Comparing business broadband deals

Before starting a search for the cheapest business broadband deals for your company, it’s a good idea to evaluate your broadband needs as a business. Many small companies could benefit from upgrading to a specialised business service, with faster and more reliable connections alongside a number of other benefits.

It’s worth considering whether an upgrade could be the right move for your business. It’s also vital to set a budget for these needs, before using business broadband comparison tools to compare the leading internet service providers (ISPs) and their business broadband deals.

What is business broadband?

Given that business broadband and phone packages cost more than comparable domestic deals, the distinction is worth making. Business packages tend to incorporate extra features that help companies to run as smoothly as possible. These can include:

Dedicated technical support: Business customers will receive priority customer service which typically includes a 24-hour technical support helpline

Faster speeds: Opting for a business broadband package generally ensures much better upload speeds and more stable bandwidth during peak times

A static IP address: This is an essential feature for hosting your own website, running a server or creating email addresses with a company domain name

Web services: Some providers offer additional services such as web hosting, domain name provision and cloud storage as part of their business packages

Added security: With business broadband, you’ll receive better security software, and your ISP may also offer extras such as data backups or a VPN

VoIP: Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) combines business broadband and phone services without a landline. Business packages often include free online calls.

The inclusion of extras such as combined business phone and broadband services makes it harder to compare business broadband deals directly. It also underlines the importance of carefully calculating costs and benefits before signing up with a particular ISP.

Can I get cheap business broadband?

Because of these extra features, business broadband comparisons to domestic services are unfair. Headline monthly rates will always be higher than with a standard home broadband package. However, this doesn’t mean you’ll have to break the bank to stay online. Use the comparison tools on this site to find business phone and broadband packages which suit your requirements and budget.

Can I get a business phone line and broadband?

Yes, you can. Most ISPs offer packages combining the best business phone deals with broadband. Internet and business phone packages offer benefits including:

Business phone numbers: The best business phone deals include phone numbers with no geographical code, making it easier to attract customers from further afield

Multiple lines: If you need an extra phone line (such as for customer support), this is usually available

Technical support: Being a business phone subscriber grants you access to priority technical support, helping to quickly resolve any issues that might otherwise affect productivity.

What is business fibre broadband?

Fibre broadband is the latest evolution of online connectivity. While standard ADSL broadband makes use of copper phone lines, fibre broadband employs fibre optic cables which are able to transmit data at far higher speeds. Most providers offer business fibre packages, which can significantly improve upload and download speeds.

Do I need business fibre broadband?

This depends on the size of your company, and how your internet connection is being used. For smaller businesses where a handful of employees spend their days using cloud-hosted office software and sending emails, fibre might not be a worthwhile investment.

For any business where multiple employees may be on video calls, or attempting to upload data to the cloud, fibre broadband could transform the efficiency and speed of these online activities.

Who offers the best business broadband?

Deciding on the best business broadband deal depends on your requirements and budget. The sections below should help you to narrow down business broadband packages and find the best deal for you.

Which providers offer business broadband deals?

Many ISPs have business packages within their product ranges. Each provider will offer slightly different services at varying prices, so read the fine print before making any final decisions. Here’s a summary of some of the major providers:

bOnline: Aimed at small-to-medium businesses, bOnline offers affordable packages at different speeds, making it easy to customise your service to suit your requirements. They also include features like digital receptionists, caller menus and data speeds up to 76Mbps.

BT: BT’s fibre packages promises broadband speeds up to 76Mbps. BT business broadband is suitable for businesses of all sizes, from small enterprises to major corporations.

Plusnet: Customers at Plusnet can expect connection speeds of up to 76Mbps with fibre packages. Contracts are available over 12 or 24-month contracts, and a UK-based support team is contactable via a 24/7 helpline.

TalkTalk: TalkTalk customers get access to prioritised business traffic, making this one of the fastest business ISPs. Speeds reach up to 76Mbps, and a UK-based customer service team is on hand during office hours.

Virgin Media: Virgin Media Business promises fast and reliable broadband speeds that can reach up to 350Mbps across fibre connections. Another bonus of Virgin Media is that it offers a UK-based support team at the end of a 24/7 freephone number.

Vodafone: Vodafone’s business packages offer different download speeds to suit your needs and budget. It also has a quality agreement that guarantees any faults will be fixed within one working day – or within eight hours if you choose to pay for a higher tier service.

XLN Telecom: A range of different packages include budget services offering 17Mbps connectivity and higher-tier speeds up to 76Mbps. XLN Telecom justifies its name with a variety of awards, and it promises UK-based experts will answer calls in three rings.

What is the priority network access included with my business internet?

Priority network access means your business’s web traffic will take priority at peak times over home users. This is a common feature among business broadband policies, ensuring faster bandwidth speeds that won’t be compromised at different times of the day.

Why do I need broadband with a static IP?

A static IP address is a crucial feature of any business broadband package. Your IP address allows you to exchange information with other computers on the internet, like a PO Box number.

Most home broadband connections offer a dynamic IP address, which changes every time you use it. Conversely, business broadband services generally receive a static IP address that stays the same every time you log on. This enables advanced internet features, allowing you to:

Create email addresses with your own domain name

Run a server for uploading and downloading files more reliably

Host your own website without needing to use someone else’s server

Remotely access computers to effect repairs, or to obtain files and programs.

What is a leased line and why do I need it for business broadband?

With a leased line, your business essentially has its own private internet connection. This means connection speeds and bandwidth won’t be affected by other users in the same area. You’ll be getting the speeds you pay for, which won’t fluctuate according to peak usage times. Leased lines are especially useful for people who host their own websites or distribute large files regularly.

How many routers do I need for a good business internet connection?

This depends on the size of your office and the number of employees. Small offices with up to ten workers should be fine with a single router. In larger offices, it may be worth installing multiple access points. Routers tend to have a range of around 150 feet before losing performance, though solid structures like walls will further diminish their range.

What kinds of business broadband are available?

There are two main kinds – ADSL and fibre. ADSL transmits data along the copper wiring in phone lines, and is available throughout the UK.

Fibre broadband uses fibre-optic cables to transmit data at much higher speeds than ADSL. Where this stops at local pavement cabinets and completes the journey along copper cables, it’s known as Fibre to the Cabinet (FTTC). Where fibre cabling extends into a building, it’s called full fibre or FTTP/FTTH (Fibre to the Premises/Home).

If you’re running a small business, ADSL might be sufficient for your purposes. Larger firms or companies where staff regularly engage in data-heavy activities like file sharing and video conferences might benefit from making the switch to full fibre, which is available with several ISPs.

What is contention ratio, and why is it important?

While it’s not always advertised, contention ratio is an important factor that will indicate the speeds you can expect. The term refers to how many users share bandwidth on a network; it’s typically quite high for home broadband and much lower for business broadband. A low contention ratio should ensure impressive connection speeds are achieved at any time.

What’s a VPN, and do I need one for business internet?

VPN is an acronym of virtual private network, which denotes a private and secure connection to the internet. For businesses with more than one office, a shared VPN can allow staff to access the same network and share files safely and reliably from wherever they happen to be. A VPN is a great way to bring down overheads for businesses with multiple locations, since there’s only one network to set up and manage.

Should I get business broadband if I work from home?

Millions of people will have found themselves forced to work from home following the Covid pandemic. For anyone experiencing slow connection speeds while attempting to work from home, it might be worth considering a business package.