Who provides John Lewis broadband?

Plusnet provides the connectivity underpinning John Lewis broadband, while the retailer adds some incentives to attract customers to its own version of Plusnet’s packages. Customer service is also handled by John Lewis.

John Lewis broadband pricing

John Lewis charges the same for its broadband across the UK, which is unusual among ISPs. This may prove to be a huge incentive for rural residents, who often find themselves paying more to get connected.

John Lewis broadband deals

John Lewis offers ADSL and fibre optic broadband with three different line speeds. Along with its national pricing structure, this makes for a simplified buying process that may reassure prospective customers.

Every broadband deal comprises a 12-month contract, which includes unlimited usage, no activation fees and a free router.

John Lewis Unlimited broadband and phone

Offering similar speeds to major competitors using the same ADSL infrastructure (around 10Mbps), John Lewis’s standard broadband option is ideal for customers who can’t receive fibre optic, or who don’t need fibre optic speeds for light web browsing.

John Lewis Fibre broadband and phone

Ideal for small households, the average 36Mbps speeds here can support HD streaming and immersive online gaming if only one device is performing these activities at a time.

John Lewis Fibre Extra broadband and phone

This package features John Lewis’s fastest speeds (66Mbps), though it does fall below the higher broadband speeds offered by major competitors. That said, most homes should find a 66Mbps connection to be sufficient.

John Lewis broadband and phone deals

The above deals all include free evening and weekend calls, which can be upgraded to Anytime calls to UK landlines. The flagship Anytime and International package covers UK landlines and also includes 300 monthly call minutes to 35 other countries.

Anytime customers enjoy a 25% discount on calls to these countries, while International customers benefit from 25% discounts on the cost of minutes that exceed their monthly allocation. There is a mobile bolt-on to include UK mobile numbers, exclusive to customers of the Anytime and International package.

Voicemail, caller display and 1471 number recall services are all included free of charge.

John Lewis broadband router

The John Lewis router is included in every package and is simple to set up. It should plug in and instantly work through any BT/Openreach phone socket.

John Lewis vs. Plusnet prices

Because John Lewis essentially offers rebranded Plusnet services, it’s natural to wonder if there is a price difference. As John Lewis broadband isn’t location dependent, there may be minor differences in price compared to Plusnet’s quoted prices. It’s always worth searching for a broadband deal using your postcode to see if John Lewis’s prices can be beaten.

John Lewis Broadband cancellation fees

As with most ISPs, John Lewis places a cancellation fee on early exits. You will need to give 10 days’ notice if you are changing provider, and 14 days’ notice if you are leaving John Lewis broadband for any other reason. Fees range from under £4 to just over £12, multiplied by the months remaining on your contract.

Moving house with John Lewis broadband

There is the option to transfer an existing broadband service when you move house. If you enter into a new 12-month contract from the date John Lewis internet is supplied at your new home, this service is free of charge – otherwise, a fee will be levied. If there is no existing phone line at the new property, you’ll need to pay for one to be fitted.

What if my new address is outside John Lewis Broadband’s network?

John Lewis will charge a termination fee if you are unable to stay on your broadband plan, but you won’t be charged for the remaining months of your contract. If you move out of a fibre optic area, you can still opt for a John Lewis standard broadband plan, though this will require the receipt of a new router.

John Lewis broadband limitations

While John Lewis broadband is unlimited, it does use traffic management to ensure every customer has a comparable online experience during very busy periods. There are several pros and cons to this practice, and some customers may not be happy to see their line speeds reduced at peak times.

If speeds into your property are consistently under the promised minimum speed, you have the right to cancel your contract without a termination fee.

John Lewis internet security

John Lewis offers a BullGuard online security package as an optional add-on. This includes antivirus software, a firewall, spam filter, online backup and anti-spyware. The cost of BullGuard protection is included in your plan, but its use and installation are optional if you’re happy with your existing antivirus protection.

John Lewis email address

A John Lewis email address is included in every broadband deal. This may be charged separately (or not offered at all) by other ISPs.

Other John Lewis broadband services

For a small monthly fee, you can request a static IP address, which is ideal for people who work remotely.

Optional call extras include larger voicemail memory, anonymous call reject, call waiting, call divert, ring back and call barring.

John Lewis sometimes runs deals that reward new customers with incentives. At the time of writing (November 2020), the company was offering gift cards worth up to £75 to new subscribers, so it may be worth waiting for one of these deals to be offered if you’re interested in joining but don’t need your service to start at a specific time.

John Lewis payments

Despite its presence on the high street, John Lewis internet is billed digitally and paid by direct debit. There is no option for paper bills or alternative payment methods, unlike providers with high street locations such as the Post Office. This may not suit some customers.

John Lewis customer service

John Lewis has built its reputation around strong customer service, and its broadband offering tries to replicate this. The company’s phone lines are open around the clock for technical support, and from 9am-6pm every day for customer service. The number is free to call from landline and mobiles. You can also contact the team by post or via your customer online portal. For a relatively small supplier, such extensive hours represent a marked improvement on larger ISPs.

Should I get John Lewis broadband?