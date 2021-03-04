Excellent episodes extravaganza: Every Drag Race episode ranked

The broadband experts at money.co.uk have delved into data from IMDb , trawled through every 'Snatch Game' and 'Lip Sync Extravaganza' to crown the Best Season and Best Episode of all herstory, officially.

Across the pond, the queens of Drag Race UK have Bing Bang Bong' ed their way into the hearts of fans across the globe.

The world of RuPaul’s Drag Race has got off to a flying start in 2021 with the launch of two new seasons in January.

What’s more, the tenacity and fight shown by Jinkx Monsoon, made her an immediate fan favourite. Despite taking on huge personalities, such as Roxxxy Andrews, Alyssa Edwards and Detox, Jinkx remained true to her witty comedic self, proving to be a worthy winner of the crown.

Following closely behind, season five takes the silver medal in the Olympics of drag, supplying audiences with plenty of drama and comedy gold moments. From the ongoing rows between old enemies, Coco Montrese and Alyssa Edwards, to lip sync battles galore.

During maxi challenges, the fierce talent of queens such as Bianca Del Rio, Courtney Act and Adore Delano, were able to keep viewers truly entertained. And of course, this season also witnessed the birth of the most widely used catchphrase to come out of any drag race season. No debate needed, OKURRR?!

According to the data, the fan favourite season is season six. Fans voted and decided that the queens of season six provided the most charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of all seasons so far. Mixed with the perfect blend of laughs and shade, it served up a whole lot of drag race excellence.

Our analysis shows that the original RuPaul’s Drag Race has delivered great TV consistently year on year. Despite many ups and downs, the average fan rating for seasons 1-12 completed seasons stands at 7.87/10. However like any show, some episodes have left us craving more, while others have proved to be slightly more dusty.

Despite the poor fan reception, contestants such as Trixie Mattel, Katya Zamolodchikova and Kennedy Davenport have stomped their way to the top, as some of the most successful queens in drag race history.

Second to last in our rankings is season seven. There are many fan theories as to why it did not have a particularly triumphant run. However, there is a general consensus that one main factor was largely down to the level of scripted challenges; whereas many of the queens were more successful look and lip-sync queens.

Drag Race season eleven secured the lowest ratings. Of course, being Drag Race, it was still thoroughly entertaining nonetheless. The romance between Brooke Lynn Heights and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo gave us all the feels, and that finale lip sync battle between Brooke Lynn and Yvie Oddly SLAYED. Essentially, there was nothing overly wrong with season eleven, but in the words of RuPaul, some would say it was simply “meh”.

The top four of season nine were particularly strong. Both Shea Coulee and Trinity the Tuck went on win seasons of Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Taking third place on our podium is season nine, which featured a whole lot of highs and lows. The season got off to an explosive start right from the get-go, when Lady Gaga strutted into the work room. This season is also famous for the moment Valentina uttered the infamous words, “I'd like to keep it on please”, as the contestants kept us entertained throughout.

However, it was BenDeLaCreme’s performance that snatched the crown — her portrayal of Dame Maggie Smith was truly iconic. From unofficially labelling Chelsea Handler as “Lady Handler”, to improvising with “Nicki Minaj”, discussing the origins of the English language, BenDeCreme proved to be a worthy winner of Snatch Game season six.

Out of 158 episodes of the original RuPaul’s Drag Race series, the snatch game of season six takes the crown for the best episode of all time. The legendary episode provided fans with a snatch game of dreams. Adore Delano made a bold move in playing Anna Nicole Smith at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards, while Bianca Del Rio took on a hilarious Judge Judy portrayal - a personality RuPaul famously idolises.

In joint second spot is season five, episode seven and season nine's episode fourteen (scoring 9.1 out of 10). At the start of episode five, the library was officially opened. Alaska’s reading of Detox had fans gagging for more shade. However, this was just the beginning of an episode full of comedic jives, with the main challenge to roast RuPaul herself.

The only abomination of the bunch was Alyssa Edwards and Roxxxy Andrews. Yet, this was to make for an epic lip sync battle. Despite performing against the ultimate dance queen, Alyssa Edwards, Roxxxy’s whip your hair performance changed the wig reveal game.

With season nine's episode fourteen also taking second place, it is the best-rated Drag Race finale episode of all time. The exceptional “Grand Finale” saw Peppermint, Trinity the Tuck (although at the time she was referred to as Trinity Taylor), Shea Coulee and Sasha Velour battle it out to be crowned America’s next drag superstar. Moments we have still not forgotten involve more dramatic reveals. However, despite a sensational wig under wig performance from Peppermint, it is not the one that fans were left screaming about. In Sasha Velour’s first and only lip sync of the season, the queen unleashed a waterfall of roses under her wig, proving she knows how to kill a lip sync performance. This made her the worthy winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine.

RuPaul’s Drag Race spin off shows

Drag Race All Stars