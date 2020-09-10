What are the best broadband and TV deals?

The best TV and broadband deals combine high speed internet with premium TV content. Purchasing both together can save money compared to sourcing them from two different providers.

The convenience of having a single bill is also a big draw for these TV package deals. While the very best broadband and TV deals offer the best of both (ultrafast broadband and live sports channels), this isn’t a given, as we outline below.

What types of TV package can I get?

TV package deals come as standalone options, so you only get TV from your provider or in packages that let you combine broadband, phone and TV. Multi-service packages usually represent better value than subscribing to TV services in isolation, but it’s good to know you can still enjoy premium TV while locked into a broadband contract with another ISP.

Most providers also let you add to your basic TV package in the shape of add-ons. These can vary from adding one channel to bundling together dozens of stations, while some ISPs also let you add other services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Students might want to look into student broadband packages which are often more competitively priced. Although broadband TV packages aren’t generally available on student broadband, it does represent a way to save on one service and potentially underwrite the cost of another.

Which provider has the best broadband and TV deals?

The following providers all offer TV broadband deals:

BT

NOW

Sky

TalkTalk

Virgin Media

Vodafone.

Sky and BT are often cited as the leading TV companies in the UK thanks to their proprietary sports services, but other major providers include Virgin Media, Vodafone, TalkTalk and NOW TV.

The availability of TV channels and the performance of internet speeds inevitably varies from provider to provider and package to package. For the most part, these companies offer the same core TV content – terrestrial channels and their HD counterparts, the main Sky channels including Sky Arts, and British entertainment platforms like Quest and HGTV. Most internet service providers (ISPs) provide superfast broadband as standard.

Sky TV and broadband

Sky is Europe’s leading provider of satellite TV, renowned for both its sports coverage and its original drama and documentary content. It provides:

Over 600 channels

Build your own bundle starting with the basic Sky Entertainment package

Upgrade for Netflix subscriptions, 11 Sky Cinema and 11 Sky Sports channels

Limited BT Sport access

The most comprehensive access to Sky content

Sky Go app to watch on mobile devices (formerly known as Sky Q).

One of Sky’s best TV and broadband packages includes superfast internet, Netflix, free evening and weekend calls and Sky Cinema access. This package also comes with the Sky Go app that lets you access shows on-demand from anywhere.

BT TV and broadband

BT is one of the UK’s most trusted providers of phone and internet services, while its TV coverage includes:

Up to 55 premium channels

Amazon Prime Video and Netflix can be added to your bundle

Mobile app to catch up on TV

Exclusive sports coverage with four dedicated channels, plus Sky Sports coverage

The ability to access most Sky content through NOW TV.

Among BT’s best TV and broadband packages is the VIP package, which combines the full Sky and BT Sport output with the entire Sky Cinema line-up and the various Sky Arts/Atlantic/One/Documentaries channels.

Virgin Media TV and broadband

Virgin Media’s biggest USP is its ultrafast broadband, although this isn’t available across the whole UK. Virgin Media use a proprietary network of underground fibre cabling, which is considerably faster than services provided over telephone lines by other ISPs.

Over 280 channels

Access to Sky Sports and BT Sport

Access to Sky Cinema

Some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK

SIM deals available with some packages.

The ‘Ultimate Oomph’ package offers Virgin Media’s best broadband speeds of 516Mbps, which Virgin claims to be the UK’s most widely available ultrafast broadband option. A 4G SIM with unlimited data is included, as are anytime UK landline and mobile calls, and over 250 TV channels.

Vodafone TV and broadband deals

Vodafone’s main point of difference comes from offering Apple TV, with its currently-limited roster of fully original content. Vodafone doesn’t promote itself as a TV package provider, but the offer of Apple TV requires nothing more than an internet connection.

Apple TV 4K

Superfast Wi-Fi

Add Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or NOW TV.

Vodafone’s most comprehensive deal includes a year’s subscription to 4K Apple TV+, unlimited anytime calls, superfast broadband up to 63Mbps and a discounted rate for existing Vodafone mobile customers.

NOW TV broadband deals

NOW TV offers a range of ‘passes’ so you can temporarily pick and choose the sort of channels you want to enjoy. They also offer the NOW TV stick, which plugs into your TV for simple installation.

Range of short-term TV passes including Sky Cinema and Sky Sports

Superfast Wi-Fi

Anytime call options

The ability to add Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

NOW TV broadband deals can be easily customised to your needs, with some of the best options including superfast fibre, anytime calls and the TV pass of your choice.

TalkTalk broadband TV deals

TalkTalk is one of the UK’s most popular broadband providers, and their TV options let you extend their services to meet your entertainment needs as well.

Superfast Wi-Fi

Over 80 channels including BT Sport, Sky One, Fox and Nick Jr

Optional upgrades to include calls

Option to block all outgoing calls as a cost-prevention measure.

TalkTalk’s channel coverage is less extensive than other providers, but as such, they also represent strong value for money, with superfast fibre and 15 HD channels as well as the freedom to add and remove channels each month.

Is Sky Sports better than BT Sport?

