If you rarely use your home phone or live in a house without an active phone line, there are still ways to get online. Here is how to get your broadband without a phone line.

Can you get broadband without a phone line?

Yes, but your options are limited.

Think about the pros and cons to getting your broadband without a phone line:

More flexibility

No phone bills

Fewer cold calls Not always cheaper

No landline number

Limited broadband options

Most broadband in the UK is provided through an ADSL connection which relies on a BT phone line to supply your home with a connection.

However, there are alternatives that let you connect to the internet without a phone line.

What are your options?

Fibre broadband

Unlike standard ADSL, fibre optic broadband is supplied through cables that run separately from the phone network to your home.



This means you can get internet access without an active phone line and your connection will be much faster.

However, there are two different types of fibre and whether you can drop your landline will depend on availability in your area:

Fibre to the premises (FTTP): Known as pure fibre, this supplies superfast broadband directly to your home over a fibre optic cable. Availability is limited and it is much more expensive than standard broadband and FTTC.

Fibre to the cabinet (FTTC): A fibre optic cable supplies broadband to a central cabinet on your street, but is then connected to your home over a copper phone wire. It is slower than FTTP, but is more affordable and more widely available.

If you have an active phone line at your home, it is much cheaper to get fibre with a phone line, as most suppliers offer discounts on packages.

You can compare current fibre broadband and phone deals using our comparison table.

What if fibre optic broadband is not available where you live? You can register your interest to help bring fibre optic broadband to your area. Most major suppliers give you the option to register your details and will keep you updated when fibre becomes available where you live.

Mobile broadband

This is a cheap and flexible way to get online without a home phone, but usually comes with lower speeds and data limits.

It works by connecting your laptop or tablet to the internet using a mobile phone signal, usually via a USB dongle.

If you only use the internet for checking emails and browsing the web, it is a great way to get online without the tie of a home phone contract.

Mobile broadband is ideally suited for low level internet use and is unlikely to meet your needs if you spend a lot of time gaming, or regularly downloading music and video.

Satellite broadband

This works by beaming an internet signal to a satellite dish fixed to your home. It could be an option if you live in a rural area or are unable to access fibre broadband.

Although you could save on line rental and the costs of a phone, the additional equipment and setup fees make satellite broadband expensive.

It is usually slower and less reliable than ADSL or fibre broadband, so should only be considered as a last resort.

What if you have an existing package?

Many broadband suppliers include a phone package free with the cost of your broadband, so it might be cheaper to keep your broadband and phone combined.

You should also consider the costs of leaving your supplier early, as some companies charge exit fees of up to £80 and you may be tied in to your remaining monthly payments.

If you still decide to cancel your home phone, your best option may be to wait until your contract ends and then shop around for the best broadband only deal.

If you are happy with the costs of cancelling early, you have two options:

Cancel your phone line

You could remove your phone line from an existing broadband package but you still have to pay line rental if you use an ADSL connection.

Some suppliers do not let you cancel part of your package mid way through a contract. This means you might need to cancel your whole contract and set up a new broadband only deal.

Switch supplier

Many broadband companies offer new customer discounts or introductory deals, so this could be a cost saving alternative to cancelling part of your existing package.

Our guide to switching suppliers will tell you how you can do this.