its current plans are all 18 months long. This might be beneficial for people who want the reassurance of a long-term contract without regular switching, though 18-month plans can be complicated by life changes such as moving house. This would incur extra costs mid-contract, albeit less than cancelling altogether.

Cancelling Onestream broadband contracts

Being locked in for 18 months isn’t ideal for some, and Onestream won’t permit you to cancel your contract free of charge. A set cancellation fee will be multiplied by the months left on your contract, as happens with most other ISPs. However, because you may have more than a year left on a contract, the final cancellation fee could be far higher than it would be with rival providers.

How does Onestream stack up?

As a value-focused ISP, Onestream holds its own among budget broadband companies, across the twin spheres of speed and cost. In terms of the latter, companies like TalkTalk offers similar pricing, while BT currently offers a 50Mbps connection costing more than Onestream’s faster 63Mbps plan. Plus, BT’s contract price will increase after 12 months.

Regarding speed, Onestream’s entry-level fibre option is unusually slow, whereas the highest of its fibre connections is in line with industry standards.

Onestream help and support

Onestream offers several customer support channels, including phone, online chat and email. You can also request a call back through the website, specifying which time of day is best for you to take the call and which team you need – customer services, complaints, tech support or sales.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Onestream broadband prices good value?

This varies depending on your household’s needs. Onestream isn’t the cheapest ISP, but it is competitive. The relative simplicity of its services and packages could also be a benefit, though some people may prefer to seek out providers that can match or beat Onestream’s prices while also offering add-ons like TV services. While prices are undoubtedly fair, you may find other ISPs have more of an edge if extras like TV are important.

Do I need a phone line to use Onestream Flow?

Unlike Onestream’s fibre options, Onestream Flow relies on the traditional copper cables used in phone lines rather than fibre optic cabling. A working phone line is required to benefit from any of Onestream’s plans, though the company can arrange for an engineer to set up a new line or move a pre-existing one at an extra cost.

Does Onestream offer any call extras?