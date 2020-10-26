What is Direct Save Telecom?

Direct Save Telecom is UK-based and aimed squarely at the price-conscious customer who just wants broadband without any frills. The firm is notable for offering broadband without a credit check, although customers must have an active payment method attached to their account, and pay fees in advance.

Direct Save Telecom provides business and home broadband and phone packages. The company also offers one-month ‘no contract’ broadband and line rental deals, and its customers can join the Direct Save Discount Club, which gives them further price reductions on everything from utilities to fashion.

What deals does Direct Save broadband offer?

Direct Save Telecom offers ADSL and fibre broadband plus landline call plans, and that’s about it. All broadband customers get a free wireless router, but there are no bells and whistles with this provider. Customers seeking TV and mobile deals must look elsewhere.

Direct Save Telecom broadband deals: what’s on offer?

When looking at the possible Direct Save broadband deals, you’ll see that there aren’t any mobile or TV bundles available. There also aren’t any special gadgets or SIMs.

Direct Save Telecom offers three main types of broadband deal, including both ADSL and fibre options. These are Standard (ADSL broadband using copper telephone wires), Fibre to the Cabinet (also called FTTC, which uses a mixture of fibre and copper wire) and Fibre to the Premises (also called FTTP, which uses fibre for the whole connection).

Direct Save Telecom unlimited broadband deal

For customers happy with a standard ADSL service, Direct Save’s basic broadband deal gives unlimited broadband with an average download speed of 11 Mbps. This is fine for small households who enjoy online shopping, social media and browsing, but it’ll probably be too slow for bigger households or those with heavier internet use.

At time of writing (November 2020), Direct Save Telecom unlimited broadband costs £18.95 for the first 12 months and £22.95 thereafter for customers taking out a 12-month contract. For contract customers, line rental is included and there is no additional set-up fee.

Meanwhile, for customers choosing the rolling month-to-month (‘no contract’) option, the cost is £27.95 per month with a one-off set-up fee of £24.95.

Direct Save standard and superfast fibre broadband deals

Direct Save offers three FTTC options. Its standard fibre broadband gives customers an average download speed of 35Mbps, while its superfast fibre averages 63Mbps. As of November 2020, these services are available on a 12-month contract for £24.95 a month in the first year (then £29.95 a month thereafter) for standard fibre and £27.95 a month for the first year (followed by £34.95) for superfast fibre. There are no set-up or additional line rental fees.

For non-contract customers the prices are £34.95 per month for standard fibre and £39.95 per month for superfast fibre. There is a set-up fee payable, but no additional charge for line rental.

These speeds are decent, but not astonishingly so. Serious gamers, for example, may want something faster.

Direct Save ultrafast fibre broadband

Direct Save offers some very fast broadband speeds, but in certain postcodes. Its FTTP packages are only available in a few places (mainly new build estates), while its FTTC ultrafast broadband is restricted to areas that have G.fast cabling. For those who live in appropriate postcodes, Direct Save Telecom broadband can provide download speeds of up to 330Mbps for G.fast and up to 1,000Mbps for FTTP, which Direct Save Telecom calls ‘Fibre to the Home’.

Direct Save Fibre to the Home broadband

Direct Save is currently rolling out an FTTP broadband service using the OFNL open access network. As of November 2020, this advertises average download speeds of up to 1,000Mbps, which makes it perfect for serious gamers and fans of 4K streaming media. Customers can use the postcode checker on Direct Save’s website to see if they can get this service.

Direct Save broadband with no credit check

Direct Save offers broadband without a credit check, which makes it a good option for anyone repairing a poor credit score, or with little credit history. However, this does require customers to pay some costs upfront, so the first bill may be unusually high.

What extras do I get with Direct Save broadband deals?

Direct Save broadband-only deals give customers the choice between flexible, contract-free options and 12-month plans. There are some benefits to choosing a contract, as these come with unlimited data usage, no additional line rental fees, free set up and a year’s free membership of the Direct Save Discount Loyalty Club. A free wireless router is also provided, though postage, packing and insurance may be payable.

These benefits only last for the year each contract runs, and fees increase when it expires.

Direct Save wireless router

All Direct Save broadband packages come with a free WiFi router. The router provided for FTTC connections is basic, but does the job and delivers speeds up to 150Mbps. The router provided for the company’s FTTP broadband is of a higher spec, and it’s possible to upgrade the router for an additional fee.

Direct Save broadband and phone packages

Direct Save broadband customers need a landline, which Direct Save can install where required, and calling plans can be added to broadband packages. Alternatively, business and/or domestic calling plans can be purchased alone.

Direct Save offers three types of calling plan for broadband customers, which are pay as you go, evening and weekend calls (free calls to UK numbers at these times) and anytime (free calls to UK numbers 24/7).

However, it is notable that each free call must be completed within 60 minutes, and calling is subject to a fair use policy. Full details are available in the company’s price list. International calls are also available at low rates.

Direct Save discount club

Direct Save customers with a home phone or broadband contract get a year’s free access to the firm’s Discount Loyalty Club, which includes discounts from a variety of other companies including fashion retailers, grocery stores, hotel groups and airlines. The Discount Club also includes a 55 per cent discount on days out at destinations like Disneyland and Alton Towers, making it a nice bonus for families and potentially a way to save money for customers who would have bought such services anyway.

How high are Direct Save broadband prices?

Direct Save broadband deals are relatively low, particularly for basic ADSL broadband, and there are no set-up fees for contract customers.

Out of area pricing

Direct Save uses geographic pricing, which means that different postcodes are charged different rates. Non-Local Loop Unbundling (LLU) areas will have to pay more. LLU refers to the cable that runs to your house. It is owned by a bigger telecom company, but rented out to smaller companies like Direct Save. If your home doesn’t have these LLU cables, you’ll pay more. It’s always a good ideal to compare broadband options for the best rates in your area.

Can I get Direct Save Telecom broadband?

Yes, most likely. Direct Save broadband is available in most areas over the Openreach network, although the type of broadband available will depend on your postcode. Standard fibre broadband services are available throughout the UK, with standard ADSL broadband on hand for those in more remote or rural areas.

At present, there are only a few postcodes in England which can receive the higher-speed Fibre to the Home broadband. You can register your interest with Direct Save to receive a notification when FTTH is available in your area.

Direct Save broadband uses the Openreach network, so its basic ADSL service is available in most areas. Access to fibre and/or G.fast varies by postcode, meaning some customers will not be able to use Direct Save’s faster broadband deals.

Direct Save broadband customer and tech support

Direct Save Broadband has UK-based customer service and tech support. Its call centre is open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and from 9am to 5pm at weekends and bank holidays.

Support is also available online, while the customer support team aims to respond within 24 hours to any enquiries sent via the website.

Is Direct Save broadband right for me?

Direct Save is a no-frills, low cost broadband provider offering both contract and non-contract options without a credit check. That makes it especially appealing to price-sensitive consumers, those in the process of restoring their credit score, or people looking for broadband with maximum flexibility.

However, while Direct Save Telecom broadband is generally cost-effective, deals change all the time, and it may not always be the cheapest. However, as long as customers take care to compare deals at the point of purchase, Direct Save is well worth considering by households who just want broadband or phone services without TV, entertainment or mobile extras.