BT Sport has exclusive rights to the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, but Sky Sports has screening rights to 75 per cent of Premier League matches and a wealth of EFL and Scottish football coverage. Sky also has comprehensive coverage of F1, cricket and golf but BT Sport has extensive coverage of US sports and motor racing. Consider which sports you’re interested in before deciding on the most suitable TV provider.

What channels can I watch with my TV package?

Several channels are available among the major providers, even within their most basic bundles. Whichever package you choose, you’re likely to receive the following stations:

BBC HD

ITV HD

Drama

Pick

Quest

Tiny Pop

BBC News

Gems TV

QVC

Of Sky’s channels, the most widely available on other provider TV packages include:

Sky News

Sky One

Sky Witness

Sky Arts

How can I compare broadband and TV deals?

It’s easy to compare broadband and TV deals using our online comparison tool. Always search by postcode, as the broadband and TV packages currently being advertised may not be available in your area.

Some providers may only offer their best broadband and TV packages when contacted by phone, though the majority of the UK’s suppliers are listed on our broadband price comparison page.

How can I find the cheapest broadband and TV?

Online comparison tools often let you search by price to identify the cheapest broadband and TV deals. Always price TV and broadband separately before comparing them to their bundled price.

Similarly, consider what a TV subscription from one supplier and a broadband contract with another company would cost each month compared to buying both as a bundle. The key to finding the best broadband, TV and phone deals is always research.

Should I consider broadband, TV and phone deals?

Broadband and TV deals almost always require a phone package to be tacked on. This doesn’t mean you have to use this portion of your package, although if it comes in the form of free evening and weekend calls (or other free call opportunities), you should definitely take advantage of it.

If you’re looking to make regular calls, then several providers also have anytime call packages. Broadband, TV and phone deals represent a convenient way of having all your needs covered by a single provider.

Is it worth getting a deal that includes line rental?

If phone calls are a priority, some of the best offerings come as broadband phone and TV deals with anytime calls. Virgin Media adds options for SIM cards with unlimited internet as part of TV, broadband and phone packages, while Vodafone combines their anytime call packages with Apple TV.

Evening and weekend options are the most common offering for any broadband phone and TV option. These packages tend to work out cheaper than paying for all three separately. You can find a list of the best broadband TV and phone deals including line rental here.

Can I get broadband and TV bundles without fibre?

Providers including Sky and NOW TV offer TV broadband deals across standard broadband connections. However, with premium TV channels running through a set-top box, you might find streaming isn’t as seamless as it would be with a fibre connection.

How are TV and broadband packages installed?

Virgin Media TV packages are installed via cables pulled into your home from the street outside. Sky requires a satellite dish to be installed, while other providers deliver a set-top box that plugs into your aerial port.

An internet connection is also required for all non-Freeview channels. Here is a breakdown of what’s required by the main providers of TV broadband deals:

Virgin Media: Cables and sockets installed by Virgin Media (older Telewest and ntl connections may also be suitable)

Sky: External satellite dish installation, Ethernet cable

BT: Working TV aerial, Ethernet cable

TalkTalk: Working TV aerial, Ethernet cable

NOW TV Box: Ethernet cable

NOW TV Stick: TV with HDMI port and optional USB port for charging

Vodafone/Apple TV: Ethernet cable

Virgin Media and Sky are the companies where installation may require a visit from an engineer, unless you live in a property that already has the required hardware and sockets. Other TV packages should be suitable for DIY installation.

Can I get Sky TV?

As a satellite service, it’s usually possible to install Sky and receive a signal anywhere in the UK. However, there are reasons why this may not be possible:

A property in a building where every feed from a communal dish has already been utilised

A listed building, or a property in a conservation area with planning restrictions on it

A rented property where the landlord is unwilling to have a dish bolted onto the building

A flat in a tall building, where there may be logistical issues installing a dish

A property where it’s not possible to position a dish facing in the right direction.

If you’re unable to get Sky, the company advises you opt for NOW TV. However, the latter’s Sky passes separate Sky’s entertainment, cinema and sports options into three different packages which have to be paid for separately.

Can I get Virgin Media TV?

Virgin Media uses an exclusive cable network that only covers 44 per cent of UK households according to recent figures from the company themselves. Run a postcode search to check if your property is connected to Virgin’s subterranean cable network.

What is Internet TV?

Internet TV is a service that delivers channels purely through the internet, with no dish, TV cable or aerial needed. Internet TV providers include BritBox, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

If you do not have a reliable TV aerial, or don’t want an aerial or satellite dish installing, adding these services to your broadband package might be a good option. However, each internet TV provider has a limited roster of content, and you might need more than one subscription to enjoy a diverse viewing schedule. For instance, Disney+ offers lots of family-friendly content but has no historic or biographical films, no crime or horror movies, and very little in the way of thrillers.

What to look for in TV and broadband deals

Depending what you want in terms of TV, internet and phone calls, it’s possible to compare TV packages to find one that perfectly suits your needs. If your household doesn’t need an ultrafast broadband connection, a superfast or even standard package might be sufficient.

Don’t subscribe to TV channels that won’t be used, or opt for a high-end TV package without looking at alternatives. Providers charge a higher monthly fee for wider channel coverage, even if a basic package would be sufficient for your needs. It’s usually easier to add to a standard package than downgrade a premium one, so gradually increase your subscription unless a compelling offer is available at the outset.